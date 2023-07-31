Sunak to set out energy security plans in Scotland

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Today’s developments come amid tensions within the Conservative Party over its green policies, as questions are raised about the government’s ability to meet its net zero target by 2050.

Climate advisers have warned that without much faster action the UK risks falling behind in its efforts to reach net zero, which means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Sunak has said he is committed to meeting the target in a “pragmatic and proportionate way” but without “unnecessarily adding costs and burdens to families”.

The prime minister faces calls from within his party to change the deadline for the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesels cars - although he said over the weekend he was not planning to do so.

There has also been debate over the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), which was widely seen as helping the Tories seal a narrow victory in the Uxbridge by-election.

Since that result, Sunak has pursued a strong “pro-motorist” message, including over the weekend saying he would review low-traffic neighbourhoods – which aim to reduce traffic and emissions in certain areas - in England.