The party has handed out ceramic mugs reading: "Controls on family sizes. What's the point of Labour?"
Daily Express political correspondent Christian Calgie tweeted about how the mugs were given out to journalists with a note from SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.
That reads: "The Labour Party has a new range of mugs in production.
"They're made in China - just like Sir Keir Starmer's latest policy..."
PM leaves Downing Street
Rishi Sunak has just left Downing Street and is heading for the House of Commons.
Stay with us as we build up to the final PMQs before the summer recess.
Starmer may be challenged on two child policy
While Sir Keir Starmer won't be asked any questions, the PM or SNP may bring up his flip flip on two child policy.
The Labour leader has refused to abolish the two-child limit on claiming some benefits - which, according to the Child Poverty Action Group, could lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty overnight.
Starmer has been questioned on his stance by his own party, and is likely to be challenged at a Labour meeting this weekend.
On Thursday Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a
triple by-election test, after three of his own MPs stood down.
Political parties like to manage expectations before elections.
In other words, talk down their chances. But there is no mistaking the gloom in
senior Conservative circles about the three contests to become an MP in
different corners of England.
Each race is fascinating because each offers an insight into the
different varieties of race that will help shape the outcome of the next
general election, expected next year.
I have been to North Yorkshire, to Somerset and to west London
to talk to voters. And I have talked to senior campaigners from the main
parties too.
And yes, there aren't many optimistic Tories.
"Why would you go out and vote for us, right now? What is
the incentive? The incentive is to give us a kicking, because these contests
aren't about picking a government," one minister tells me.
Another Tory figure is even more blunt.
"Of course we are going to lose. In one it is about lies.
The other about drugs. And the third about not getting a peerage. How do you
defend any of that?"
to our live coverage of the final PMQs until September, with Parliament going
into its summer recess tomorrow.
It’s the first time in three weeks that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will
be at the despatch box facing Labour leader Keir Starmer.
Sunak
had been unable to attend the last two sessions, after attending the NHS’s 75th
anniversary service and a recent Nato summit in Lithuania.
Even
though Parliament will be away until 5 September, there are plenty of major issues
around – particularly today's slowing inflation figures, its possible impact on interest rates
and people’s mortgages, and of course the three key by-elections being held tomorrow.
Stick
Stick with for live updates and analysis of what the MPs have to say.
By-elections in three Conservative seats
Voters will go to the polls in three by-elections for Westminster seats this Thursday.
They are all constituencies currently held by the Conservatives.
New MPs are being elected in the North Yorkshire seat of Selby and Ainsty, in the constituency of Somerton and Frome and in west London - Boris Johnson's old seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
You can see the full list of candidates for each constituency here:
Inflation down and interest rates predicted to stop rising
You may have seen this morning that interest rates are predicted to rise less sharply, after the UK saw a surprise drop in inflation in June.
The Bank of England has put up rates 13 times since December 2021 to try to cool soaring price rises, driving up borrowing costs for millions.
Experts say it is now under less pressure to act after inflation – the annual rate of price rises - slowed to 7.9% in June, down from 8.7% the previous month.
It means UK inflation has dropped to its lowest level in more than a year.
Falling fuel prices contributed to the slowdown in June, while food prices are rising less quickly.
However, the UK's inflation rate remains almost four times higher than the Bank's official 2% target - and above other major economies.
