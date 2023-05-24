Will these letters put the issue to bed? We'll see
Chris Mason
Political editor
An exchange of letters between the prime minister
and the home secretary on Wednesday morning is no coincidence – Rishi Sunak
needed an answer before PMQs, which starts at midday.
It means Mr Sunak can say he has worked his way through a
process and there is nothing more to see here.
The opposition parties aren’t seeing it like that - expect
them to claim it proves the prime minister is weak.
We won’t hear directly from Sir Laurie Magnus, the
Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, because no investigation is
beginning.
Instead, we have his view via the prime minister, saying “on
this occasion further investigation is not necessary.”
Suella Braverman acknowledges in her letter that "with hindsight, I acknowledge that the better course of
action would have been to take the points and fine upfront."
And we hear directly from her that her principal concern about
doing an online speed awareness course was that a fellow attendee might tell a
journalist – a revelation that would have been pretty minor news.
Sunak’s on his way
It’s a beautiful sunny day in London today, and Rishi Sunak has just left number 10 for the short trip to Parliament.
Read the letter exchange in full
We're continuing to chew over the letters between the prime minster and the home secretary, and we'll be hearing from our political editor Chris Mason shortly.
'Better course of action would've been to take points and fine upfront'
In her letter to the prime minister Suella Braverman says: "With hindsight, I acknowledge that the better course of action would have been to take the points and fine upfront."
She reminded Sunak that she was found speeding while she was attorney general in June 2022.
"I received notification that I could take a group speed awareness course or receive a fine and three points on my licence, which was clean at the time. I opted to take the course and booked a date in Autumn."
But then Braverman adds that after being appointed home secretary in September she consulted her officials in the home office and "asked whether it was appropriate given my new role".
She says her official status as protected person meant she was "required to have a close protection security team overseeing my movements, and with me always in public".
Sunak sets out his decision in letter to Braverman
Letters between Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman have now been made public.
Sunak writes that “integrity, professionalism and accountability are core values of this government” and he says it is “right and proper” that issues are looked at “professionally”.
He says he has spoken to his independent adviser, Laurie Magnus, who advised that “on this occasion further investigation is not necessary”.
"On the basis of your letter and our discussion, my decision is that these matters do not amount to a breach of the Ministerial Code,” he says.
He writes that he is “reassured [Braverman] takes these matters seriously”.
He finishes the letter by saying “it is vital that all those in government maintain the high standards the public rightly expects”.
Braverman's speeding ticket - the background
The home secretary has insisted she did nothing untoward in her handling of a speeding ticket she received last summer.
Suella Braverman, who was attorney general at the time, faced getting three points on her licence and a fine, or a course as part of a group.
She is asked civil servants about a one-on-one course, citing security concerns about being part of a group.
That may have been a breach of the ministerial code, and opposition parties demanded an investigation. But the decision about whether to order one came down to Rishi Sunak.
And now he's decided that no investigation was needed - but he does say a better course of action could have been taken.
Good morning
Emma Owen
Live reporter
Welcome to our coverage of today’s political events.
We’re all set for this week’s session of prime minister’s questions, but first we’re turning our attention to the PM’s handling of his home secretary Suella Braverman’s speeding ticket.
He’s decided she hasn’t broken the ministerial code.
Rishi Sunak will be taking questions in the Commons in the usual slot at midday.
We have reporters poised here in New Broadcasting House, at our Milbank office, and we’ll be hearing from our correspondent in Parliament too.
