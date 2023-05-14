. Copyright: .

Later in the programme we’ll be hearing from US former diplomat Cindy McCain, who now heads the United Nations’ World Food Programme.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, McCain said the internationally brokered deal which has allowed Ukraine to export shipments of grain from its Black Sea ports which is due to expire on 18 May must be renewed.

The export agreement has allowed Ukraine to transport millions of tonnes of food despite the ongoing conflict with Russia.It was agreed to help tackle a global food crisis after access to Ukraine's ports were blocked by Russian warships following the invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine is a major global exporter of sunflower, maize, wheat and barley, and more than half of the wheat grain procured by the WFP last year came from there.

At the same time, the UN also agreed to help Moscow facilitate its own agricultural shipments.

"They must renew the deal. We can't possibly be able to feed the region let alone the world unless they do," Ms McCain said.