As we have said, there's no Rishi Sunak today, so here's a little about his stand in.

Oliver Dowden is the UK's Deputy Prime Minister and has stood in for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at PMQs before.

Dowden’s been in the deputy PM role since April, when he replaced outgoing Dominic Raab. Raab resigned after an investigation upheld some bullying allegations against him.

Beforehand, Dowden already played a key role at the heart of the prime minister's administration, as cabinet office secretary.

He was first elected to Parliament in 2015 and is a long-term ally of the PM. However, unlike Sunak, Dowden voted remain in the EU in the Brexit referendum.