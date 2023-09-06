It kicks off with one MP - from the government or the opposition - asking the prime minister to list his engagements for the day.

Rishi Sunak answers - usually about meetings he had earlier, with more to come - and may also speak on a topical issue, like paying tribute to a person of note.

Then it's down to business. The leader of the opposition - Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - gets to ask six questions and each time the PM replies.

The leader of the second biggest opposition party - currently Stephen Flynn, the SNP's Westminster leader - then gets two questions.

And then there are the backbenchers. Fifteen MPs, who can be from any party, are selected by random ballot ahead of the session.

The Speaker - Lindsay Hoyle - announces each one and they stand up and ask their question.

If he thinks there's time, he'll also select other MPs that stand up and "catch his eye" - as it's known in Parliament-speak. Sometimes a couple of backbenchers come before the Labour leader, or between Labour and the SNP.