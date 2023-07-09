Black clouds are rising above the mortgage market.
House prices are beginning to show notable annual falls. Fixed mortgage rates now mostly start with a 6%.
The City is starting to predict a prolonged peak in UK base interest rates of 6.5%, with some seeing a case for 7% rates.
In financial markets, the UK is starting to diverge from other western economies: longer term borrowing rates for government are now at 15-year highs, above where they got to after the ill-fated Liz Truss mini budget.
While this is not a panic, it is a notable squeeze; the result of market perceptions that sticky UK inflation in particular will mean higher rates for longer in the UK.
BBC presenter faces new allegations over explicit photos
Another major story this morning likely to come up during the programme is the unnamed BBC presenter, who is facing fresh allegations by the Sun newspaper after it claimed he paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
The star was pictured in his underwear "ready for my child to perform for him", their mother told the paper.
It is unclear how old the young person was at the time, but the paper has claimed they were 17 when payments from the presenter started.
The BBC has said it takes any allegations very seriously.
You can read more - including the BBC's full response so far - here.
What is Labour’s Biden-inspired economic strategy?
In May, Rachel Reeves unveiled Labour’s Joe Biden-inspired economic strategy to tackle inflation and create jobs.
The US president's vast package of subsidies and tax breaks for industry has been dubbed "Bidenomics" and after unveiling her version, Reeves pledged to rebuild the UK’s "industrial foundations" if Labour wins power.
Reeves dubbed her strategy "securonomics", which she said would mean a bigger role for government in running the free market economy and greater cooperation with like-minded international allies.
Reeves spoke of her admiration for Biden's $430bn (£350bn) Inflation Reduction Act which seeks to tame rising prices by cutting the deficit and investing in domestic energy production while promoting clean energy.
As usual, there'll also be a panel of guests in the studio to help Laura Kuenssberg pick apart this week's interviews and look more broadly at the issues raised.
Sharing their thoughts this week will be:
David Gauke, the former Conservative MP for Hertfordshire South West. He was Justice Secretary for a time under former Prime Minister Theresa May
Stewart Purvis, non-executive board director at Channel Four and professor of television journalism at City University in London. His former roles include editor-in-chief and chief executive of ITN, president of EuroNews and Ofcom partner for content and standards.
Alison Phillips, editor of the Daily Mirror since 2018 and the chair of Women in Journalism. She regularly writes about gender inequality and the gender pay gap.
Who is on the show?
Let’s have a look at who Laura’s guests are this week.
Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is on this week’s programme and will be asked about her party’s plans for the economy. The former economist could be asked about Labour's u-turn on its plan to invest £28bn a year in green industries if elected. She could also be asked about Labour's intentions regarding the two-child benefit cap and free school meals for primary children.
The Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Victoria Atkins is also here. She’s been in the job since October last year having previously been both the minister of Afghan resettlement and the minister of state at the Ministry of Justice - she resigned from the latter post last year during the row over Boris Johnson’s handling of allegations of groping against MP Chris Pincher.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this week’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates, reaction and analysis from today’s big political interviews.
We’re expecting to hear from Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and Victoria Atkins, financial secretary to the Treasury - so expect the economy and cost-of-living crisis to feature.
Climate change, US-China relations and the war in Ukraine are also likely to come up - with US Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry also on the show.
We'll also hear from actors James Norton and Luke Thompson - who are currently performing in the play A Little Life in London - about their experiences of performing in the play, which has divided critics.
I’m joined by my colleagues Alys Davies and Jen Meierhans, ready to bring you all the latest updates.
The programme’s due to kick off at 09:00 BST - you can watch it live on BBC One and iPlayer or by clicking the Play button at the top of this page.
- David Gauke, the former Conservative MP for Hertfordshire South West. He was Justice Secretary for a time under former Prime Minister Theresa May
- Stewart Purvis, non-executive board director at Channel Four and professor of television journalism at City University in London. His former roles include editor-in-chief and chief executive of ITN, president of EuroNews and Ofcom partner for content and standards.
- Alison Phillips, editor of the Daily Mirror since 2018 and the chair of Women in Journalism. She regularly writes about gender inequality and the gender pay gap.
How will mortgage pain affect the housing market?
Faisal Islam
Economics editor
The US’s Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry is also appearing today. He’s on his way to China for climate talks with Beijing. The talks come after China halted co-operation with the US last year after senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August. Kerry could also be asked about the Ukraine war, after the US announced it would be sending controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine.
Why you should not expect a cheque book election
Laura Kuenssberg
Presenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
"It's the economy, stupid."
It's a well-worn trope that the politicians who look after our wallets are the ones who tend to win.
With interest rates still climbing, inflation still gobbling up spending power and taxes at historically high levels, times are hard for millions.
A winning political party certainly needs smart answers.
Labour has been miles ahead in the polls for many months, but can the party, and its shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves - who is on our show this Sunday - persuade you their answers add up?
Labour are not short of slogans about the state of the economy.
You only need to glance at their MPs' social media, or dip into the House of Commons for a few minutes, to hear one of the economic charges they are levelling against the Conservatives.
But when you look closely at the party's actual plans, it is not so easy to spot the difference.
Read more on Laura Kuenssberg’s thoughts here.
Good morning
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
