Sir Michael Fabricant, a member of the Conservative Party appeared on Radio 4’s Today programme earlier, and says he doesn't think that Boris Johnson knowingly misled Parliament.

He thinks Johnson was actually operating within the rules.

"I trust Parliament but I am not sure if I trust the Privileges Committee. I actually sat in when Boris Johnson gave evidence," he says.

He also accused some the members of the committee of not being impartial:

"I looked at the members of the committee, some of them behaved in a totally proper way. Others were pulling faces, indicating they didn’t agree with what Boris was saying.

“I was quite shocked actually by their behaviour. Justice has to be seen to be done but I am not convinced the committee were demonstrating their impartiality."