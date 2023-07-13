To help pay for the 5% pay rise for the armed forces, the government is planning to cut back on civil service recruitment in the Ministry of Defence until March 2025.

The general secretary of Prospect union - which has more than 32,000 civil service members - said: "Freezing civil service recruitment in the Ministry of Defence is a disastrous error that risks putting our nation's security at risk.

"The department already has thousands of vacancies, and many of these civil servants work directly supporting the effort to win the war in Ukraine.

"It's time the government recognised the value of its public services and allocated the money required to maintain them properly."