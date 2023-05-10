MPs to look at police handling of Coronation protests
MPs will examine the Metropolitan Police's handling of republican protests at the King's Coronation next Wednesday.
The Commons' Home Affairs Committee will look at "the force's approach to public demonstrations, the practical implementation of the Public Order Bill and the arrest of protesters".
It comes after the Met expressed "regret" over the arrests of six anti-monarchy protesters on Saturday.
A full list of witnesses to appear before the committee will be announced in the coming days.
BreakingFormer Tory MP joins Laurence Fox's Reclaim Party
Former Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen announces he is joining the Reclaim Party, founded by actor turned anti-lockdown campaigner Laurence Fox.
The MP for North-West Lancashire said he was joining the party "because they respect free speech as the basis for every aspect of our democracy and our society", and claimed in a live broadcast that he was a "prisoner" in the Conservative Party.
And if you want analysis of what the results mean, the BBC’s polling expert Prof John Curtice has written this.
Welcome to a busy day in Westminster
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our weekly live coverage of Prime Minister’s Questions, or PMQs as it’s commonly known.
After a busy week in UK politics, we’ll see Prime Minister Rishi Sunak face Labour leader Keir Starmer at the despatch box in their first head to head since last week’s local elections.
Sunak’s Conservative Party lost more than 1,000 councillors while Starmer’s Labour gained 537, including in key election battlegrounds such as Swindon and Plymouth, so we’ll likely hear the leaders’ views on that.
Meanwhile over in the House of Lords, there’ll be a debate on the government’s Illegal Migration Bill at 11:00 BST with one Lib Dem peer, Lord Paddick, seeking to block it.
There’s a long list of peers wanting to speak, including Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who will make a rare intervention to oppose the bill.
We’ll cover key moments from the debate, as well as PMQs later. Welcome along.
More than a 1,000 Tory councillors lost their seats and the party lost control of 48 councils overall
- Labour gained over 500 seats and new overall majorities in 22 local authorities
It was a good night for the Lib Dems, who won over 400 more seats and secured control of 12 additional councils
- The Green's best election results ever translated to more than 240 new councillors, and they gained majority control of a council in the UK for the first time in Mid Suffolk
- UKIP is on the brink of being wiped out, after losing all its remaining district and county councillors
Debate over new protest law far from over
Chris Mason
Political editor
We've just heard that MPs are going to examine policing at the Coronation. What happened on the day the King was crowned was an ever-present tension in a democracy - but with a twist.
The tension between the right to protest and minimising disruption. And the twist being the Public Order Act 2023, a law that only came into effect a matter of days before.
The SNP and the Green Party are strongly opposed to the Act, and the Liberal Democrats say it needs looking at again.
But Labour, who opposed it when it was making its way through Parliament, are now equivocal.
And government ministers say they are committed to the new law.
So, is there any prospect of the Act being looked at again? In the short term, the argument is far from over.
Read more here.
He becomes the Reclaim Party's first MP.
Bridgen was expelled from the Tory Party in April after he compared Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust and was found to have breached lobbying rules.
He had already lost the party whip in January, meaning he has been sitting as an independent MP in the House of Commons.
Read our full story here.
Starmer doesn’t rule out coalition with Lib Dems
As always following local elections, people are wondering how votes might translate into a general election - which must happen before January 2025.
Despite gaining 537 councillors and 22 councils in England, experts say support for Labour may not yet be enough to win an overall majority.
The BBC's projected national share - which estimates what the outcome would have been if all of Britain had the chance to vote - put Labour at 35%, nine points ahead of the Conservatives.
Asked by the BBC whether Labour would join a coalition with the Liberal Democrats, Keir Starmer refused to rule it out if his party fails to win a majority at the next general election.
But he did say he said he would never do a deal with the SNP because of a "fundamental disagreement" over Scottish independence.
Read more here.
What happened in the local elections?
Let's hear a little more about those English local election results, which are also likely to come up later in the Commons:
See the results in maps and charts here.
