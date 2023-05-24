An exchange of letters between the prime minister and the home secretary on Wednesday morning is no coincidence – Rishi Sunak needed an answer before PMQs, which starts at midday.

It means Mr Sunak can say he has worked his way through a process and there is nothing more to see here.

The opposition parties aren’t seeing it like that - expect them to claim it proves the prime minister is weak.

We won’t hear directly from Sir Laurie Magnus, the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, because no investigation is beginning.

Instead, we have his view via the prime minister, saying “on this occasion further investigation is not necessary.”

Suella Braverman acknowledges in her letter that "with hindsight, I acknowledge that the better course of action would have been to take the points and fine upfront."

And we hear directly from her that her principal concern about doing an online speed awareness course was that a fellow attendee might tell a journalist – a revelation that would have been pretty minor news.