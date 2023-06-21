There's a slightly easier question for Sunak from Tory MP Liam Fox, who quotes a string of economic statistics to suggest it's time for "more good news, talking Britain up".
Among the stats he quotes, he claims the UK had the highest growth of the G7 in 2021 and 2022, and the eurozone is in recession.
The prime minister says he is "quite right to highlight the improvement in our economic outlook".
NI budget crisis 'untenable' - Alliance MP
Stephen Farry of the Alliance Party says that four months on from the Windsor Framework deal, there is still no Northern Ireland Executive or Assembly in place, there is an unprecedented budget crisis and the situation is "untenable".
Can the PM confirm he'll work with Northern Ireland parties and the Irish government to restore power-sharing?, he asks.
Sunak says he shares Farry's frustration and the government's focus remains on delivering for the people of Northern Ireland.
He says the goverment has provided more than £7bn additional funding for Northern Ireland since 2014 and that the NI secretary remains in close contact with all the parties in Northern Ireland in order to help restore power-sharing.
Flynn: Will PM admit Brexit impact on inflation?
The SNP's Stephen Flynn continues by saying that given the dire economic reality, Britain is broken on inflation, and he asks if Sunak would admit that it was because of Brexit.
Sunak answers by saying: “Interest rates in this country are similar to Canada, New Zealand and the US."
He also says that the rise in inflation and interest rates is a global phenomenon and the government will continue to focus on bringing the inflation down.
Has Sunak been taking lessons from Johnson, asks SNP
We're now hearing from the SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who says in February Sunak said borrowing costs were back under control, and in March he said the government was on track to halve inflation by the end of the year.
Given the "dire economic reality", has he been taking honesty lessons from Boris Johnson?
Sunak says Flynn fails to mention the upgrades in growth forecasts for the UK economy when the SNP was predicting a recession. And the government remains on track to reduce inflation, he adds.
Analysis
Focus on inflation
Chris Mason
Political editor
The economics of inflation are difficult. And so are the
politics.
What can or should the government do — without making
inflation worse?
But will ministers be punished by home owners facing
spiralling mortgage payments?
And what would labour do differently? The political
battleground of this week — and in the countdown to the election — is taking
shape.
Same points from Labour at every PMQs, says Sunak
Sunak accuses Starmer of offering the "same petty points" at every Prime Minister's Questions.
Although he admits reducing inflation is a "challenge" - he says the government has a plan to "deliver for the country" whilst the Labour leader is "all talk".
Labour leader raises issue of peerages after Johnson drama
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Starmer says after 13 years of economic failure, people are paying the price of "uncosted, reckless damaging decisions by the Tory party".
He says that as mortgages go through the roof, the PM is "planning to wave through honours and peerages for those who caused misery for millions".
What does it say about this government that the Tory party is rewarding those guilty of economic vandalism, he asks.
Sunak insists home repossessions are lower than before pandemic
In reply, Sunak runs through government support he mentioned earlier.
He says home repossessions are "below when we entered he pandemic" - and "three times lower than last Labour government".
What will PM do to stop more people losing their homes?
Starmer says 7.5m people are going to be in the same boat as the police officer he mentioned earlier - who is paying £400 a month more.
Repossessions are already up 50%, he says - what's the PM going to do to make sure more families don't lose their homes?
'Never-ending borrowing under Labour' - Sunak
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The prime minister says Labour would take the country down a road of "never-ending debt and borrowing" that would drive interest rates up further.
He says the government is offering "responsible economic leadership".
Starmer: Why should families have to pay the cost of PM's failure?
While his government is consumed in law-breaking, chaos and division, working people are paying the price, Starmer puts to Sunak.
He speaks about a police officer in Selby, and says the Tory mortgage penalty is going to cost him £400 more each month.
Starmer says: He told me this morning they have decided to sell their house and downsize, and his children will have to start sharing bedrooms. Why should they pay the cost of the PM's failure?
Labour would make situation worse, says Sunak
Sunak says interest rates are also rising in the United States and Europe.
He says Labour would borrow more and this would "make the situation worse".
He also says that giving wage rises demanded by unions would be a "dangerous, inflationary" policy.
Starmer continues to press PM on mortgages
Starmer claims that the extra cost is £2,900, that's the cost of the mortgage penalty to the average family. Sunak was warned by experts in autumn but he didn't do anything, he says.
He says when he raised this issue a couple of months ago he said he was delivering for homeowners
Sunak accuses Labour of ignoring global pressures on inflation
In reply, Sunak accuses the Labour leader of ignoring wider global pressures on inflation.
He says the government is helping through cost of living payments and existing mortgages relief schemes.
How much will Tory mortgage penalty cost average homeowners?
House of CommonsCopyright: House of Commons
Starmer puts it to the PM that he knows very well the cause of the mortgage catastrophe - 13 years of economic failure and a Tory kamikaze budget.
How much will the Tory mortgage penalty cost the average home owner?
Lower inflation to help with mortgages, says PM
In reply, Sunak also pays tribute for Glenda Jackson.
He says it is right to "support" those with mortgages but the best way to do this is to lower inflation.
He says this approach has been endorsed by the International Monetary Fund.
Starmer asks PM if UK is facing a 'mortgage catastrophe'
Keir Starmer starts by joining the PM in paying tribute to the Windrush generation, as well as noting Glenda Jackson's passing.
The Labour leader then asks the PM about whether he agrees that Britain is facing a mortgage catastrophe.
PMQs beginning
UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on his feet in the chamber,
as today's Prime Minister's Questions gets under way.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest exchanges from the Commons.
Sunak in position in the Commons
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in the chamber for today's
Prime Minister's Questions, which is due to get under way in the next few
minutes.
Sunak will face questions from Labour leader Sir Keir
Starmer, before the floor is opened up to other MPs.
We'll bring you live updates and you can also watch the
action by clicking the Play button at the top of this page.
PM under pressure over rising mortgage rates
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The stubbornly high rate of inflation has led to widespread expectations the Bank of England will raise its main interest rate at a meeting scheduled for tomorrow.
That means higher monthly payments for people on tracker mortgages or coming off fixed-term mortgages, or looking to secure a loan for a new home.
It has sparked calls from some politicians for the government to step in and help people with their rising repayments.
Some of the ideas being thrown around include reviving tax relief for mortgage interest payments - which was scrapped in 2000.
But Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has ruled out bringing that back, saying it would make inflation worse. He's meeting lenders on Friday to see "what else can be done to relieve pressure".
Live Reporting
Edited by Marita Moloney and Dulcie Lee
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Analysis PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media House of CommonsCopyright: House of Commons UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Time to talk Britain up, says Tory MP
There's a slightly easier question for Sunak from Tory MP Liam Fox, who quotes a string of economic statistics to suggest it's time for "more good news, talking Britain up".
Among the stats he quotes, he claims the UK had the highest growth of the G7 in 2021 and 2022, and the eurozone is in recession.
The prime minister says he is "quite right to highlight the improvement in our economic outlook".
NI budget crisis 'untenable' - Alliance MP
Stephen Farry of the Alliance Party says that four months on from the Windsor Framework deal, there is still no Northern Ireland Executive or Assembly in place, there is an unprecedented budget crisis and the situation is "untenable".
Can the PM confirm he'll work with Northern Ireland parties and the Irish government to restore power-sharing?, he asks.
Sunak says he shares Farry's frustration and the government's focus remains on delivering for the people of Northern Ireland.
He says the goverment has provided more than £7bn additional funding for Northern Ireland since 2014 and that the NI secretary remains in close contact with all the parties in Northern Ireland in order to help restore power-sharing.
Flynn: Will PM admit Brexit impact on inflation?
The SNP's Stephen Flynn continues by saying that given the dire economic reality, Britain is broken on inflation, and he asks if Sunak would admit that it was because of Brexit.
Sunak answers by saying: “Interest rates in this country are similar to Canada, New Zealand and the US."
He also says that the rise in inflation and interest rates is a global phenomenon and the government will continue to focus on bringing the inflation down.
Has Sunak been taking lessons from Johnson, asks SNP
We're now hearing from the SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who says in February Sunak said borrowing costs were back under control, and in March he said the government was on track to halve inflation by the end of the year.
Given the "dire economic reality", has he been taking honesty lessons from Boris Johnson?
Sunak says Flynn fails to mention the upgrades in growth forecasts for the UK economy when the SNP was predicting a recession. And the government remains on track to reduce inflation, he adds.
Focus on inflation
Chris Mason
Political editor
The economics of inflation are difficult. And so are the politics.
What can or should the government do — without making inflation worse?
But will ministers be punished by home owners facing spiralling mortgage payments?
And what would labour do differently? The political battleground of this week — and in the countdown to the election — is taking shape.
Same points from Labour at every PMQs, says Sunak
Sunak accuses Starmer of offering the "same petty points" at every Prime Minister's Questions.
Although he admits reducing inflation is a "challenge" - he says the government has a plan to "deliver for the country" whilst the Labour leader is "all talk".
Labour leader raises issue of peerages after Johnson drama
Starmer says after 13 years of economic failure, people are paying the price of "uncosted, reckless damaging decisions by the Tory party".
He says that as mortgages go through the roof, the PM is "planning to wave through honours and peerages for those who caused misery for millions".
What does it say about this government that the Tory party is rewarding those guilty of economic vandalism, he asks.
Sunak insists home repossessions are lower than before pandemic
In reply, Sunak runs through government support he mentioned earlier.
He says home repossessions are "below when we entered he pandemic" - and "three times lower than last Labour government".
What will PM do to stop more people losing their homes?
Starmer says 7.5m people are going to be in the same boat as the police officer he mentioned earlier - who is paying £400 a month more.
Repossessions are already up 50%, he says - what's the PM going to do to make sure more families don't lose their homes?
'Never-ending borrowing under Labour' - Sunak
The prime minister says Labour would take the country down a road of "never-ending debt and borrowing" that would drive interest rates up further.
He says the government is offering "responsible economic leadership".
Starmer: Why should families have to pay the cost of PM's failure?
While his government is consumed in law-breaking, chaos and division, working people are paying the price, Starmer puts to Sunak.
He speaks about a police officer in Selby, and says the Tory mortgage penalty is going to cost him £400 more each month.
Starmer says: He told me this morning they have decided to sell their house and downsize, and his children will have to start sharing bedrooms. Why should they pay the cost of the PM's failure?
Labour would make situation worse, says Sunak
Sunak says interest rates are also rising in the United States and Europe.
He says Labour would borrow more and this would "make the situation worse".
He also says that giving wage rises demanded by unions would be a "dangerous, inflationary" policy.
Starmer continues to press PM on mortgages
Starmer claims that the extra cost is £2,900, that's the cost of the mortgage penalty to the average family. Sunak was warned by experts in autumn but he didn't do anything, he says.
He says when he raised this issue a couple of months ago he said he was delivering for homeowners
Sunak accuses Labour of ignoring global pressures on inflation
In reply, Sunak accuses the Labour leader of ignoring wider global pressures on inflation.
He says the government is helping through cost of living payments and existing mortgages relief schemes.
How much will Tory mortgage penalty cost average homeowners?
Starmer puts it to the PM that he knows very well the cause of the mortgage catastrophe - 13 years of economic failure and a Tory kamikaze budget.
How much will the Tory mortgage penalty cost the average home owner?
Lower inflation to help with mortgages, says PM
In reply, Sunak also pays tribute for Glenda Jackson.
He says it is right to "support" those with mortgages but the best way to do this is to lower inflation.
He says this approach has been endorsed by the International Monetary Fund.
Starmer asks PM if UK is facing a 'mortgage catastrophe'
Keir Starmer starts by joining the PM in paying tribute to the Windrush generation, as well as noting Glenda Jackson's passing.
The Labour leader then asks the PM about whether he agrees that Britain is facing a mortgage catastrophe.
PMQs beginning
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on his feet in the chamber, as today's Prime Minister's Questions gets under way.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest exchanges from the Commons.
Sunak in position in the Commons
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in the chamber for today's Prime Minister's Questions, which is due to get under way in the next few minutes.
Sunak will face questions from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, before the floor is opened up to other MPs.
We'll bring you live updates and you can also watch the action by clicking the Play button at the top of this page.
PM under pressure over rising mortgage rates
The stubbornly high rate of inflation has led to widespread expectations the Bank of England will raise its main interest rate at a meeting scheduled for tomorrow.
That means higher monthly payments for people on tracker mortgages or coming off fixed-term mortgages, or looking to secure a loan for a new home.
It has sparked calls from some politicians for the government to step in and help people with their rising repayments.
Some of the ideas being thrown around include reviving tax relief for mortgage interest payments - which was scrapped in 2000.
But Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has ruled out bringing that back, saying it would make inflation worse. He's meeting lenders on Friday to see "what else can be done to relieve pressure".