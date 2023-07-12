Seagulls nesting in phone masts blocking emergency calls - MP
Conservative MP Duncan Baker says that in his constituency, North Norfolk, they have "a whole area totally cut off from having a mobile signal until August because of nesting seagulls taking up residency in the new telecoms masts".
He says that nests are protected and cannot be moved, meaning people there cannot make emergency calls.
And he asks Dowden to help call on Natural England, a public body sponsored by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, "to be sensible" and make sure the phone mast can start working again.
Dowden says he'll take it up with them.
Why is Wales paying for HS2, MP asks
Plaid Cymru's Hywel Williams asks why people in Wales are having to pay £5bn for the "white elephant" of HS2 when it goes nowhere near the country.
Dowden replies that it is thanks to the strength of the United Kingdom that record sums are going to Wales.
MP asks about fuel poverty in Scotland
East Lothian MP Kenny MacAskill from the Alba Party asks about fuel poverty.
He wants to know when the government will bring in a social tariff to ensure the poor and vulnerable can get through the winter without calling the ambulance service because they are freezing.
Dowden says they are exploring the best approach to consumer protection from April 2024 as part of wider retail market changes.
He re-emphasises that they paid half of energy bills in Scotland this winter, and says it is part of the strength of the union.
Railway ticket office closures another cost-of-living bombshell - Labour
Labour's Cat Smith asks Dowden about plans to scrap tickets offices at her local Lancaster train station, which she says is "yet another cost-of-living bombshell" hitting her constituents.
Dowden replies that it is important railways continue to "reform" after the "record amount of money we gave them during Covid".
He adds if Smith is concerned about people's ability to use the railways she should condemn "totally unjustified" strikes.
Condemn grotesque painting over of Mickey Mouse mural, SNP urges
The SNP's Pete Wishart says he has never seen anything as grotesque as a minister asking for a Mickey Mouse mural - designed to welcome child asylum seekers to a reception centre in Dover - to be painted over (you can read the story here).
Can the minister look into the deepest recesses of his soul and simply condemn it, he asks.
Dowden doesn't take up the offer, instead saying real compassion means stopping the vile people-smuggling trade condemning women and children to death.
The government is taking action to stop the boats, he says.
Analysis
Rayner had a problem when it came to free school meals
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
The focus of the questions at PMQs - or accurately Deputy Prime Minister's Questions - was poverty.
But some of the exchanges were also extremely poor, with the trading and questioning of statistics.
Angela Rayner traded her usual humour and satire for passion.
She attacked the government's record on child poverty and homelessness. But she had a problem.
Sitting right next to her on the front bench was the shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
So when Angela Rayner asked how many primary school pupils had been forced in to poverty, she could not say a future Labour government would extend free school meals to all children of that age - because that would be a spending commitment which might undermine Labour's "fiscal rules".
This in turn allowed Oliver Dowden, in a far from punchy performance, to point to a previous Conservative-led government's record in giving free meals to younger children.
Dowden pressed on levelling-up funding
Conservative MP for North West Hampshire Kit Malthouse asks when allocations for the third round of levelling-up funds will be announced - and whether all parts of the country will benefit, including the south-east and the "very deserving town of Andover".
Dowden says a new approach to the third round of funding will be announced soon.
When can people get an NHS dental appointment, Dowden asked
Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey gave an example from a woman called Emily in Somerset who booked an appointment with a local NHS dentist in January for 14 June, and in late May she was informed that the dentist was closed in April.
He asked: "Can the deputy prime minister tell Emily and millions of people like her when they can get an appointment with a local NHS dentist?"
Dowden replies that their investment plan adds an extra £2.4bn to training and retaining crucial NHS staff, including dentists.
He adds, with this plan, "Number of dentists will rise by 40%."
People need mortgage help now - SNP
The SNP's Mhairi Black points out the chancellor is telling homeowners to just shop around, following rising mortgage payments.
She asks if Dowden understands that people need help now.
He replies the fundamental thing we have to do is halve inflation because higher inflation drivers higher mortgage rates.
Mortgage levels higher than after mini-budget - SNP
The SNP's Mhairi Black says mortgage rates have surpassed the levels they reached after last year's mini-budget.
How high do mortgage rates need to go until the government takes it seriously, she asks.
Dowden replies that higher mortgage rates are driven by higher inflation, which he says was caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a post-Covid supply change.
Only by getting inflation under control can we get mortgages down - that requires discipline on spending, public sector pay and energy supply, he says.
Labour standing in everyone's way - Dowden
Dowden says Labour claims to be the party of working people, but under their plans, people can't even get to work, with Just Stop Oil protesters "blocking our roads", "their union paymasters stopping our trains" and the "hated ULEZ stopping cars across our capital".
While the Conservatives get Britain moving, Labour is "standing in everyone's way", the deputy PM concludes.
55,000 more children without permanent address - Rayner
Answering her previous question, Rayner says 55,000 more children are now without a permanent address.
She says the Conservatives are offering excuses and not answers.
She asks how they can be so complacent, 27 years on since then Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott asked the question.
How many children don't have permanent address?
Labour's Rayner says her counterpart can't solve child poverty if he doesn't acknowledge the problem.
She asks a different question - how many kids don't have a permanent address today, compared to when Labour left office in 2010.
Dowden says they can exhange all these number across the despatch box but "these are the numbers that matter".
He says 1.7m fewer people are in absolute poverty under the Conservative government, including 400,000 fewer children, 200,000 fewer pensioners and 1 million fewer people of working age.
"Because the single best route out of poverty is a job and record numbers of people - 4 million more people - under this government have got a job," he says.
Starmer keen on 'hugging magic money tree' - Deputy PM
Dowden says the government has provided record investment in education - £2bn more this year and next.
It has also paved the way for the highest reading standards in the Western world, he adds.
After Labour leader Keir Starmer said he was not keen on "tree huggers", Dowden says he seems very keen on "hugging the magic money tree".
Dowden oblivious to reality for working people, says Rayner
Rayner accuses the Tories of crashing the economy.
She says Dowden is oblivious to what it is like for working people and says 400,000 more children of primary school age are growing up in poverty.
She asks why he thinks that is.
Dowden highlights help with energy bills, childcare and school meals
Dowden says it is the Conservatives who extended free school meals to all five-, six- and seven-year-olds, which he says Labour failed to do.
He adds the government have supported people with energy bills, frozen fuel duty and are helping families with childcare.
Balancing the books means more than working out how much money to take from her union paymasters, Dowden concludes.
How many children pushed into poverty under Tories? asks Rayner
Rayner says rising bills and soaring mortgages are pushing families to the brink.
How many primary school children have been pushed into poverty since the Tories came to power, she asks.
Dowden says government has liften 400,000 children out of poverty
Dowden says this government has lifted 400,000 children out of poverty, introduced a national living wage and increased it by the largest amount ever.
This has given working people an extra £1,800 a year and cut their taxes, he adds.
Number of children in temporary accommodation up 75% - Rayner
Rayner responds saying the last Labour government worked hard to reduce children in temporary accommodation.
She says the number has risen by 75% under the Conservative government.
She asks the Dowden if he feels ashamed of the Tories' record.
If it wasn't for Thatcher, my parents wouldn't have been able to buy home - Dowden
Oliver Dowden answers by saying Rayner clearly hasn't listened to his recent comments, which said Sunak is at the Nato summit.
He notes if her old boss were in charge - referring to former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - the UK would have abandoned Ukraine and Nato altogether.
Dowden adds that if it wasn't for Margaret Thatcher his parents wouldn't have been able to buy a home, hailing the Conservatives record on housebuilding.
