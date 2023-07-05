As we have said, there's no Rishi Sunak today, so here's a little about his stand in.
Oliver Dowden is the UK's Deputy Prime Minister and has stood in for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at PMQs before.
Dowden’s been in the deputy PM role since April, when he replaced outgoing Dominic Raab. Raab resigned after an investigation upheld some bullying allegations against him.
Beforehand, Dowden already played a key role at the heart of the prime minister's administration, as cabinet office secretary.
He was first elected to Parliament in 2015 and is a long-term ally of the PM. However, unlike Sunak, Dowden voted remain in the EU in the Brexit referendum.
Police reopen probe into Tory ‘jingle and mingle event’
We heard yesterday that the Metropolitan Police was reopening an investigation into breaches of Covid regulations at a Christmas party at Conservative Party HQ.
A video of the gathering, where aides were invited to "jingle and mingle", was published by the Sunday Mirror.
Police say they will not investigate alleged gatherings at the prime minister's country home, Chequers, when Boris Johnson was PM but they are also now investigating an event in Parliament on 8 December 2020.
According to the Guido Fawkes website, this event involved Conservative backbencher Sir Bernard Jenkin, who sits on the Commons Privileges Committee, which last month published a highly critical report about Johnson.
You can watch lively political debate now on Politics Live by pressing the Play icon at the top of this page.
Then at 12:00 BST you can watch all the drama in the House of Commons at Prime Minister's Questions.
If you can't see the play button please refresh your browser or reload this page on the BBC News app.
PM's fifth PMQs absence
Today is the 30th PMQs of the Sunak premiership –
and the fifth he has missed.
His former deputy Dominic Raab stood in his place last November
and again in March – when the PM attended the G20 Summit in Bali, and the
funeral of Baroness Betty Boothroyd, respectively.
Oliver Dowden stood in the PM’s place in May – when Sunak
attended the G7 Summit in Japan – and again last month when the prime minister
was in Washington at the invitation of President Joe Biden.
Dowden will replace him again today.
What might come up today?
With Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer absent from today’s
Prime Minister’s Questions, it will be Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden
versus deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner for the third time.
In recent weeks, Starmer has focused on bread-and-butter
issues like the cost of living, rising mortgage rates and housing, and there
could be more of the same from Rayner – though the NHS, on its 75th
birthday, could also feature.
Other stories in the news that might come up include an internal government memo suggesting ministers are on course to break a flagship £11.6bn climate and nature funding pledge for developing countries. A government spokesman has insisted promises made will be honoured.
During a somewhat heated exchange, Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant asked Sunak to name a time when a PM missed Prime Minister’s Questions two weeks in a row.
Sunak replied:“Is the honourable gentleman suggesting I shouldn’t attend the Nato summit on behalf of the United Kingdom as previous prime ministers have done?”
The PM pointed out that Labour leader Keir Starmer is also attending the NHS 75th anniversary service.
Watch their exchange in the video below.
What’s been happening in politics this week?
PM Rishi Sunak appeared before the Commons Liaison Committee yesterday and was grilled on a number of issues - from the war in Ukraine through to resignation honours lists and mortgage rates. Here’s a brief recap of some of the things he said:
on migration, Sunak said he’s confident the government’s Rwanda plan is legal
on inflation, he admitted bringing costs down was proving harder than expected
on mortgages, he advised some ways people could save money - including by extending a mortgage to cut down monthly payments
on resignation honours, he said former PM Liz Truss had not yet submitted a list for review
on Ukraine, he reiterated his view that the country should be admitted to Nato - but said it was for all member nations to decide
At the end of last week, the PM also announced a major NHS England workforce plan in which he said more doctors and nurses will be trained and thousands of new roles will be created to work alongside them.
Hello and welcome to this week’s coverage of Prime Minister’s Questions from Westminster.
With Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer attending events to commemorate the NHS’s 75th anniversary today, it’ll be deputy leaders Oliver Dowden and Angela Rayner sparring in the House of Commons.
Stay with us as we bring you all the latest lines and analysis.