PA Media Copyright: PA Media Baroness Heather Hallett Image caption: Baroness Heather Hallett

For the past two weeks, the government has been embroiled in a stand-off with the Covid inquiry it set up, over WhatsApp and other messages exchanged between Boris Johnson, other ministers and officials.

Inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett has insisted they should all be handed over unredacted, but the Cabinet Office is challenging that in the High Court, arguing that “unambiguously irrelevant” or private material should be excluded.

Hallett says it’s for the inquiry to decide what is and isn’t relevant.

With Rishi Sunak in Washington, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is standing in – and one of his roles is that he heads the Cabinet Office.

So with opposition parties accusing the government of hampering the inquiry and asking what ministers are trying to hide, it would be no surprise if deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner – standing in for Sir Keir Starmer – focused chiefly on this issue.

A small but growing number of Conservative backbenchers have publicly called for the government to comply with the inquiry’s demands.