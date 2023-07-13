A little earlier, PM Rishi Sunak gave a press conference at 10 Downing Street on the public sector pay rise. Here's a little recap of what he said:
The prime minister said he accepted the pay review bodies' recommendations in full
He said he would not fund the pay rise by borrowing more or increasing taxes, and that government departments have had to find savings
He urged all union leaders to accept the pay offers and call off strikes
Sunak announced all teaching unions have suspended all planned strikes and recommended to their members an end to their pay dispute
He said today's offer is final and the government will not negotiate over pay as "no amount of strikes will change our decision"
The prime minister describes it as a "fair deal for workers and fair deal for British taxpayers"
He tells the BBC he will increase visa and NHS charges for migrants to help fund the rises
Disastrous to freeze civil service recruitment in MoD - union
To help pay for the 5% pay rise for the armed forces, the government is planning to cut back on civil service recruitment in the Ministry of Defence until March 2025.
The general secretary of Prospect union - which has more than 32,000 civil service members - said: "Freezing civil service recruitment in the Ministry of Defence is a disastrous error that risks putting our nation's security at risk.
"The department already has thousands of vacancies, and many of these civil servants work directly supporting the effort to win the war in Ukraine.
"It's time the government recognised the value of its public services and allocated the money required to maintain them properly."
Rises for senior civil servants and prison governors
Our colleagues in the politics team have been looking through the written ministerial statements that have been shared.
They note that there are also some other increases:
Senior civil servants 5.5%
Managerial and prison governors 5%
Labour asks if pay increase is coming from cuts
The Labour Party is asking if this pay increase is being paid from cuts to hospital and school building programmes.
Shadow treasury minister Pat McFadden asked in the Commons: "What is the government's estimate of the impact on public services of funding the rises in this way that he has set out?"
He continued accusing the government of failing and declared the general election "cannot come soon enough".
Treasury minister John Glen replied: "The decisions we have made today mean no new borrowing, no cuts to the front line, no new taxes and no negative impact on inflationary pressures."
Pay rise won't end dispute or stop doctors going abroad - BMA
The pay rise for doctors will not end the dispute, nor will it retain doctors and stop them from going abroad, says the British Medical Association (BMA) chair.
“We need to sit down and see whether this will allow us to go into negotiations. It could be a reasonable starting point for us to progress the dispute," Professor Phil Banfield tells the World at One on BBC Radio 4.
He also says Rishi Sunak's statement that he would no longer negotiate shows a "fundamental lack of understanding of the situation and the dire straits the health service has been in for many years".
He went on to further criticise the government's reluctance to negotiate, saying: "I don't believe that the government is doing all that it can, what it has announced is going to pile the cost of this on to the very workers that are tasked with maintaining the public sector."
Mary Bousted, general secretary of the National Education Union, told Sky News she'd be recommending members "bank" this offer.
She said: "It's the biggest pay award the independent review body has ever made and importantly we've secured guarantees on how it will be funded, which means frontline services will not be affected
Bousted said the latest offer of 6.5% was the "biggest pay rise they've had in years" although it was still below inflation, and did not rule out future strike action.
She said: "We will continue to campaign for teachers to gradually restore their pay to the levels they were at in 2010... This is a good start... But we would never rule out strike action in the future.
"If members accept this deal then the dispute we have currently with the government on pay is over for this year. That's the end of this dispute, yes."
How will the rises be funded?
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the rises would not be funded by borrowing more or increasing taxes.
The chief secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, said schools will receive an additional £525m in 2023-24 and £900m in 2024-25 to cover the costs and this money will come from within the department's existing budget.
Asked where the money would come from to fund others, Sunak said he would be asking government departments to re-prioritise their focus on pay - raising fears of cuts across public services.
He also said the government would raise over £1bn by "significantly" increasing charges for migrants coming to the UK when they apply for visas and the levy they pay to access the NHS.
Glen told MPs the government would cut back on civil service recruitment in the Ministry of Defence until March 2025 to help fund the rise for the armed forces.
What pay rises have been announced?
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he has accepted recommendations for pay rises for millions of public sector workers for 2023-24.
Here’s who will be receiving the pay rises - and how much more they will be getting:
Police officers: 7%
Prison officers: 7%
Teachers: 6.5%
Junior doctors: 6%
Armed forces: 5%
Millions of public sector workers to get pay rises
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Welcome to our live coverage following the announcement millions of public sector workers will get a pay rise.
Teachers, police officers and junior doctors are to get pay rises of between 5% and 7%, the government says.
It comes after the increase was recommended by pay review bodies.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the offer was "final" and further industrial action would not change that decision.
Stay with us for the latest updates and analysis from our correspondents.
Junior doctors in England are currently staging a five-day walkout in England.
