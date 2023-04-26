From the cost of living to the
housing of migrants, from vaping to slavery reparations, it was a varied PMQs if not a blockbuster session.
Labour continue to try to hold the prime minister to account when it
comes to the economy (with the occasional reminder of his personal
wealth).
The Conservatives are hitting back with warnings that Labour can’t be
trusted with the national finances, and are out of touch on some social
issues.
PMQs is important for keeping the morale of the troops up (in this
case backbench MPs).
But the real test that’s looming for the party leaders is next week’s
local elections, when the public will get a say on how they think they’re
performing.
Sunak asked about Tory MPs supporting Raab
The SNP's Peter Grant says a senior MP was found guilty of being "persistently aggressive and intimidating" - a reference to former deputy PM Dominic Raab, who resigned last week after a report showed he bullied staff.
Grant adds that Conservative MPs then lined up to support Raab, and asks "what does this say about the prime minister's values?"
Sunak says that when formal complaints were made he commissioned an independent investigation.
He says due process was followed and action was taken.
And that's the final question, bringing PMQs to a close.
Wrexham MP celebrates football club's return to Football League
And we're on to football - Conservative MP for Wrexham Sarah Atherton highlights the fact that, after a 15-year break, Wrexham Football Club are back in the English Football League.
She says everyone at the club, including its loyal supporters and Hollywood star owners deserver congratulations - and Wrexham is "quickly becoming a jewel in the crown of the UK".
Sunak duly congratulates everyone at Wrexham, saying it has been an "incredible ride" and "we've all enjoyed watching them" - the club's renaissance has been the subject of a Netflix documentary series.
And he agrees Wrexham is "indeed a jewel in the crown".
PMQs has ended in the House of Commons but we'll continue to bring you the key lines from MPs and analysis of what's been happening.
Does PM think people 'need to accept being poorer'?
House of CommonsCopyright: House of Commons
The SNP's Angela Crawley says that every day she meets "constituents struggling to make ends meet" and that food banks are "barely managing to meet demand".
She adds that an expected rise in interest rates from the Bank of England will hit the poorest most. She asks whether the prime minister agrees with Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill, who said in a recent interview that people "need to accept" being poorer.
The prime minister says the government is "doing an enormous amount to support those who most need our help with the costs of living".
He cites the windfall tax on the profits of energy companies and money provided to help households with the costs of energy bills.
PM questioned on emergency care provision
Conservative MP for Rugby Mark Pawsey raises the issue of access to emergency care. He says 80,000 people in his constituency now live more than 50 minutes drive from a major A&E unit.
He says the area needs an upgrade to its emergency care provision. Sunak says it's vital that people can access the NHS services they need, especially emergency care. He adds the government is investing more money in this area, and that these investments are driven by local authorities.
Will PM commit to slavery reparations?
Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy has asked if the government will commit to offering a full and meaningful apology for the UK's role in slavery and colonialism and commit to reparatory justice.
Sunak responds that we should make sure we have an inclusive society which is tolerant of people from all backgrounds and "unpicking our history" is not the right way forward.
PM asked about drag story time events
Labour's Vicky Foxcroft expresses sadness that at a time the country is "celebrating the lives of Lily Savage and Dame Edna Everage", campaign group Turning Point UK are planning to protest at a drag story time event in her constituency.
She says the events are friendly and inclusive and asks the PM to condemn Turning Point members.
Sunak replies he is not aware of the specific allegations but says "we should treat everyone with respect".
"When it comes to children it is important that the material children are shown in classrooms is sensitive and age appropriate," he adds.
PM asked about kids buying 'unicorn milkshake' vapes
Conservative MP Caroline Johnson raises the question of e-cigarettes, in particular the illegal selling of them to children.
She says brightly coloured vapes, with flavours including unicorn milkshake and bubble gum are being sold, making them attractive to children.
She calls for action to stop children becoming addicted to vapes.
Sunak commends her work in this area, and says he recognises the concerns she raises, including the environmental issues as well as the impact on children.
He says it's an issue his government is looking closely at.
Labour presses PM on food banks
Labour's Kerry McCarthy says figures from the Trussell Trust show that their food banks gave out a record number of meals over the past year.
She asks the prime minister whether he thinks it's "too much to ask" that people want to be able to feed their children.
He replies that "we absolutely don't want anyone to have to rely on a food bank" and that the government has put "substantial provisions in place", including for free school meals to help almost two million children.
Roberts raises housing of male migrants in small village
Independent MP Rob Roberts raised his concerns about the proposal to host 400 single male migrants in his small village.
Sunak replied that it's not right that local communities are being used to such a degree.
Sunak confirms that Roberts will get a meeting with the immigration minister.
Sunak accused of 'great Welsh train robbery'
Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville-Roberts says a train traveller wanting to go from South Wales to North Wales has to go through England.
She accuses the PM of depriving Wales of £6bn in rail funding, calling it the "Great Welsh train robbery".
Sunak replies that his government is investing "record sums" in communities in Wales through the levelling up fund.
Analysis
Leaders get personal as economic arguments heat up
David Wallace Lockhart
Political correspondent
We didn’t really learn anything
new from that exchange between the Tory and Labour leaders at PMQs.
But we got a good summary of the economic arguments the parties are
currently deploying (and may well keep deploying up until the next general
election).
Labour says the prime minister is out of touch. The implication is that
his personal wealth means he can’t appreciate the struggles people currently
face.
The Conservatives insist that Labour’s economic plans make no sense,
and that they’re spending theoretical tax rises on multiple policies.
Once again, these two leaders got a bit personal with one
another.
And, once again, it didn’t really feel like either Rishi Sunak or Keir
Starmer "won" that exchange.
Will Sudanese refugees be able to come to UK?
BBCCopyright: BBC
The SNP's Flynn follows up by saying children in Sudan are already dying - but that whether it's a political slogan, "we need more humanity in this debate rather than the race to the bottom".
He asks the prime minister to confirm that, "given there is no legal route", would it be his government's intention to detain a refugee who has fled Sudan and seeks freedom?
Sunak responds by saying that his government has invested £200m in humanitarian support in Sudan, and that the country has a "proud record of compassionately supporting those in need of assistance".
Post update
The SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn asks the prime minister to "outline the safe and legal route" for a child refugee seeking to come from Sudan to the UK.
The prime minister says the government's priority in the country has been to evacuate diplomats and their families and that it is now working to evacuate British nationals.
He says it is "reasonable, legal, and fair" to "prioritise those most vulnerable families".
Sunak defends policies on cost of living and migration
Sunak accuses Labour of siding with "extremist protesters", sewage polluters and illegal people smugglers "only this week".
The Conservatives, he says, are sending back illegal migrants from Albania, providing generous cost-of-living payments, and delivering 20,000 more police officers - "siding with the British people", he concludes.
Sunak says that under his government the wealthiest pay more tax, and the poorest pay less tax.
He accuses Labour of "rank hypocrisy", referring to Starmer's "special pensions scheme".
"It's literally one law for him, and a tax rise for everybody else," he says.
Starmer accuses Starmer of tax policies that help his own finances
Starmer chides the prime minister for referring to the issue of his family's finances as "this non-dom thing".
He says the prime minister's refusal to scrap the non-dom status means that at "every possible opportunity he has voted to put taxes up on working people, while at the same time taking every possible opportunity to protect a tax avoidance scheme that helped his own finances."
