A big story in the UK this morning is the arrest of two people under the Official Secrets Act, amid claims a parliamentary researcher was spying for China.

The Sunday Times reports one of the men, in his 20s, was a researcher with links to several Conservative MPs.

Here at the G20 Summit, UK PM Rishi Sunak has met the most senior member of the Chinese delegation, Premier Li Qiang.

President Xi decided not to come to Delhi.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister met Premier Li Qiang and conveyed his significant concerns about Chinese interference in the UK’s parliamentary democracy.”