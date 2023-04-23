As we've mentioned, the new deputy prime minister is going to be on the show later and he's said the emergency alert being tested later could be the sound that "saves your life".

People across the UK will hear a loud alarm on their phones for about 10 seconds at 3pm.

The new system will be used in cases of flooding, wildfires or terror attacks.

Oliver Dowden said when it happens, people should "keep calm and carry on" with their day after getting the test alert on their 4G and 5G devices.

He said: "I would encourage people to remember that today it is just a test; there is no need to take any action and you can simply swipe it away as you would any other message you receive."

There's more on this story here.