Sunak to be grilled by top MPs on Ukraine and cost of living

With the prime minister due to face some questions about the war in Ukraine, let's remind ourselves of the support the UK has given to Kyiv.
Since February 2022, when Russia began its so-called “special military operation”, the UK has become a major supplier of weapons to Ukraine to help it fight the Russian advance.
Military hardware donated includes long-range missiles, Challenger 2 tanks, and next generation light anti-tank weapons.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked military donors for air support, such as F-16 fighter jets. The UK does not have F-16s in its air force, but Rishi Sunak has pledged to set up a flight school to teach Ukrainian pilots.
What will the PM be asked?
The areas of questioning Rishi Sunak will face today have already been set out by the Liaison Committee - so we have some idea of what’s in store.
They are as follows:
The war in Ukraine and security matters - with questions from the Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs committees
Cost of living - the chairs of the Treasury and Petitions committees will lead this charge
Public services - the heads of five different committees - including Education and Levelling Up - take the stage at this point
Constitutional matters - with the chairs of the Standards, Scottish Affairs, and Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs committees taking evidence from the PM
Net Zero Strategy/COP28 - questions will be from the chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, Philip Dunne MP
What is the Liaison Committee?
In short, it's a committee made up of all of the chairs from of each of the House of Commons select committees.
Select committees examine the work of government departments and look at particular topics like science and technology or how the government spends its money.
The Liaison Committee usually convenes three times a year to take evidence from the prime minister on matters of public policy.
Topics for the session are usually agreed ahead of time. Today’s iteration promises questions on the Ukraine war and the cost-of-living crisis (you can read the full list of subjects here).
The order of topics is decided on the day and the session normally takes around 90 minutes. The committee is chaired by Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin.
Hello and welcome
Sam Hancock
Live reporter
We've got less than half an hour until Rishi Sunak will be quizzed on key issues by senior MPs.
You can expect questions on the war in Ukraine, the rising cost of living and the state of public services when the UK prime minister appears before the Liaison Committee.
I’m here with my colleagues Alys Davies, Sean Seddon, Ali Abbas Ahmadi and Kate Whannel - stick with us as we guide you through what comes up during the 90-minute session.
