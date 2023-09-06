BreakingThirty schools in Scotland have RAAC concrete
A list of 30 RAAC-affected schools in Scotland has been published.
The schools, by council area, are:
Perth and Kinross - Perth Grammar SchoolWest Lothian Council - St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn, Balbardie Primary School, Windyknowe Primary in Bathgate, Riverside Primary and Knightsridge Primary in LivingstonHighland Council - Charleston Academy, Nairn Academy.Moray - Forres Academy .Inverclyde Council - one school which has not been namedAberdeenshire Council - Mackie Academy, Westhill AcademyNorth Lanarkshire Council - one school which has not been namedEast Lothian Council - parts of Preston Lodge High School, PrestonpansArgyll and Bute Council - John Logie Baird Primary School in HelensburghAberdeen - Abbotswell Primary, Cornhill Primary, Hazlehead Academy, Northfield Academy, Quarryhill Primary School, St Machar Academy, Westpark SchoolEdinburgh - Pentland Primary School, Fox Covert Primary School and St Andrews Fox Covert RC PS (one site), Colinton Primary School, Currie High School and Lorne Primary School, Cramond Primary School and Trinity Primary SchoolDundee - Ardler Primary School and St Fergus Primary SchoolNorth Ayrshire Council - Ardrossan Academy
Watch: Starmer says 'We don't have teachers in subjects that matter'
Sir Keir Starmer told BBC Breakfast he would remove the tax breaks for private schools and use that money for state schools to recruit teachers.
The Labour leader was speaking from Park View, a secondary school in north London affected by RAAC.
What happens at PMQs?
It kicks off with one MP - from the government or the opposition - asking the prime minister to list his engagements for the day.
Rishi Sunak answers - usually about meetings he had earlier, with more to come - and may also speak on a topical issue, like paying tribute to a person of note.
Then it's down to business. The leader of the opposition - Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - gets to ask six questions and each time the PM replies.
The leader of the second biggest opposition party - currently Stephen Flynn, the SNP's Westminster leader - then gets two questions.
And then there are the backbenchers. Fifteen MPs, who can be from any party, are selected by random ballot ahead of the session.
The Speaker - Lindsay Hoyle - announces each one and they stand up and ask their question.
If he thinks there's time, he'll also select other MPs that stand up and "catch his eye" - as it's known in Parliament-speak. Sometimes a couple of backbenchers come before the Labour leader, or between Labour and the SNP.
Labour seeks vote on schools RAAC repairs funding
Labour will attempt to force the government to release documents on what Rishi Sunak knew about RAAC in schools when he was deciding how much to spend on building repairs when he was chancellor.
Using a piece of parliamentary procedure called a humble address, Labour will hold a vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday to obtain certain documents that could shed more light on the decision.
These include submissions of evidence from the Department for Education sent to both No 10 Downing Street and the Treasury, as well as related correspondence, when spending decisions were being made between 2020 and 2022.
The prime minister has said claims he was to blame for the current problems were "utterly wrong".
Prime Minister's Questions is a weekly meeting of parliament during which leaders of opposition parties andother MPs question the PM.
The practice has existed since 1961 and took place over two 15-minute sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
From 1997 to the start of 2003, it was on Wednesdays between 15:00 to 15:30 BST.
Presently, the prime minister takes questions between midday and 12:30 BST on Wednesday.
The PM doesn't know what he or she will be asked, and cannot pass questions on to other ministers.
The sessions are both televised and streamed online, giving the public a window into the heart of government.
PMQs returns - with plenty going on
Gem O'Reilly
Live reporter
Hello and welcome as we gear up for the first Prime Minister's Questions since MPs went off on their summer break.
We're all set for Rishi Sunak's weekly grilling, which gets under way in the House of Commons at midday.
We fully expect Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to make the most of the current RAAC crisis in England's schools.
The government says they are committed to rebuilding 500 schools over the next decade but Labour will want to keep the pressure on ministers over whether they ignored safety warnings.
It's also possible Sunak will be questioned about the government's use of the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland harbour to house asylum seekers, where Legionella bacteria traces were found during the summer.
Elsewhere, the Conservatives will probably want to make the most of Labour-run Birmingham City Council effectively being declared bankrupt.
I’m joined by Rob Corp, Emily Atkinson and Nadia Ragozhina to bring you the latest.
BBC Verify
Building work stopped at 13 RAAC-affected schools
At least 13 schools affected by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) had funding withdrawn in 2021, the BBC has found.
The analysis found that the schools had been approved for rebuilding under a Labour scheme, which was scrapped by the Conservative-led coalition government in 2010.
Building Schools for the Future (BSF) was a £55bn project to renew every secondary school in England, rebuilding half of them and refurbishing the rest.
The scheme was scraped by the coalition, which launched its own school building programme in 2014.
You can read our full story here.
Why is RAAC headline news?
The biggest story of the week has been the change in the guidance surrounding RAAC in schools - and we can certainly expect Rishi Sunak to be asked about it today.
But until recently, many were unaware of the light-weight concrete. So, why has this suddenly become headline news?
Well, things came to a head over the summer when a school ceiling collapsed, later flagged as being a critical safety issue.
This, along with two other incidents involving non-critical structures, led Education Secretary Gillian Keegan to conclude the government had underestimated the potential dangers of the material.
Conversations took place around a week ago between Downing Street and the education department and it was agreed action was necessary.
Now, many pupils returning from the summer break are finding they will be in temporary classrooms or taught from home.
It has led some at Westminster and beyond to wonder if Keegan has overreacted.
Read more here.
