Tim Davie to face questioning over BBC leadership

The role of the House of Lords Select Committees is to scrutinise and investigate government and public policy, proposed laws and other areas of public life.

It’ll be members from the Communications and Digital Committee who will be putting questions to the BBC’s director general shortly.

Their brief is to investigate public policy areas related to the media, digital, communications and the creative industries.

During the committee hearing members will put questions to those who’ve been called as witnesses. The meetings are public so anyone can watch.

After the meeting, members normally go on to publish reports on their findings and make recommendations to government.