Labour's Kim Johnson says there are now 4.2 million children in poverty in the UK, 70% of which are in working households.

She asks Sunak if he will scrap the "cruel and ineffectual" two-child policy, to help lift children out of poverty. She also asks if he will meet with anti-poverty organisations.

Sunak argues that there are 400,000 fewer children in absolute poverty today than there were in 2010, and that "work is the best route out" of poverty, saying that employment is at "record levels".

He also argues that the two-child policy "ensure fairness".