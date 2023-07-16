Starmer to be questioned by Laura Kuenssberg

Department for Business and Trade Copyright: Department for Business and Trade

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch joins the programme this morning all the way from New Zealand, fresh from signing what is thought to be the UK’s biggest post-Brexit trade deal.

The UK is now a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which will give the country trading access to 11 other countries including Australia, Canada and Japan.

So what changes now the UK has joined?

The key perk is greater access to each other's markets, and a pledge to eliminate or reduce 95% of import charges or tariffs.

But, some are kept to protect sensitive domestic areas, such as Japan's rice farming industry.

Also, manufacturers that get components from lots of different places can claim their products qualify for preferential treatment.

Critics say the impact of joining will be limited as official estimates suggest it will add just £1.8bn to the economy after ten years, which is less than 1% of UK GDP.

