Watch: Moment royal fan's wrongly arrested at Coronation
A royal fan who was mistaken for a protester and detained by police spoke to the BBC about what happened last week.
Alice Chambers told BBC Newsnight she was handcuffed, fingerprinted and held for 13 hours when officers arrested Just Stop Oil protesters she happened to be standing near to on the Mall.
The police say they are reviewing the incident and trying to establish the full details of what happened.
Why were the protesters arrested?
Daniel Sandford
Home Affairs Correspondent
The law was designed to be used for people using things like high-end bike locks.
But it was being used for a group with luggage straps that could have been easily cut with tools designed to cut seat belts in the event of a car accident. Tools that are usually found in every police vehicle.
The group spent some 16 hours in police custody, and eventually received a personal apology from officers two days later.
They are considering suing the Metropolitan Police for wrongful arrest.
What is the 2023 Public Order Act?
The 2023 Public Order Act is the government's second major piece of legislation changing protest laws in under two years.
In 2022 MPs voted to place greater restrictions on public processions if they are too noisy.
The new act goes further:
Protesters who interfere with "key national infrastructure" including roads and railways can face 12 months in jail
Anyone who fixes themselves to an object or building to create an immovable obstacle, a tactic known as "locking on", could be jailed for six months
The law bans protesters from committing acts of "serious disruption" - meaning demonstrations which prevent people going about their day-to-day activities
Other new offences include up to three years in jail for tunnelling as part of a protest. Police will also have new powers to search people for super-glues and padlocks
How the Coronation day arrests took place
Daniel Sandford
Home Affairs Correspondent
When we arrived at Trafalgar Square at 6am on Coronation day, there was already a small group of protesters from the anti-monarchy group Republic.
They were the advance party, securing their spot near to the coronation route, and setting up parts of their sound system.
They had with them a couple of giant yellow flags.
Some time just before 7am, a few of them went off to meet the van bringing the pre-printed placards. They never came back.
Then, BBC Radio 4's Today programme contacted me saying that Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic who was due on the programme that morning, had not answered their calls.
I looked around and realised he was not there.
Some of the protesters said they had heard he might have been arrested and they showed me a picture of their van, just at the bottom of St Martin’s Lane, surrounded by police.
So I set off with cameraman Stuart Antrobus and Keith Adams to see what had happened.
Smith had already been taken away but we found three protesters, two of them in handcuffs, still being held by police.
Anti-monarchy protester Matt Turnbull said the police officers had been interested in some luggage straps that they were using to hold their placards together.
That was when I realised this was likely to be the first use of new protest laws introduced just three days earlier, making it illegal to “go equipped for locking on”.
Who do we expect to hear from today?
As we've been reporting, the Home Affairs Committee will be looking at the police's handling of the Coronation, and its treatment of anti-monarchy protesters.
The hearing begins at 10:00 BST and MPs will first hear from:
Matt Twist, temporary assistant commissioner for Met Operations
Chris Noble, chief constable and protest lead at the National Police Chiefs' Council
From around 10:45 we'll hear from:
Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic (an anti-monarchy organisation) and was arrested himself for protesting 6 May
Human rights barrister Adam Wagner, who works at Doughty Street Chambers
Night Stars volunteer at Westminster City Council Suzie Melvin
Welcome to our coverage
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Eleven days ago, the streets of London were packed as King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned in Westminster Abbey. In total, 64 people were arrested in connection with the Coronation.
Earlier this year, a Public Order act was passed by the government. Part of this act meant protesters who “lock on” - attach themselves to a building or object - could be jailed for six months.
Six anti-monarchy protesters - including the leader of the Republic group, Graham Smith - were arrested on suspicion of going equipped to lock on. They were held for up to 16 hours then released without charge.
Three women's safety volunteers were also arrested in Soho - and you may have heard about the royal superfan who was wrongly arrested near a group of anti-oil demonstrators.
Which brings us to today. The Home Affairs Select Committee of MPs is looking at the policing operation, and hearing from officers and some of those arrested.
I’ll bring you today’s coverage along with Malu Cursino, Gabriela Pomeroy, Kathryn Armstrong, Gem O’Reilly and Jack Burgess.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jamie Whitehead
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Protesters who interfere with "key national infrastructure" including roads and railways can face 12 months in jail
-
Anyone who fixes themselves to an object or building to create an immovable obstacle, a tactic known as "locking on", could be jailed for six months
-
The law bans protesters from committing acts of "serious disruption" - meaning demonstrations which prevent people going about their day-to-day activities
-
Other new offences include up to three years in jail for tunnelling as part of a protest. Police will also have new powers to search people for super-glues and padlocks
- Matt Twist, temporary assistant commissioner for Met Operations
- Chris Noble, chief constable and protest lead at the National Police Chiefs' Council
- Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic (an anti-monarchy organisation) and was arrested himself for protesting 6 May
-
Human rights barrister Adam Wagner, who works at Doughty Street Chambers
-
Night Stars volunteer at Westminster City Council Suzie Melvin
Watch: Moment royal fan's wrongly arrested at Coronation
A royal fan who was mistaken for a protester and detained by police spoke to the BBC about what happened last week.
Alice Chambers told BBC Newsnight she was handcuffed, fingerprinted and held for 13 hours when officers arrested Just Stop Oil protesters she happened to be standing near to on the Mall.
The police say they are reviewing the incident and trying to establish the full details of what happened.
Why were the protesters arrested?
Daniel Sandford
Home Affairs Correspondent
The law was designed to be used for people using things like high-end bike locks.
But it was being used for a group with luggage straps that could have been easily cut with tools designed to cut seat belts in the event of a car accident. Tools that are usually found in every police vehicle.
The group spent some 16 hours in police custody, and eventually received a personal apology from officers two days later.
They are considering suing the Metropolitan Police for wrongful arrest.
What is the 2023 Public Order Act?
The 2023 Public Order Act is the government's second major piece of legislation changing protest laws in under two years.
In 2022 MPs voted to place greater restrictions on public processions if they are too noisy.
The new act goes further:
How the Coronation day arrests took place
Daniel Sandford
Home Affairs Correspondent
When we arrived at Trafalgar Square at 6am on Coronation day, there was already a small group of protesters from the anti-monarchy group Republic.
They were the advance party, securing their spot near to the coronation route, and setting up parts of their sound system.
They had with them a couple of giant yellow flags.
Some time just before 7am, a few of them went off to meet the van bringing the pre-printed placards. They never came back.
Then, BBC Radio 4's Today programme contacted me saying that Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic who was due on the programme that morning, had not answered their calls.
I looked around and realised he was not there.
Some of the protesters said they had heard he might have been arrested and they showed me a picture of their van, just at the bottom of St Martin’s Lane, surrounded by police.
So I set off with cameraman Stuart Antrobus and Keith Adams to see what had happened.
Smith had already been taken away but we found three protesters, two of them in handcuffs, still being held by police.
Anti-monarchy protester Matt Turnbull said the police officers had been interested in some luggage straps that they were using to hold their placards together.
That was when I realised this was likely to be the first use of new protest laws introduced just three days earlier, making it illegal to “go equipped for locking on”.
Who do we expect to hear from today?
As we've been reporting, the Home Affairs Committee will be looking at the police's handling of the Coronation, and its treatment of anti-monarchy protesters.
The hearing begins at 10:00 BST and MPs will first hear from:
From around 10:45 we'll hear from:
Welcome to our coverage
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Eleven days ago, the streets of London were packed as King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned in Westminster Abbey. In total, 64 people were arrested in connection with the Coronation.
Earlier this year, a Public Order act was passed by the government. Part of this act meant protesters who “lock on” - attach themselves to a building or object - could be jailed for six months.
Six anti-monarchy protesters - including the leader of the Republic group, Graham Smith - were arrested on suspicion of going equipped to lock on. They were held for up to 16 hours then released without charge.
Three women's safety volunteers were also arrested in Soho - and you may have heard about the royal superfan who was wrongly arrested near a group of anti-oil demonstrators.
Which brings us to today. The Home Affairs Select Committee of MPs is looking at the policing operation, and hearing from officers and some of those arrested.
I’ll bring you today’s coverage along with Malu Cursino, Gabriela Pomeroy, Kathryn Armstrong, Gem O’Reilly and Jack Burgess.