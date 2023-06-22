We weren't voting for slogans on the side of a bus - audience member
A man in the audience argues “the only lie” was politicians
pretending they would respect the 2016 vote.
“We haven’t even started Brexit yet,” he tells the panel. Following
the Brexit vote there was “three years of frustration”, before Covid and then
the Ukraine war derailed the process.
Another audience member argues the 17 million who voted for Brexit
were “voting for underlying issues” such as national sovereignty, “not slogans
on the side of a bus”.
A third man in the audience says Brexit has been “hijacked
by the Tory right”. He argues Brexit would be more “better if everyone came
together”.
Campbell: No one had a plan for Brexit
Alastair Campbell, a remainer, says lots of people voted for sovereignty.
He says the people who led the Brexit campaign told a lot of lies and are still lying now.
Campbell says people who directly lied in the democratic debate need to held to account.
He says Dominic Cummings ran the campaign, and Boris Johnson was his "puppet".
He said they wanted to get out on whatever basis, and no one had a plan for what Brexit is.
Were Leave voters deceived?
The next question from a member of the audience is whether Leave voters will see any Brexit dividends or were they deceived?
The audience reacts
We're hearing some reaction from the audience now.
One woman tells the panel it makes her blood boil when she hears the public was lied to over Brexit.
She says that wasn't the case, and she wanted out because she wanted to be sovereign, but Brexit hasn't worked for her.
In response to Habib, another audience member asks where the gumption is from both Labour and the Conservatives to say what they are going to do about Brexit.
Another man in the audience argues that inflation has been driven by "billions of pounds spent on Covid".
He argues the “only people benefitting from costs rising is the government”. As the price of everything increases, “the government get more money” through taxation, her says.
Leave voters were lied to, says Campbell
Tony Blair’s former advisor and leave campaigner Alastair Campbell tells the audience
they were “lied to” by “conmen” like Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage.
There has no free trade deal with the US, which was promised, Campbell says. The UK also hasn’t “fully recovered” from the loss of the
value of the sterling after Brexit, he said.
Former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib says the cost-of living crisis
has nothing to do with Brexit.
He points out the UK is now exporting more than ever before to
the EU, which wouldn’t happen if the UK was worse off.
“The problem with Brexit is that Brexit has caused problems,
it’s because we have not properly Brexited,” he says.
'Brexit isn't the main cause, but it's certainly an element' - Anand
Next up is Anand Menon, director of research organisation UK in a Changing Europe, who says the cost of living crisis is not driven primarily by Brexit, but international factors - such as the war in Ukraine and the tail end of Covid.
However, he says it is hard to argue that Brexit hasn't had an impact.
He says the devaluation of the pound after the referendum made imports more expensive.
Making trade more difficult has an impact on prices, he adds.
Menon says ending free movement has meant that labour shortages have been slightly exacerbated.
Cost of living crisis nothing to do with Brexit, says Tory MP
The cost-of-living crisis is nothing to do with Brexit whatsoever, says Tory MP John
Redwood. Lots of countries within the EU have similar inflation, he claims.
Inflation was caused by the “dreadful mistake” by the central
banks of the US, UK and EU who have been “printing too much money and depressed
interest rates for too long”, he says.
The government say “it’s now about the war in Ukraine”, but Redwood disagrees. “Of course if that were the true explanation” then why is
Japanese and Swiss inflation only about 2%, he asks.
Labour peer Jenny Chapman says is “hard to disentangle” how
much of inflation is “Brexit and how much is a chaotic government”.
She warns that the current cost-of-living crisis is “nothing
compared to what is about to hit” as mortgage rates are about to rise.
How much is the cost of living crisis down to Brexit?
Kicking off tonight's debate, the first question from the audience is about how much the cost of living crisis is down to Brexit.
BBC promises ‘robust debate’ with Brexit special
Last week, the BBC said it had received complaints over Question Time’s plan to feature an audience of leave voters as part of the programme’s Brexit special.
In its response, the organisation said that seven years since the Brexit vote, polling organisations have found that public opinion has “shifted from being narrowly in favour of Brexit, to the majority believing we should re-join the EU”.
The BBC said tonight's programme will feature a wide range of views from those who voted to leave.
“We will explore how leave voters now feel about how Brexit is going, what they see as the successes and failures, and what, if anything, the government or opposition might do differently,” it added.
There will also be a “robust debate between panellists and audience members”, it said.
How to watch Question Time live
You can follow our live stream of Question Time's Brexit special by clicking the Play button at the top of this page from 8pm.
The programme will also be available on BBC iPlayer here. If you want to tune in on television, the programme will be on BBC One after the Ten O' Clock News.
Tonight's panel is a mix of leavers and remainers
The panel for tonight’s programme will feature both people who voted to stay and leave the EU in 2016.
They are:
Conservative MP John Redwood
Labour peer and former shadow Brexit minister Jenny Chapman
Former Director of Communications for Tony Blair Alastair Campbell
Former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib
Director of research organisation UK in a Changing Europe Anand Menon
How was the audience chosen?
Gerry Gay
Editor of Question Time
As with all Question Time audiences, this one has been chosen very carefully.
Every audience member has told us they voted leave. All opinion polling suggests some people’s views have evolved since the vote back in June 2016.
To reflect that, and in consultation with the BBC’s polling expert Sir John Curtice, around 70% still believe Brexit was the right thing to do.
About 20% of people in the audience would vote differently now, or regret their vote, and around 10% or so are unsure. Within all of these cohorts, there is a wide range of views on whether Brexit is a success, failure or it’s just too soon to say.
On top of this, the audience, like every other week, will broadly illustrate the overall electoral map of England. That means Conservative voters are in the greatest number, followed by Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and other parties.
Why a leave audience and why Clacton?
Gerry Gay
Editor of Question Time
On the eve of the seventh anniversary of the EU referendum, we thought it would be a very interesting idea, and of public value, to devote that night’s programme to a discussion about Brexit.
We’ve had many debates on the programme about Brexit between Leave and Remain voters.
Tonight, we wanted to try something different with our audience, but with a regular Question Time panel.
Clacton-On-Sea in Essex voted overwhelmingly to leave the European Union. It’s a town where the first clear evidence of voter frustration with the EU was illustrated, with the surprise by-election victory of UKIP’s Douglas Carswell in 2014.
On a platform that the UK should leave the EU, it went on to win around 3.8 million votes, albeit returning only one MP, in the 2015 General Election.
Now, after leaving the EU, four prime ministers, a global pandemic, European war and the current cost-of-living crisis, how does a cross-section of Clacton leave voters now feel about post-Brexit Britain?
Welcome to our coverage of BBC Question Time Brexit special
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Good evening and thanks for joining our live coverage of tonight’s Question Time, which is a Brexit special coming from Clacton-on-Sea.
On Friday, it will be seven years since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union.
Tonight’s programme will explore the views of the audience and public attitudes towards Brexit, with a specific focus on the perspective of people who voted to leave the EU in 2016.
The panel will include both leavers and remainers.
I’m here with my colleagues Aoife Walsh and Sam Francis and we’ll be bringing you the key moments and exchanges from the programme, as well as reaction.
