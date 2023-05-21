Therese Coffey to be quizzed by Laura Kuenssberg

I understand the prime minister had no idea — until the
story broke last night in the Sunday Times and Mail On Sunday — about the Home
Secretary’s speeding offence or her request for help from civil servants with
its consequences.
He was, I’m told, not informed about it by the Cabinet
Office or the Home Office.
Kuenssberg: Why 'boomer' Schwarzenegger won't wait to tackle climate change
"I myself am a boomer! I'm, like, horrible!"
There's something a bit unexpected about one of the most famous people on the planet using what's become a term of abuse about themselves instead of choreographed gushing about their latest project.
But Arnold Schwarzenegger's path in life has been unexpected, and unprecedented: celebrity bodybuilder; Hollywood action hero; Republican Party governor of California; climate campaigner.
Technically, he is indeed one of the post-war generation - the baby boomers, much mocked for not moving with the times.
Who are this week’s guests?
We’ve mentioned some of the guests due to appear on today’s programme, but here’s a quick rundown of who they are.
Secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs Therese Coffey joins on behalf of the government this morning.
She has been the MP for Suffolk Coastal since 2010 and will no doubt be quizzed this morning on water bills rising to make money for tackling sewage spills.
Meanwhile, for Labour this morning it’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting.
The party’s making its big health announcement tomorrow, so he could be questioned on that.
And this morning’s final guest is actor, bodybuilder and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Although he’s had a long and distinguished film career, he’s never starred in a TV series - until now. FUBAR sees him playing a CIA operative on the verge of retirement.
What's happened with Braverman?
Following on from that post from Chris, let's bring you up to speed on the Suella Braverman story.
Labour and the Lib Dems are calling for an investigation into the home secretary after she sought advice about arranging a private speed awareness course.
While we are waiting for this week's programme to start, why not take a look at what the morning's papers are saying?
Good morning and welcome
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s big political interviews as we bring you the latest updates, reaction and analysis from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
It was a busy day at the G7 yesterday when Ukranian leader Volodymyr Zelensky turned up in Hiroshima, Japan, to meet world leaders - including Rishi Sunak.
His visit came after the US announced it would allow its allies to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.
Will Environment Secretary Therese Coffey be asked about the UK’s support for Ukraine?
Stay tuned to find out.
What we are expecting to her to be asked about though is sewage. Last week, water companies said they were ready to spend £10bn to tackle sewage spills but bills may have to rise to cover that cost.
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting is also here and the former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger is here to talk climate change.
Stay with us for live updates and reaction.