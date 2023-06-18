BBC Copyright: BBC

Before the first of today’s main interviews, we’ll hear from our panel. In our studio today are:

Former conservative cabinet minister Justine Greening. She held several portfolios including Education and Transport during her government career. In 2019 she stepped down as MP for Putney citing “deep concerns” about the Brexit approach taken by Boris Johnson’s government. But, earlier this week, she expressed her surprise at the severity of the Privileges Committee’s recommendation to suspend the former PM for 90 days.

Samuel Kasumu, who worked in Boris Johnson’s government for two years. He was the former PM’s senior adviser on ethnic minorities, but quit in April 2021 after becoming unhappy with the government’s stance on racial issues. Earlier this year, Kasumu was endorsed by Tory heavyweights Grant Shapps, Priti Patel and Steve Baker to be the Conservative candidate at next May’s elections for Mayor of London. But, he failed to make the shortlist of three which was announced on Tuesday.

British historian and TV presenter Sir Simon Schama. He is perhaps best known for his BBC series A History Of Britain, among numerous other documentaries and books. He was knighted in 2019 after being recognised in the late Queen’s Birthday Honours in recognition of his services to history.