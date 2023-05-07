Culture secretary on Kuenssberg after Tory poll drubbing

The Liberal Democrats had their "best result in decades" in the local elections, according to leader Sir Ed Davey - one of Laura's guests this morning.

They improved on 2019 - the last time these seats were fought - gaining more than 400 councillors, and taking control of 12 authorities including Windsor and Maidenhead, and Stratford-on-Avon.

Elections expert Prof Sir John Curtice said the Lib Dems had done slightly better than in 2019 and 2022.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed the "fantastic" results showed his party was on course to win the next general election - expected next year.

His party won control of councils in areas that could prove to be crucial battlegrounds in the general election, including Medway, Swindon, Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent, and East Staffordshire.

The Conservatives lost 48 councils and more than 1,000 councillors across England in Thursday's polls - a result Rishi Sunak admitted was "disappointing".

But Sunak said he did not detect "a massive groundswell of movement towards the Labour Party or excitement for its agenda".