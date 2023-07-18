Tim Davie to face questioning over BBC leadership

The role of the House of Lords Select Committees is to scrutinise and investigate government and public policy, proposed laws and other areas of public life.
It’ll be members from the Communications and Digital Committee who will be putting questions to the BBC’s director general shortly.
Their brief is to investigate public policy areas related to the media, digital, communications and the creative industries.
During the committee hearing members will put questions to those who’ve been called as witnesses. The meetings are public so anyone can watch.
After the meeting, members normally go on to publish reports on their findings and make recommendations to government.
Other hot topics for BBC bosses
Ian Youngs
Entertainment and arts reporter
The Huw Edwards saga is far from the only subject that will be raised by the House of Lords committee, which includes Davie’s predecessor Tony Hall.
Davie and Dame Elan Closs Stephens are likely to be asked about the future of the licence fee – which has been in the news in recent days – plus the BBC’s independence in light of the furore over former chairman Richard Sharp’s links to ex-PM Boris Johnson, and impartiality after the Gary Lineker tweet controversy earlier this year.
Lineker’s salary could also be a talking point after the BBC's latest annual report was published last week, which showed how much it pays some of its biggest stars.
The Match of the Day host topped the list for the sixth consecutive year, with Zoe Ball and Alan Shearer also among the corporation’s biggest earners.
Big questions for BBC director general
Ian Youngs
Entertainment and arts reporter
As we've mentioned, this is the first time director general Tim Davie and acting BBC chair Dame Elan Closs Stephens have spoken in public since Huw Edwards was revealed as the high-profile presenter facing a series of allegations about his behaviour.
Questions remain about the adequacy of the BBC’s response when a family first approached it with claims in May, and whether the corporation's own coverage was proportionate once the Sun eventually published allegations.
Davie may also be asked about the BBC’s ongoing internal investigation, his contact with Edwards, and what the future may hold for the corporation’s best-paid journalist.
The director general did address some of that last week – before we knew Edwards’ identity – and promised to "immediately" review how quickly "red flags" are raised internally after such complaints.
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of the House of Lords Communications Committee session, where BBC bosses are due to give evidence on the corporation’s leadership.
It will be the first time the BBC’s director general Tim Davie, acting chair Dame Elan Closs Stephens and policy director Clare Sumner CBE have spoken publicly since Huw Edwards was named as the BBC presenter at the centre of allegations about his behaviour.
Questions remain for the BBC over its handling of the claims made against Edwards and the adequacy of its governance arrangements.
I'm here with Rob Corp, Emily Atkinson, Malu Cursino and Krystyna Gajda in New Broadcasting House, and we'll be bringing you key lines and reaction from the committee when it starts at 14:30 BST.
You can also watch it live by clicking the Play button at the top of this page.
