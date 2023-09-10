Sunak tells Chinese premier of concerns about Chinese 'interference'
Chris Mason
Political editor in Delhi
A big story in the UK this morning is the arrest of two people under the Official Secrets
Act, amid claims a parliamentary researcher was spying for China.
The Sunday Times reports one of the men, in his 20s, was a researcher with links to several
Conservative MPs.
Here at the G20 Summit, UK PM Rishi Sunak has met the most senior member of
the Chinese delegation, Premier Li Qiang.
President Xi decided not to come to Delhi.
A No 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister met Premier Li Qiang and conveyed his significant concerns about
Chinese interference in the UK’s parliamentary democracy.”
WATCH: The four-day manhunt for Daniel Khalife... in 81 seconds
Daniel Khalife - Britain's most wanted man - escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday.
After a four-day search, he was detained on Saturday morning and remains in police custody.
Here is how it all unfolded:
What we know about the two arrests under the Official Secrets Act
Another story in the news this morning is that of the arrests of two men under the Official Secrets Act, amid claims a parliamentary researcher was spying for China.
The Sunday Times reported one of the men, in his 20s, was a researcher with links to several Tory MPs, including Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns, the Sunday Times reports.
The Met's Counter-Terrorism Command, which oversees espionage-related offences, is investigating.
The arrests have reignited the debate over London's relationship with Beijing.
There has been growing concern about Chinese espionage and also interference in Parliament, with questions about whether more action should have been taken to mitigate risks.
The recapture of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife makes the lead for many of Sunday’s front pages, including The Sunday Telegraph which reports that he “laughed” after being arrested.
“Spooks bugged phones to nail jailbreak ‘spy’” is the splash from the Mail on Sunday. According to its exclusive story, Daniel Khalife was arrested after MI5, MI6 and anti-terror police combined forces to track him down.
The arrest of Daniel Khalife is also the subject of an exclusive story from the Sunday Mirror, which reports that he had boasted about his plan to flee prison prior to his escape on Wednesday.
There are two main stories dominating the front of The Sunday Times. It features a photo seen across many of this week’s Sunday papers of a woman in Marrakesh crying in front of her ruined home after the “apocalyptic” Morocco earthquake. “Commons ‘Chinese spy’ arrested” is the other main report.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alexandra Fouché
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Comedian Stephen Fry, who has recently returned from a visit to Ukraine
- Charlie Taylor, chief inspector of prisons
- Salma Shah, former special adviser to former Home Secretary Sajid Javid from 2018-19
BBCCopyright: BBC
Sunak tells Chinese premier of concerns about Chinese 'interference'
Chris Mason
Political editor in Delhi
A big story in the UK this morning is the arrest of two people under the Official Secrets Act, amid claims a parliamentary researcher was spying for China.
The Sunday Times reports one of the men, in his 20s, was a researcher with links to several Conservative MPs.
Here at the G20 Summit, UK PM Rishi Sunak has met the most senior member of the Chinese delegation, Premier Li Qiang.
President Xi decided not to come to Delhi.
A No 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister met Premier Li Qiang and conveyed his significant concerns about Chinese interference in the UK’s parliamentary democracy.”
WATCH: The four-day manhunt for Daniel Khalife... in 81 seconds
Daniel Khalife - Britain's most wanted man - escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday.
After a four-day search, he was detained on Saturday morning and remains in police custody.
Here is how it all unfolded:
What we know about the two arrests under the Official Secrets Act
Another story in the news this morning is that of the arrests of two men under the Official Secrets Act, amid claims a parliamentary researcher was spying for China.
The Sunday Times reported one of the men, in his 20s, was a researcher with links to several Tory MPs, including Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns, the Sunday Times reports.
The Met's Counter-Terrorism Command, which oversees espionage-related offences, is investigating.
The arrests have reignited the debate over London's relationship with Beijing.
There has been growing concern about Chinese espionage and also interference in Parliament, with questions about whether more action should have been taken to mitigate risks.
Read more about the story here.
The latest on the manhunt for escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife
Daniel Khalife - Britain's most wanted man - escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning after strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery van.
After a four-day search, he was detained about 14 miles from the prison in north-west London, at 10:41 BST on Saturday.
The Met said he had been arrested on suspicion of being unlawfully at large and being an escaped prisoner.
The 21-year-old is accused of trying to spy for an enemy state, understood to be Iran, and plotting a fake bomb hoax.
He joined the British Army in 2019. Terror suspect Khalife remains in police custody. Questions are being asked about why Khalife was not being held in a high-security prison.
Read the latest here.
What the papers say
The recapture of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife makes the lead for many of Sunday’s front pages, including The Sunday Telegraph which reports that he “laughed” after being arrested.
“Spooks bugged phones to nail jailbreak ‘spy’” is the splash from the Mail on Sunday. According to its exclusive story, Daniel Khalife was arrested after MI5, MI6 and anti-terror police combined forces to track him down.
The arrest of Daniel Khalife is also the subject of an exclusive story from the Sunday Mirror, which reports that he had boasted about his plan to flee prison prior to his escape on Wednesday.
There are two main stories dominating the front of The Sunday Times. It features a photo seen across many of this week’s Sunday papers of a woman in Marrakesh crying in front of her ruined home after the “apocalyptic” Morocco earthquake. “Commons ‘Chinese spy’ arrested” is the other main report.
You can read the other headlines here.
Who’s on the panel?
There‘ll also be a panel of guests in the studio to help Laura Kuenssberg pick apart this week’s interviews and look more broadly at the issues raised.
Sharing their thoughts this week will be:
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s interviews, reaction and analysis on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
This morning’s big political interview is with Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, who’ll likely answer questions to do with the search and capture for escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife.
Kuenssberg will also speak to Labour shadow education secretary Jonathan Reynolds, as well as the UK’s defence chief Adm Sir Tony Radakin and US chair of joint chiefs of staff Gen Mark Milley.
As ever, the programme’s due to kick off at 09:00 BST - you can watch it live on BBC One and iPlayer or by clicking the Play button at the top of this page.
Stay with us for updates and analysis from the show.