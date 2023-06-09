Boris Johnson resigns as MP with immediate effect

Boris Johnson is a regular deliverer of political asteroids. Tonight, another one crashes in.

Not only is Boris Johnson giving up as an MP - triggering a by election in a marginal seat.

He is doing so in an explosive manner - taking a direct pot shot at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he does so.

Hours after stepping off a plane from Washington in which Sunak transparently wasn’t talking about a free trade agreement with the US (he was never going to be), Johnson says he should have been.

He claims the Commons Privileges Committee is a "kangaroo court".

And he is rallying the Brexit troops in suggesting his demise is driven by a motivation to overturn the result of the EU referendum.

Oh, and anyone thinking Boris Johnson is about to retreat into obscurity, note how his statement ends.

He is leaving Parliament "for now".