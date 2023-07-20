The BBC, like other broadcasters, is limited in what it can report while the polls are open, meaning details of campaigning or election issues cannot be covered until they close at 22:00 BST.
Coverage instead tends to focus on giving information that will help voters with the process of going to polling stations.
The BBC is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice ensuring fairness between candidates.That code is set by Ofcom, and the details of it can be found here.
What is a by-election?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
A by-election is the process for electing a new member of Parliament when a seat in the House of Commons becomes vacant outside a general election. This can happen, for example, when an MP dies or resigns, or is convicted of a serious criminal offence. In today’s elections, all of the seats are being contested because an MP resigned.
A by-election does not have to take place if an MP changes political party.
During the period before the vote while the seat is empty, an MP of the same party in a neighbouring constituency manages constituency matters.
Welcome to our live coverage
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Good evening. Polls have been open since 07:00 BST in by-elections to replace MPs in three constituencies in England.
Voters are heading to polling stations in Selby and Ainsty, Somerton and Frome, and Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
The UK has strict rules on what broadcasters can report about elections while polls are open.
But once they close at 22:00 we’ll be covering what’s been happening in more detail and we’ll bring you the results here on this page as they come in later. Stay with us.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
