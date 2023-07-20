The BBC, like other broadcasters, is limited in what it can report while the polls are open, meaning details of campaigning or election issues cannot be covered until they close at 22:00 BST.

Coverage instead tends to focus on giving information that will help voters with the process of going to polling stations.

The BBC is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice ensuring fairness between candidates.That code is set by Ofcom, and the details of it can be found here .