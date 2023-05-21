Therese Coffey to be quizzed by Laura Kuenssberg

We’ve mentioned some of the guests due to appear on today’s programme, but here’s a quick rundown of who they are.

Secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs Therese Coffey joins on behalf of the government this morning.

She has been the MP for Suffolk Coastal since 2010 and will no doubt be quizzed this morning on water bills rising to make money for tackling sewage spills.

Meanwhile, for Labour this morning it’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting.

The party’s making its big health announcement tomorrow, so he could be questioned on that.

And this morning’s final guest is actor, bodybuilder and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Although he’s had a long and distinguished film career, he’s never starred in a TV series - until now. FUBAR sees him playing a CIA operative on the verge of retirement.