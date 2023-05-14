Ukraine grain deal needed to feed the world - Cindy McCain
Later in the programme we’ll be hearing from US former diplomat Cindy McCain, who now heads the United Nations’ World Food Programme.
Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, McCain said the internationally brokered deal which has allowed Ukraine to export shipments of grain from its Black Sea ports which is due to expire on 18 May must be renewed.
The export agreement has allowed Ukraine to transport millions of tonnes of food despite the ongoing conflict with Russia.It was agreed to help tackle a global food crisis after access to Ukraine's ports were blocked by Russian warships following the invasion in February 2022.
Ukraine is a major global exporter of sunflower, maize, wheat and barley, and more than half of the wheat grain procured by the WFP last year came from there.
At the same time, the UN also agreed to help Moscow facilitate its own agricultural shipments.
"They must renew the deal. We can't possibly be able to feed the region let alone the world unless they do," Ms McCain said.
Politics and princess's piano playing dominate papers
No one story dominates Sunday's front pages but one picture does: the Princess of Wales playing the piano in a surprise video appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest, with The Sunday Times giving her "douze points".
Away from Eurovision, The Sunday Telegraph reports that Labour plans to give millions of EU citizens the vote if it wins the next election. Sixteen and 17-year-olds are also thought to be included in the plans, which could form part of it's next manifesto.
Turmoil within the Tory Party is the Observer's focus. The paper claims Rishi Sunak is "losing control". It says the Conservatives look "increasingly anarchic" - with former cabinet ministers openly criticising the direction of Mr Sunak's leadership, and "dozens" of backbenchers planning a new rebellion over Brexit.
In stark contrast, the Sunday Express insists the prime minister has "faced down" a "simmering Tory revolt" by vowing to "stay the course" and "deliver for Britain".
Meanwhile, the Sunday Times says allies of Boris Johnson have told the paper that they expect the former prime minister to "cut a deal" with the committee investigating whether he misled Parliament about lockdown parties in Downing Street.
“Humans are a bit boring - it will be like, goodbye!” That's the personal prediction - that artificial intelligence (AI) will supplant humans in many roles - from one of the most important people you've probably never heard of.
Emad Mostaque is the British founder of the tech firm, Stability AI. It created Stable Diffusion, a tool that uses AI to make images from text instructions by analysing images found online.
Mostaque questions what will happen "if we have agents more capable than us that we cannot control?"
"The worst case scenario is that it proliferates and basically it controls humanity," he says.
Despite his concerns, Mostaque says that the potential benefits of AI could be huge. Yet he concedes that the effect on jobs could be painful, at least at the start. Some jobs will undoubtedly disappear, with estimates of up to 300m roles lost or diminished by advancing technology.
However, he hopes that better jobs could be created and humans can concentrate on the things that make us human, and let machines do more of the rest. The entrepreneur is convinced that the scale of what's coming is enormous.
He reckons that in 10 years, his company and fellow AI leaders will even be bigger than Google and Facebook. With a conversation about the risks and realities of AI underway, we might be on the cusp of sweeping changes too big for any one company, country or politician to manage.
How to watch the programme
This week’s panel
As ever, there is also a panel of guests to help Laura Kuenssberg pick apart this week’s interviews and look more broadly at the issues raised.
This weekend we’ll hear from the Guardian’s political editor Pippa Crerar, the boss of Octopus Energy Greg Jackson and the restaurateur, chef and writer Thomasina Miers.
Pippa Crerar became the Guardian newspaper’s political editor last summer, having previously held the same position at the Daily Mirror. While at the tabloid she broke numerous stories about lockdown parties at No 10 Downing Street during Boris Johnson’s tenure - eventually leading to the prime minister and others being issued with fixed penalty notices by the police.
Greg Jackson founded Octopus Energy in 2016 which has 3.5 million customers worldwide and operates in 14 countries. He has recently accused the UK of“going backwards” on developing renewable energy sources and in the past week made headlines for saying that artificial intelligence is“better than people”.
Thomasina Miers came to prominence in the food industry after winning TV’s Masterchef in 2005 having returned to the UK from Mexico where she fell in love with the country’s food. Following her success on TV she co-founded the Wahaca chain of Mexican restaurants. Miers has gone on to write about food, including several cookbooks, as well as presenting TV programmes.
Who’s on the show
On this week’s programme Energy Secretary Grant Shapps will be asked about the impact of energy prices on households and businesses and what the government is doing about it.
Putting Labour’s case will be shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds. One of his party’s pledges is to grow the economy - but how do you make that happen?
The programme will also return to one of its topics from a few weeks back, when we hear from the boss of tech firm Stability AI, Emad Mostaque.
There are still a lot of question about where the AI revolution is going to take us - so he should have an idea of what the future holds.
And speaking about the need to keep grain flowing from war-torn Ukraine - one of the world’s biggest producers of the food staple - will be the head of the United Nations’ World Food Programme, Cindy McCain.
Hello and good morning
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
Welcome to this week’s live coverage of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
After the pomp and ceremony of last weekend’s Coronation, and the brief hiatus in politics, it was all back to normality in the week just gone.
With interest rates up again, and the UK reporting weak economic growth for the first three months of this year, the state of the economy and the cost of living is back at the forefront of people’s minds.
Stay with us as the programme goes on air at 9am, when we’ll bring you live text coverage of the main interviews.
