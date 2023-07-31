North Sea Oil
Sunak to set out energy security plans in Scotland

  1. What is carbon capture?

    Burning fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal to generate electricity emit carbon dioxide (CO2), which is the main driver of climate change.

    The carbon capture process stops most of the CO2 produced from being released, and either re-uses it or stores it underground.

    Although seen by some as a crucial tool to tackling global warming, some environmentalists view it as a distraction from the urgent need to cut emissions.

    Others view it as a greenwashing tactic designed to keep the fossil fuel industry in business.

  2. Tory tensions over green policies

    Today’s developments come amid tensions within the Conservative Party over its green policies, as questions are raised about the government’s ability to meet its net zero target by 2050.

    Climate advisers have warned that without much faster action the UK risks falling behind in its efforts to reach net zero, which means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

    Sunak has said he is committed to meeting the target in a “pragmatic and proportionate way” but without “unnecessarily adding costs and burdens to families”.

    The prime minister faces calls from within his party to change the deadline for the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesels cars - although he said over the weekend he was not planning to do so.

    There has also been debate over the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), which was widely seen as helping the Tories seal a narrow victory in the Uxbridge by-election.

    Since that result, Sunak has pursued a strong “pro-motorist” message, including over the weekend saying he would review low-traffic neighbourhoods – which aim to reduce traffic and emissions in certain areas - in England.

  3. What is the Acorn Project?

    St Fergus gas terminal
    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce millions of pounds of investment for the Acorn Project, a carbon capture development in Scotland, this morning.

    But what is it?

    The Acorn Project, located at the St Fergus gas terminal close to Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, has been under development in various forms for more than a decade.

    It is a joint venture between Shell UK and three other companies.

    The developers of the project had hoped to be one of the first projects of its kind to receive government backing in 2021, but it lost out to two projects in the north of England around the Humber and Mersey.

    It had been described as “shovel ready” but was instead placed on a reserve list.

  Good morning

    Jamie Whitehead

    Live reporter

    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is to set out the UK’s energy security plans during a visit to north-east Scotland. Sunak is expected to announce that the government will provide millions of pounds of funding for a carbon capture project in Aberdeenshire during his trip.

    If given the go-ahead, the Acorn Project in St Fergus would be Scotland's first carbon capture and storage facility. The scheme would see harmful greenhouse gas emissions piped under the North Sea.

    But critics say carbon capture is a greenwashing tactic designed to keep the fossil fuel industry in business.

    Sunak will be speaking to BBC Radio‘s Good Morning Scotland programme shortly.

    Stay with us and we’ll bring you the latest from that interview and other updates.

