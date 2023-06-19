Boris Johnson Partygate report to be debated by MPs

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been investigated over his claims that all Covid rules were followed while he was in Downing Street, following details of parties which emerged in the media in late 2021.
A committee of MPs, called the Privileges Committee, were tasked with investigating whether he deliberately misled MPs.
The report, published on Thursday, found he had - and also had “personal knowledge” of rule breaking.
Johnson resigned as an MP last week, publicly attacking the committee before it published its report. This led to the committee increasing the recommended sanction against him to a 90-day suspension - but of course he'd already stood down by that point.
MPs are debating the report today - and may vote later on whether to accept its recommendations.
Happy birthday Boris Johnson?
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
It’s a big day for Boris Johnson. Firstly, he turns 59 today, and secondly MPs are going to discuss, and potentially vote on, a committee report published last week which found him to have misled Parliament.
On Thursday, the Privileges Committee published a 30,000-word report on their investigation into Johnson, recommending he be suspended as an MP for 90 days (he'd already resigned by that point though).
Today, MPs will debate the report's findings, which may take up several hours.
What’s not yet clear is if they’ll actually vote on whether to accept the recommendations - that'll become clear later on.
What is clear though, is that we'll be here through it all - with breaking lines and expert analysis.
What to expect from Johnson's supporters today
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
You would expect former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's supporters to be jumping up in down in the Commons this afternoon and arguing that he has been stitched up.
But some say they won’t turn up at all – they will boycott proceedings.
And Johnson himself isn’t encouraging his backers to push for a vote on the report.
Critics say that’s because he is wary of exposing a lack of widespread support.
As things stand, it may be that we get some verbal attacks on the work of the committee this afternoon, but when the debate concludes, there is no formal, recorded vote – or division.
So we have the prospect of fireworks during the debate, while its conclusion could resemble more of a damp squib.
When does the debate start - and end?
Sam Francis
Political reporter
Timings in the House of Commons are rarely an exact science - but we're expecting the debate to begin in about half an hour, at 16:30 BST.
The first speakers will be Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt, who is tabling the motion on the report into Boris Johnson.
We expect she'll be followed by her opposite number, Labour's Thangam Debbonaire.
Harriet Harman, the Labour grandee who chaired the inquiry into Boris Johnson, is expecting to begin speaking at 17:30.
The timings of the conclusion, and potential vote, are harder to pin down.
MPs must complete a vote on the motion, then start and finish another debate - on the UK tech industry - before 22:00.
How they divide their time until then is entirely up to the MPs in the chamber.
We've been warned that there is a lengthy list of speakers wanting to contribute, and whips are expecting "things to run late".
A momentous day in Parliament
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
In parliamentary terms, today is momentous.
Apart from Boris Johnson, no other prime minister has been found to have misled Parliament deliberately.
So now a man who was prime minister a year ago faces being stripped of his parliamentary pass, and denounced for lying to Parliament repeatedly.
The conclusions of the cross-party Privileges Committee has made Johnson himself very cross.
He called them "deranged" - and described the committee itself as a "kangaroo court".
Braverman gives stop-and-search update ahead of Johnson debate
Let's briefly cross to the House of Commons, where Home Secretary Suella Braverman is making a statement about stop-and-search powers.
She's referring to a letter she sent to all 43 police forces in England and Wales, telling them to "ramp up" the use of stop-and-search.
You can read more on that story here.
We're expecting the debate on the report into Boris Johnson after Braverman's statement.
Where is Rishi Sunak - and will he vote?
First things first, it's unlikely the prime minister will attend this afternoon's debate - and potential vote - on the report into his old boss Boris Johnson.
A little earlier, Downing Street said Sunak was meeting the Swedish prime minister and has a "series of meetings [and] an evening commitment".
Sunak was repeatedly asked how he'd vote when talking to reporters on Sunday evening - but he didn't answer the question directly.
He said it wasn't a government matter, and therefore "I wouldn't want to influence anyone in advance of that vote."
Take a look:
Covid party 'Jingle and Mingle' invite sent to Tory aides
While much of the Partygate news is behind us, more evidence continues to emerge about gatherings held while pandemic restrictions were in place.
Conservative activists filmed dancing at a Christmas party during Covid restrictions in 2020 were invited to "jingle and mingle", according to an invitation seen by the BBC.
Our colleague Phil Kemp reports that 30 people were invited to the event at Conservative Party headquarters on 14 December, when indoor socialising was banned in London.
The Metropolitan Police are reviewing video of the event, first published by the Mirror, which shows people drinking and standing in groups and man and a woman holding hands and dancing.
One person can be heard saying it is OK to film "as long as we don't stream that we're, like, bending the rules".
Read more here.
What’s this all about again?
