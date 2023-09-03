Hunt to be quizzed by Kuenssberg after crumbly concrete revelations

PA Copyright: PA

As we mentioned earlier, one of the topics Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is likely to be questioned about is the closure of school buildings in England over safety fears linked to the presence of a light-weight concrete known as RAAC.

So far, some 104 schools in England have been told to close buildings, with some pupils having to be taught remotely, in temporary structures or even in different schools.

The government has been criticised for the timing of the announcement, just days before the new school year starts, and for refusing to publish a list of affected schools.

There are also questions about how big the problem may ultimately become, as RAAC is also present in other public buildings, including hospitals and courts.