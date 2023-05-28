Joining Laura this week is Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who we expect will want to talk about the government’s plans for the NHS in England and continuing industrial action in the health service, including a new junior doctors strike planned later this month.

Also in the line-up is Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth. The shadow work and pensions secretary may address some of the cost-of-living issues that have come up recently, with inflation and energy prices in the news.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’ll hear from Russia’s ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin.

And we’ll also hear from former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries. We expect her to be asked about recent developments at ITV, after it’s high-profile presenter Philip Schofield quit the network after admitting he had not been truthful about a relationship with a junior colleague while he was still married.