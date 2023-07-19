Christian Calgie Copyright: Christian Calgie

More now on the Labour two-child benefit cap row, with the SNP attacking the policy.

The party has handed out ceramic mugs reading: "Controls on family sizes. What's the point of Labour?"

Daily Express political correspondent Christian Calgie tweeted about how the mugs were given out to journalists with a note from SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

That reads: "The Labour Party has a new range of mugs in production.

"They're made in China - just like Sir Keir Starmer's latest policy..."