Boris Johnson resigns as MP with immediate effect

We're still picking through Boris Johnson's incredibly long resignation statement.
Taking aim at the Privileges Committee, who are investigating whether he misled MPs over Partygate, the former prime minister said: "I did not lie, and I believe that in their hearts the committee know it."
"They know perfectly well that when I spoke in the Commons I was saying what I believed sincerely to be true and what I had been briefed to say, like any other minister," he said.
Johnson said he corrected the record as soon as possible, and said committee members "know that".
Johnson had received Partygate report findings
Johnson’s
resignation comes the day after he received the findings of the Privileges
Committee, the MP-led investigation into whether he misled Parliament
over gatherings at No 10 Downing Street during the Covid lockdowns.
In evidence given
in March, Johnson admitted misleading Parliament, but denied doing it on purpose.
As we reported yesterday, Johnson was sent a “warning letter” by the committee, detailing the
criticisms it intended to make of him, as well as any evidence it had.
He was given two
weeks to reply to the letter.
Lib Dems react with just two words: Good riddance
Reacting to the news of Boris Johnson's resignation, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper says simply: "Good riddance."
Johnson resignation triggers by-election
Boris Johnson's resignation triggers a by-election in his west London seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
He has a majority of 7,210, with Labour coming second in the 2019 general election.
Labour had hoped a strong performance at the next general election could turn the seat red - but now it looks like they will get a crack at taking the constituency sooner than that.
Analysis
Johnson goes nuclear
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
Boris Johnson goes as an MP and goes nuclear.
He and Nadine Dorries are giving Rishi Sunak unwelcome by-elections and in his statement he suggests that the Conservatives have lost their mojo and abandoned key policies from tax to housing.
Johnson quits hours after rewarding key allies with honours
Boris Johnson’s resignation comes only hours after he gave
some of his closest allies – including Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg – peerages
in his honour’s list.
The long-awaited list, approved nine months after Johnson
resigned as prime minister, included 38 honours and seven peerages.
Among the big names were Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was knighted, and former Home Secretary Priti Patel, who was made a dame.
In his statement, Johnson also criticises former senior civil servant Sue Gray, who led the investigation into the Partygate scandal, and is soon expected to work for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Johnson says he no longer believes "that it is any coincidence" that she will soon become "chief of staff designate" of the Labour leader.
"Nor do I believe that it is any coincidence that her supposedly impartial chief counsel, Daniel Stilitz KC, turned out to be a strong Labour supporter who repeatedly tweeted personal attacks on me and the government," he says.
Johnson fires scathing attack at current Tory government
In his resignation statement, Boris Johnson reaffirms his party's need to deliver on the 2019 manifesto which he was elected on and one he says "was endorsed by 14 million people".
"We need to cut business and personal taxes - and not just as pre-election gimmicks - rather than endlessly putting them up," he says in his statement.
"We must not be afraid to be a properly Conservative government.
"Why have we so passively abandoned the prospect of a free trade deal with the US? Why have we junked measures to help people into housing or to scrap EU directives or to promote animal welfare?
"We should remember that more than 17 million voted for Brexit."
The majority I won is clearly at risk - Johnson
Boris Johnson's resignation statement is long - over 1,000 words - and we're still going through it to pull out key lines.
In it, he appears to take a parting swipe at Rishi Sunak's government.
He says: "When I left office last year the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now massively widened.
"Just a few years after winning the biggest majority in almost half a century, that majority is now clearly at risk. Our party needs urgently to recapture its sense of momentum and its belief in what this country can do.
"We need to show how we are making the most of Brexit and we need in the next months to be setting out a pro-growth and pro-investment agenda."
Johnson blasts 'egregious bias' of committee chair
The former prime minister's resignation triggers a by-election in his marginal west London seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
"I am very sorry to leave my wonderful constituency. It has been a huge honour to serve them, both as mayor and MP," he says in his lengthy statement.
"It is very sad to be leaving Parliament, at least for now, but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias."
Johnson 'bewildered and appalled' at Partygate investigation
In a lengthy statement, Johnson say he is quitting his seat because he is "bewildered and appalled" at the Privileges Committee's investigation into whether he misled MPs over Partygate.
He says he received a letter from the committee which is "making it clear, much to my amazement, that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament".
BreakingBoris Johnson resigns as MP
Boris Johnson resigns as an MP with immediate effect after receiving the Partygate report.
Analysis
Boris Johnson is leaving Parliament... for now
Chris Mason
Political editor
Boris Johnson is a regular deliverer of political asteroids. Tonight, another one crashes in.
Not only is Boris Johnson giving up as an MP - triggering a by election in a marginal seat.
He is doing so in an explosive manner - taking a direct pot shot at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he does so.
Hours after stepping off a plane from Washington in which Sunak transparently wasn’t talking about a free trade agreement with the US (he was never going to be), Johnson says he should have been.
He claims the Commons Privileges Committee is a "kangaroo court".
And he is rallying the Brexit troops in suggesting his demise is driven by a motivation to overturn the result of the EU referendum.
Oh, and anyone thinking Boris Johnson is about to retreat into obscurity, note how his statement ends.
He is leaving Parliament "for now".
Boris Johnson's statement in full
Boris Johnson's statement in which he sets out why he is quitting Parliament and rails against the investigation into him clocks in at just over 1,000 words.
We're currently picking out the key bits on this page, but you can read his statement here in full.
I did not lie - Johnson
Analysis

Johnson goes nuclear
Johnson quits hours after rewarding key allies with honours
Read more here.
Sue Gray among those criticised by Johnson
Stick with us for key updates.