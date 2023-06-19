Boris Johnson Partygate report to be debated by MPs

You would expect former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's supporters to be jumping up in down in the Commons this afternoon and arguing that he has been stitched up.

But some say they won’t turn up at all – they will boycott proceedings.

And Johnson himself isn’t encouraging his backers to push for a vote on the report.

Critics say that’s because he is wary of exposing a lack of widespread support.

As things stand, it may be that we get some verbal attacks on the work of the committee this afternoon, but when the debate concludes, there is no formal, recorded vote – or division.

So we have the prospect of fireworks during the debate, while its conclusion could resemble more of a damp squib.