I trust Parliament but I am not sure I trust the Privileges Committee - Fabricant
Sir Michael Fabricant, a member of the Conservative Party appeared on Radio
4’s Today programme earlier, and says he doesn't think that Boris Johnson
knowingly misled Parliament.
He thinks Johnson was actually operating within the rules.
"I trust Parliament but I am not sure if I trust the Privileges
Committee. I actually sat in when Boris Johnson gave evidence," he says.
He also accused some the members of the committee of not being
impartial:
"I looked at
the members of the committee, some of them behaved in a totally proper way.
Others were pulling faces, indicating they didn’t agree with what Boris was
saying.
“I was quite
shocked actually by their behaviour. Justice has to be seen to be done but I am
not convinced the committee were demonstrating their impartiality."
What is the Privileges Committee?
The Commons Privileges Committee is a group of MPs from several
political parties tasked with investigating possible contempt of Parliament or
breaches of the parliamentary privileges enjoyed by MPs.
The committee can only consider matters referred to it by the House of
Commons and, having conducted an inquiry, can only issue a report setting out
its findings. It is then for the House to approve any recommended sanctions.
Of its seven members, four are currently Conservatives, two are from the
Labour Party, and one is from the SNP.
You can read more about the Privileges Committee here
Boris Johnson isn’t going down without a fight
Nick Eardley
Chief political correspondent
Today is a big moment.
For more than a year, questions have been asked
about Boris Johnson’s account of what went on in Downing Street during
lockdown.
Did he tell Parliament – and by extension all of us
– the truth? Or did he, as his critics allege, lie?
Today we’ll get a verdict from Johnson’s peers in
Parliament – and I think this is going to be a really damaging moment for him.
The committee will say Johnson did mislead
Parliament.
They are expected to criticise his evidence to the
committee.
And we expect there to be harsh words too for those
who sought to undermine the committee’s work.
Boris Johnson isn’t going down without a fight. He
believes the committee has treated him unfairly.
He’ll set out more of a rebuttal later.
Johnson’s dramatic resignation
Late last Friday, Boris Johnson dramatically announced he was quitting
as an MP after receiving advance sight of the Privileges Committee report.
In a blistering 1,000-word statement, Johnson lashed out at what he called
a “kangaroo court”, claiming the draft report was "riddled with
inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice".
"They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly
or recklessly misled the Commons," he said, insisting: "I did not
lie".
Johnson's exit will trigger a by-election in his Uxbridge seat in west
London - a marginal seat both Labour and the Lib Dems are targeting.
But it may not be
the end for Johnson, who said he was “very sad” to be leaving Parliament -
"at least for now" - leaving open the possibility of a return.
It’s going to be quite a day
Chris Mason
Political editor
We have talked about it for long enough and today is the day we actually
see it.
I’m told the report will see the light of day at around 09:00 BST, all
30,000 words of it.
So be sceptical of anyone pronouncing with confidence about the entire
thing at 09:10 - they’ll have just skimmed the summary.
So, what should we look out for, and how devastating is it for Boris
Johnson?
The expectation is very.
Does it - as is widely expected - conclude he knowingly misled
parliament?
And what evidence does it provide in coming to that judgement?
I suspect it is this crucial point that Johnson may pick away at: how do
you prove intent?
Or to put it another way, how do you prove conspiracy rather than cock
up?
What does the report say about how long the committee would have
recommended Johnson was suspended from the Commons for?
This feels academic now, but it will be a crucial barometer of the
magnitude of their critique of him.
And what does it say about the wider attacks on the committee by other
MPs during their investigation and the implications of that for the future?
Oh - and one final thing: what does Boris Johnson say and do once the
report is public?
It’s going to be
quite a day.
A timeline of events
Here’s a quick recap of how we got to this point:
Nov 2021 Reports first emerge
that Boris Johnson and his staff broke lockdown rules by attending parties
and other gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic
Dec
21 Asked
about the reports during Prime Minister’s Questions, Johnson insists “all
guidance was followed completely” at any events
Apr
22 Police
announce Johnson has been given a fixed penalty notice for attending a
gathering to mark his birthday. More than 50 others are also fined in
relation to 12 events
Later
that month, the House passes a motion – tabled by the Labour Party –
calling for Johnson to be investigated for potentially misleading
parliament
Jun
22 Committee
begins its work and puts out initial call for evidence
Jul
22 Johnson
resigns as Conservative leader following a mass revolt by ministers,
sparked by scandals including “Partygate”
Mar
23 Giving
testimony before the Privileges Committee, Johnson admits misleading
Parliament but denies doing so intentionally
Last
week Johnson
resigns as an MP after receiving advance notice of the committee’s
findings, accusing its members of trying to "drive him out of
Parliament"
Welcome to our live coverage
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome.
A long-awaited report into whether former Prime Minister Boris
Johnson misled Parliament about lockdown gatherings in Downing Street is set to
be published this morning.
The Privileges Committee has been investigating whether Johnson
intentionally misled the Commons when he denied the events breached lockdown
rules.
On Friday, Johnson dramatically quit as an MP after being given
advance sight of the report, claiming he was being forced out of Parliament. He
accused the committee – which has a Conservative majority – of being a "kangaroo
court" that was determined to find him guilty.
As Johnson has already resigned as an MP, it is not yet clear
what sanctions the committee might recommend.
Stay with us as we unpick the story and provide the latest updates
and analysis.
You can read more about the Privileges Committee here
Welcome to our live coverage
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome.
A long-awaited report into whether former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled Parliament about lockdown gatherings in Downing Street is set to be published this morning.
The Privileges Committee has been investigating whether Johnson intentionally misled the Commons when he denied the events breached lockdown rules.
On Friday, Johnson dramatically quit as an MP after being given advance sight of the report, claiming he was being forced out of Parliament. He accused the committee – which has a Conservative majority – of being a "kangaroo court" that was determined to find him guilty.
As Johnson has already resigned as an MP, it is not yet clear what sanctions the committee might recommend.
