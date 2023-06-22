On the eve of the seventh anniversary of the EU referendum, we thought it would be a very interesting idea, and of public value, to devote that night’s programme to a discussion about Brexit.

We’ve had many debates on the programme about Brexit between Leave and Remain voters.

Tonight, we wanted to try something different with our audience, but with a regular Question Time panel.

Clacton-On-Sea in Essex voted overwhelmingly to leave the European Union. It’s a town where the first clear evidence of voter frustration with the EU was illustrated, with the surprise by-election victory of UKIP’s Douglas Carswell in 2014.

On a platform that the UK should leave the EU, it went on to win around 3.8 million votes, albeit returning only one MP, in the 2015 General Election.

Now, after leaving the EU, four prime ministers, a global pandemic, European war and the current cost-of-living crisis, how does a cross-section of Clacton leave voters now feel about post-Brexit Britain?