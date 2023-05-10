We've just heard that MPs are going to examine policing at the Coronation. What happened on the day the King was crowned was an ever-present tension in a democracy - but with a twist.

The tension between the right to protest and minimising disruption. And the twist being the Public Order Act 2023, a law that only came into effect a matter of days before.

The SNP and the Green Party are strongly opposed to the Act, and the Liberal Democrats say it needs looking at again.

But Labour, who opposed it when it was making its way through Parliament, are now equivocal.

And government ministers say they are committed to the new law.

So, is there any prospect of the Act being looked at again? In the short term, the argument is far from over.

