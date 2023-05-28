One thing Health Secretary Steve Barclay might be asked about is the Conservatives' manifesto pledge to build 40 new hospitals in England by 2030.
The government insists it plans to meet the target, but earlier this month we found building work is yet to start for 33 of the 40 hospitals, and only two are finished and open.
Ministers aimed to have six ready for 2025 - but none of these have full planning permission or funding yet.
Since the plans were announced in 2019, there's also been some controversy about exactly what counts as a "new hospital".
NHS guidance says a “new hospital” can range from an entirely new building on a new site to a major refurbishment or alteration.
Net migration reached record high in 2022
Another big headline this week was the record high net migration figures to the UK last year.
Immigration saw the country’s overall population increase by 606,000 in 2022, according to Office for National Statistics figures released on Thursday.
In 2010, the Conservative Party's general election manifesto contained a promise to get net migration down to the "tens of thousands a year".
How did successive Conservative prime ministers fail to fulfil what, at first glance, looks like a simple pledge - and why did they make it in the first place? Read our analysis here.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Watch Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg live from 09:00
As usual, you’ll be able to stream Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg live without leaving this page - click the Play button at the top of this page to do so.
The show will also be available on BBC One and iPlayer and we'll bring you the key quotes, news lines and video clips over the course of the next couple of hours.
What the papers say
BBCCopyright: BBC
Several of Sunday's papers are leading with coverage of ITV presenter Phillip Schofield's affair. Some papers turn their focus to reaction from his former co-presenter, Holly Willoughby - the Sun reports she and two other This Morning stars are considering quitting the ITV show.
Meanwhile, the Telegraph reports Downing Street is drawing up plans for retailers to introduce price caps on basic food items to help tackle the rising cost of living. The paper reports that aides have started work with supermarkets akin to an agreement in France in which the country's major retailers charge the "lowest possible amount" for some essential food products, like bread and milk.
And the Observer leads with reports that ministers are considering whether to take legal action against the Covid inquiry in order to keep secret a slew of sensitive messages from senior figures - including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.
Russia’s ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, is among the guests on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this morning. And on the panel, we also have Bill Browder, a financier and high-profile critic of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.
Their appearance on the show comes hours after Russia carried out a new massive overnight drone attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, killing at least one person, according to local officials.
In Kyiv alone, officials said more than 40 drones were downed, though we can't independently verify these figures.
Russia - which launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 - has in recent weeks stepped up its attacks on Kyiv, seeking to overwhelm the capital's defences.
The attacks come ahead of a widely expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.
Regular viewers will know that Laura Kuenssberg is joined each week by a panel of pundits.
This week, we’ll hear from Vivek Trivandi, co-chair of the British Medical Association's junior doctors committee.
Alongside him will be Shevaun Haviland, head of business lobby group, the British Chambers of Commerce.
Completing this week's trio is Bill Browder, a US-British financier and high-profile critic of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.
Who are this week's guests?
Joining Laura this week is Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who we expect will want to talk about the government’s plans for the NHS in England and continuing industrial action in the health service, including a new junior doctors strike planned later this month.
Also in the line-up is Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth. The shadow work and pensions secretary may address some of the cost-of-living issues that have come up recently, with inflation and energy prices in the news.
Against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’ll hear from Russia’s ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin.
And we’ll also hear from former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries. We expect her to be asked about recent developments at ITV, after it’s high-profile presenter Philip Schofield quit the network after admitting he had not been truthful about a relationship with a junior colleague while he was still married.
Hello and welcome
Rob Corp
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our weekly live coverage of the BBC's flagship political interview programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Today’s guests include Health Secretary Steve Barclay and Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary.
The Russian ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, will also be appearing. We’ll also hear from former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries on the controversies engulfing ITV after recent revelations about This Morning co-host Philip Schofield.
I’m here alongside Dulcie Lee and Michael Sheils McNamee to bring you text coverage, reaction and analysis of this morning’s political interviews.
Live Reporting
Edited by Rob Corp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC EPACopyright: EPA Alamy and GettyCopyright: Alamy and Getty
On the air
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is live now on BBC One, the BBC News Channel, BBC iPlayer and here on this page.
Before the first of today’s main interviews, we’ll hear from the panel of Vivek Trivedi, Shevaun Haviland and Bill Browder on the major stories of the moment.
Then we’ll hear from our first guest Health Secretary Steve Barclay. There’s all this and more to come in the next hour.
Prices remain high despite slight dip in inflation
The rate at which prices are rising has dipped slightly, but remains high.
The latest figures - which came out on Wednesday - saw inflation dip to 8.7% in April. Food prices, however, are still at a 45-year high.
There’s also been an uptick in mortgage rates because the inflation figures were higher than expected, raising expectations of how high interest rates will go.
And while energy bills are set to drop from July, experts have warned that they are likely to remain high for the rest of the year.
Read more here.
What happened to those 40 new hospitals?
One thing Health Secretary Steve Barclay might be asked about is the Conservatives' manifesto pledge to build 40 new hospitals in England by 2030.
The government insists it plans to meet the target, but earlier this month we found building work is yet to start for 33 of the 40 hospitals, and only two are finished and open.
Ministers aimed to have six ready for 2025 - but none of these have full planning permission or funding yet.
Since the plans were announced in 2019, there's also been some controversy about exactly what counts as a "new hospital".
NHS guidance says a “new hospital” can range from an entirely new building on a new site to a major refurbishment or alteration.
Net migration reached record high in 2022
Another big headline this week was the record high net migration figures to the UK last year.
Immigration saw the country’s overall population increase by 606,000 in 2022, according to Office for National Statistics figures released on Thursday.
In 2010, the Conservative Party's general election manifesto contained a promise to get net migration down to the "tens of thousands a year".
How did successive Conservative prime ministers fail to fulfil what, at first glance, looks like a simple pledge - and why did they make it in the first place? Read our analysis here.
Watch Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg live from 09:00
As usual, you’ll be able to stream Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg live without leaving this page - click the Play button at the top of this page to do so.
The show will also be available on BBC One and iPlayer and we'll bring you the key quotes, news lines and video clips over the course of the next couple of hours.
What the papers say
Several of Sunday's papers are leading with coverage of ITV presenter Phillip Schofield's affair. Some papers turn their focus to reaction from his former co-presenter, Holly Willoughby - the Sun reports she and two other This Morning stars are considering quitting the ITV show.
Meanwhile, the Telegraph reports Downing Street is drawing up plans for retailers to introduce price caps on basic food items to help tackle the rising cost of living. The paper reports that aides have started work with supermarkets akin to an agreement in France in which the country's major retailers charge the "lowest possible amount" for some essential food products, like bread and milk.
And the Observer leads with reports that ministers are considering whether to take legal action against the Covid inquiry in order to keep secret a slew of sensitive messages from senior figures - including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.
See all this morning's front pages here.
New strike by junior doctors planned
Health Secretary Steve Barclay is one of the guests on today’s show.
His appearance comes just days after junior doctors in England announced they would stage a new 72-hour strike in June.
Barclay is likely to be questioned on the government’s stance regarding its most recent pay offer to junior doctors of 5%.
We can also expect some differences in opinion between Barclay and panel member Vivek Trivedi, who is co-chair of the junior doctors' committee of the British Medical Association.
The BMA union, which represents doctors and medical students, has previously said the government’s pay offer is not "credible".
Read more about next month's junior doctor strike here.
Russian ambassador warns of Ukraine escalation
Laura Kuenssberg
Presenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Russia has warned Western supplies of weapons to Ukraine risk escalating the war to levels not seen so far.
Andrei Kelin, Moscow's ambassador to the UK, said his country had "enormous resources" and it was yet to "act very seriously".
His remarks come despite more than a year of fighting and widespread evidence of Russian war crimes.
In my interview with him, he suggested he was offended when challenged about Russia's conduct.
Speaking exclusively to the BBC, Kelin insisted Russia "hasn't just started yet to act very seriously", adding "Russia is 16 times bigger than Ukraine. We have enormous resources."
Read more of the interview here.
Russia hits Kyiv in major drone attack - mayor
Russia’s ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, is among the guests on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this morning. And on the panel, we also have Bill Browder, a financier and high-profile critic of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.
Their appearance on the show comes hours after Russia carried out a new massive overnight drone attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, killing at least one person, according to local officials.
In Kyiv alone, officials said more than 40 drones were downed, though we can't independently verify these figures.
Russia - which launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 - has in recent weeks stepped up its attacks on Kyiv, seeking to overwhelm the capital's defences.
The attacks come ahead of a widely expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.
Read more here.
What could come up today?
We're likely to hear about the state of the NHS, and ongoing strike action with another junior doctors strike planned in June.
The cost of living is another big issue, with inflation figures showing the rate of price rises dipping but still very high at 8.7%.
Another big headline concerns immigration, with record net migration figures revealed on Thursday.
And then there's the war in Ukraine. Russian air strikes have intensified in recent weeks, including a massive drone strike on Kyiv overnight, ahead of an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.
Who’s on the Kuenssberg panel?
Regular viewers will know that Laura Kuenssberg is joined each week by a panel of pundits.
This week, we’ll hear from Vivek Trivandi, co-chair of the British Medical Association's junior doctors committee.
Alongside him will be Shevaun Haviland, head of business lobby group, the British Chambers of Commerce.
Completing this week's trio is Bill Browder, a US-British financier and high-profile critic of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.
Who are this week's guests?
Joining Laura this week is Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who we expect will want to talk about the government’s plans for the NHS in England and continuing industrial action in the health service, including a new junior doctors strike planned later this month.
Also in the line-up is Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth. The shadow work and pensions secretary may address some of the cost-of-living issues that have come up recently, with inflation and energy prices in the news.
Against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’ll hear from Russia’s ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin.
And we’ll also hear from former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries. We expect her to be asked about recent developments at ITV, after it’s high-profile presenter Philip Schofield quit the network after admitting he had not been truthful about a relationship with a junior colleague while he was still married.
Hello and welcome
Rob Corp
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our weekly live coverage of the BBC's flagship political interview programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Today’s guests include Health Secretary Steve Barclay and Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary.
The Russian ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, will also be appearing. We’ll also hear from former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries on the controversies engulfing ITV after recent revelations about This Morning co-host Philip Schofield.
I’m here alongside Dulcie Lee and Michael Sheils McNamee to bring you text coverage, reaction and analysis of this morning’s political interviews.