James FitzGerald, Thomas Mackintosh and Michael Sheils McNamee
This morning’s interviewees
Joining Laura this week is Transport Secretary Mark Harper, who we expect will be giving us the government’s view on the latest upcoming strike action.
Also on the lineup are Shabana Mahmood, the Labour MP and national campaign coordinator, and Adrian Ramsay, co-leader of the Green Party. They're appearing ahead of Thursday’s local elections in some parts of England - with voting also happening in Northern Ireland later this month.
And actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi, who was born in Iran and raised in the UK, will be talking to Laura about the ongoing protests in Iran - which were sparked by the death in custody of a woman for allegedly failing to abide by strict hijab (headscarf) rules.
What could come up
As well as upcoming local elections, the issue of ongoing strikes could also be a feature of the show - with nurses in England due to walk out tonight in an row over pay.
Harper could be asked about the government line on rail strikes, with more stoppages planned from May.
There’s also the fallout from the resignation of Richard Sharp as BBC chairman on Friday, and the government’s evacuations of Brits from Sudan amid a shaky ceasefire during fighting there.
So, stay with us as we the key quotes from today’s guests, as well as analysis and reaction from the panel.
Parties gear up for local elections
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Good morning - and welcome to our live coverage of the morning's political interviews as we bring you text coverage, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper, Labour's Shabana Mahmood and co-leader of the Green Party Adrian Ramsay are on the show ahead of the local elections.
Voters in England will choose new councillors on Thursday - and then in Northern Ireland on 18 May.
It’s Thomas Mackintosh, Michael Sheils McNamee and me on shift - preparing for action with a good dose of Sunday-morning coffee.
