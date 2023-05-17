Video content Video caption: Watch: Moment protester Matt Turnbull's arrested near Trafalgar Square Watch: Moment protester Matt Turnbull's arrested near Trafalgar Square

When we arrived at Trafalgar Square at 6am on Coronation day, there was already a small group of protesters from the anti-monarchy group Republic.

They were the advance party, securing their spot near to the coronation route, and setting up parts of their sound system.

They had with them a couple of giant yellow flags.

Some time just before 7am, a few of them went off to meet the van bringing the pre-printed placards. They never came back.

Then, BBC Radio 4's Today programme contacted me saying that Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic who was due on the programme that morning, had not answered their calls.

I looked around and realised he was not there.

Some of the protesters said they had heard he might have been arrested and they showed me a picture of their van, just at the bottom of St Martin’s Lane, surrounded by police.

So I set off with cameraman Stuart Antrobus and Keith Adams to see what had happened.

Smith had already been taken away but we found three protesters, two of them in handcuffs, still being held by police.

Anti-monarchy protester Matt Turnbull said the police officers had been interested in some luggage straps that they were using to hold their placards together.

That was when I realised this was likely to be the first use of new protest laws introduced just three days earlier, making it illegal to “go equipped for locking on”.