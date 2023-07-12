Conservative MP Duncan Baker says that in his constituency, North Norfolk, they have "a whole area totally cut off from having a mobile signal until August because of nesting seagulls taking up residency in the new telecoms masts".

He says that nests are protected and cannot be moved, meaning people there cannot make emergency calls.

And he asks Dowden to help call on Natural England, a public body sponsored by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, "to be sensible" and make sure the phone mast can start working again.

Dowden says he'll take it up with them.