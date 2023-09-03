Hunt to be quizzed by Kuenssberg after crumbly concrete revelations

Hunt to be quizzed after crumbly concrete revelations
PACopyright: PA
As we mentioned earlier, one of the topics Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is likely to be questioned about is the closure of school buildings in England over safety fears linked to the presence of a light-weight concrete known as RAAC.
So far, some 104 schools in England have been told to close buildings, with some pupils having to be taught remotely, in temporary structures or even in different schools.
The government has been criticised for the timing of the announcement, just days before the new school year starts, and for refusing to publish a list of affected schools.
There are also questions about how big the problem may ultimately become, as RAAC is also present in other public buildings, including hospitals and courts.
Who’s on the panel?
As ever, there‘ll also be a panel of guests in the studio to help Laura Kuenssberg pick apart this week’s interviews and look more broadly at the issues raised.
Sharing their thoughts this week will be:
TV presenter Piers Morgan
Chef and writer Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall
And England’s children’s commissioner Rachel de Souza
Welcome back after the parliamentary break
Alex Therrien
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s interviews, reaction and analysis on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - the first show since the summer parliamentary break.
This morning’s big political interview is with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt who is likely to be quizzed not only on the UK economy but also on the closure of school buildings in England due to the risk of dangerous concrete collapses.
Laura Kuenssberg will also speak to Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson. Stay with us for updates and analysis from the show.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alex Therrien
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PACopyright: PA
-
TV presenter Piers Morgan
-
Chef and writer Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall
-
And England’s children’s commissioner Rachel de Souza
Hunt to be quizzed after crumbly concrete revelations
As we mentioned earlier, one of the topics Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is likely to be questioned about is the closure of school buildings in England over safety fears linked to the presence of a light-weight concrete known as RAAC.
So far, some 104 schools in England have been told to close buildings, with some pupils having to be taught remotely, in temporary structures or even in different schools.
The government has been criticised for the timing of the announcement, just days before the new school year starts, and for refusing to publish a list of affected schools.
There are also questions about how big the problem may ultimately become, as RAAC is also present in other public buildings, including hospitals and courts.
Who’s on the panel?
As ever, there‘ll also be a panel of guests in the studio to help Laura Kuenssberg pick apart this week’s interviews and look more broadly at the issues raised.
Sharing their thoughts this week will be:
Welcome back after the parliamentary break
Alex Therrien
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s interviews, reaction and analysis on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - the first show since the summer parliamentary break.
This morning’s big political interview is with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt who is likely to be quizzed not only on the UK economy but also on the closure of school buildings in England due to the risk of dangerous concrete collapses.
Laura Kuenssberg will also speak to Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson. Stay with us for updates and analysis from the show.