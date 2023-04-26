From the cost of living to the housing of migrants, from vaping to slavery reparations, it was a varied PMQs if not a blockbuster session.

Labour continue to try to hold the prime minister to account when it comes to the economy (with the occasional reminder of his personal wealth).

The Conservatives are hitting back with warnings that Labour can’t be trusted with the national finances, and are out of touch on some social issues.

PMQs is important for keeping the morale of the troops up (in this case backbench MPs).

But the real test that’s looming for the party leaders is next week’s local elections, when the public will get a say on how they think they’re performing.