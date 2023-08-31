The Labour Party says outgoing Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has shown "important leadership in supporting Ukraine from the start" following his resignation in the last hour.

In a statement, a party source said: "Labour will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government in support of the people of Ukraine until the war against Russia is won.

"We have to stay the course and see this through."

But there was also criticism from the opposition, saying his record on the British armed forces "has been poor".