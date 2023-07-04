Sunak to be grilled by top MPs on Ukraine and cost of living

PA Media Copyright: PA Media Sunak appeared before the committee, as PM, for the first time in December 2022 Image caption: Sunak appeared before the committee, as PM, for the first time in December 2022

In short, it's a committee made up of all of the chairs from of each of the House of Commons select committees.

Select committees examine the work of government departments and look at particular topics like science and technology or how the government spends its money.

The Liaison Committee usually convenes three times a year to take evidence from the prime minister on matters of public policy.

Topics for the session are usually agreed ahead of time. Today’s iteration promises questions on the Ukraine war and the cost-of-living crisis (you can read the full list of subjects here ).

The order of topics is decided on the day and the session normally takes around 90 minutes. The committee is chaired by Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin.