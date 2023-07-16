Starmer to be questioned by Laura Kuenssberg

Department for Business and TradeCopyright: Department for Business and Trade
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch joins the programme this
morning all the way from New Zealand, fresh from signing what is thought to be
the UK’s biggest post-Brexit trade deal.
The UK is now a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement
for Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which will give the country trading
access to 11 other countries including Australia, Canada and Japan.
So what changes now the UK has joined?
The key perk is greater access to each other's markets, and a pledge to
eliminate or reduce 95% of import charges or tariffs.
But, some are kept to protect sensitive domestic areas, such as Japan's
rice farming industry.
Also, manufacturers that get components from lots of different places
can claim their products qualify for preferential treatment.
Critics say the impact of joining will be limited as official estimates
suggest it will add just £1.8bn to the economy after ten years, which is less
than 1% of UK GDP.
Let’s have a quick look at who will be joining Laura’s panel this
morning to chew through the week’s stories and give their thoughts on today’s
interviews:
Dame Sharon
White -
The former civil servant is the current chair of the John Lewis
Partnership, a role she has held since 2019
Oli
Dugmore -
The head of PoliticsJOE and host of Unfiltered, a weekly interview show
that has recently featured Sadiq Kahn, Gary Lineker and Gina Miller
Andrea
Leadsom -
Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire since 2010 who last year
published a book about her time in politics
This week’s guests
We’ll bring you this morning’s guests in more detail shortly, but here’s
a quick rundown of who is on the programme today:
Sir
Keir Starmer - Leader of the Labour Party since 2020 and
former director of Public Prosecutions
Sarah
Walsh -
Former Australian international forward now working as the head of women’s
football at Football Australia
Kemi
Badenoch - Secretary
of State for Business and Trade and Conservative MP for Saffron
Walden
Welcome
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
The government has offered public sector pay rises of around 6% with four education unions saying this should end their industrial action, but Rishi Sunak has said he won’t be shying away from the choices that will need to be made to fund them.
The UK has new trading partners after formally agreeing the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch joins us this morning from New Zealand to tell us all about that.
And after unveiling Labour’s new deal for working people, leader Sir Keir Starmer is also on the programme.
There is also going to be a new defence secretary. Ben Wallace has told the Sunday Times he will be stepping down at the the next Cabinet reshuffle after four years in the job.
As always, there is a lot to get into and I’ll be bringing you live updates along with my colleagues Jen Meierhans and Thomas Mackintosh.
You can watch the programme live at the top of this page from 09:00.
-
The Sunday
Express has £12bn Brexit trade boost
-
Prince
George can skip stint in armed forces, according to the Mail on
Sunday
-
The Sunday
Times leads on Defence Secretary Ben Wallace saying he won’t
stand at the next election
-
Finally,
the Observer has Keir Starmer telling the Labour party,
we can't spend our way back to power
WATCH: Moment Badenoch signs new deal
A few hours ago in New Zealand, Kemi Badenoch signed off the UK's membership to a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc.
It aims to bring British businesses a step closer to being able to sell to a market of 500 million people with fewer barriers.
Watch below as the Business and Trade Secretary signed the accession protocol to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
Sunday’s papers
Let’s have a look at some of the front page headlines making news this morning:
Ben Wallace to quit as defence secretary at next Cabinet reshuffle
Ben Wallace says he will step down as defence secretary at the next Cabinet reshuffle after four years in the job.
He told the Sunday Times he would not stand at the next general election, but ruled out leaving "prematurely" and triggering a by-election.
Wallace has served as defence secretary under three prime ministers and has played a high-profile role in the UK's response to the Ukraine war.
Sources told the BBC they expect the next reshuffle in September.
What could go wrong for Keir Starmer?
Laura Kuenssberg
Presenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Preparation sessions for Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday are a crucial couple of hours in the Westminster timetable.
The prime minister and the leader of the opposition sit down with their key advisers to try out attack lines and taunts, master the facts and, crucially, come up with some jokes.
Yes, politics is a profoundly serious business, but humour can be a deadly verbal weapon, and create a moment that will leap into the headlines.
And for opposition leaders, that chance to grab the country's attention is what PMQs is all about.
Sir Keir Starmer, publicly, is not exactly known for cracking gags.
And on the panel
Let’s have a quick look at who will be joining Laura’s panel this morning to chew through the week’s stories and give their thoughts on today’s interviews:
