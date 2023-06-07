For the past two weeks, the government has been
Dowden and Rayner to appear at this week's PMQs
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining us as we get ready for this week's instalment of Prime Minister's Questions, or PMQs.
It's the first one in two weeks after a brief House of Commons recess, and will be conducted by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner. PM Rishi Sunak is currently in the US meeting President Biden.
We're hearing that questions about the Covid inquiry may come up, after various government departments were criticised for submitting inadequate evidence.
It comes after former PM Boris Johnson bypassed the Cabinet Office to hand over unredacted WhatsApp messages of his, after the government refused to.
I'm here at the BBC's political offices in Millbank along with my colleagues Sam Hancock, Chas Geiger and Kate Whannel. Stay with us as we bring you the latest news lines and analysis from the Commons.
What can we expect from today?
Chas Geiger
BBC News
For the past two weeks, the government has been embroiled in a stand-off with the Covid inquiry it set up, over WhatsApp and other messages exchanged between Boris Johnson, other ministers and officials.
Inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett has insisted they should all be handed over unredacted, but the Cabinet Office is challenging that in the High Court, arguing that “unambiguously irrelevant” or private material should be excluded.
Hallett says it’s for the inquiry to decide what is and isn’t relevant.
With Rishi Sunak in Washington, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is standing in – and one of his roles is that he heads the Cabinet Office.
So with opposition parties accusing the government of hampering the inquiry and asking what ministers are trying to hide, it would be no surprise if deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner – standing in for Sir Keir Starmer – focused chiefly on this issue.
A small but growing number of Conservative backbenchers have publicly called for the government to comply with the inquiry’s demands.
Dowden and Rayner to appear at this week's PMQs
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining us as we get ready for this week's instalment of Prime Minister's Questions, or PMQs.
It's the first one in two weeks after a brief House of Commons recess, and will be conducted by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner. PM Rishi Sunak is currently in the US meeting President Biden.
We're hearing that questions about the Covid inquiry may come up, after various government departments were criticised for submitting inadequate evidence.
It comes after former PM Boris Johnson bypassed the Cabinet Office to hand over unredacted WhatsApp messages of his, after the government refused to.
I'm here at the BBC's political offices in Millbank along with my colleagues Sam Hancock, Chas Geiger and Kate Whannel. Stay with us as we bring you the latest news lines and analysis from the Commons.