Following up, Starmer says the Tories are presiding over
mayhem in the criminal justice system,
"It beggars belief we are here again," he says, referring to probation failures that led to the death of Zara Aleena.
The chief inspector of prisons
said conditions in Wandsworth were so bad it should be shut down, Starmer says.
"Probation, schools, now prisons - why does the prime minister keep ignoring the warnings
until it's too late?"
Investigation has been launched into prison escape - Sunak
In reply, Sunak says he cannot comment as a legal process is under way.
But he says the government has commissioned investigations to make sure lessons are learned from the case so "that it never happens again". He adds prisons escapes are rare.
Why was Khalife not held in highest security prison?
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer begins by paying tribute to police who tracked down the escaped prisoner from Wandsworth prison.
He asks why Daniel Khalife was not held in a category A prison.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak starts by paying tribute to the Clerk
of the House John Benger, who will depart the role at the end of this month.
And we’re off!
Rishi Sunak is on his feet at the dispatch box as this week’s PMQs begins.
The PM will take questions from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer before hearing from other MPs.
We'll bring you all the latest lines
Which MPs are asking the questions?
Here is the list of MPs who are down to ask a question today after Sunak answers Starmer and the SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. In
addition to these MPs, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will also pick others to ask
questions during the session:
Chris Law (Dundee West) - SNP
Nicola Richards (West Bromwich East) - Conservative
Ashley Dalton (West Lancashire) - Labour
Andrew Jones (Harrogate and Knaresborough) -
Conservative
Caroline Ansell (Eastbourne) – Conservative
Chris Green (Bolton West) - Conservative
Saqib Bhatti (Meriden) - Conservative
Kit Malthouse (North West Hampshire)- Conservative
Stephen Hammond (Wimbledon) - Conservative
Daisy Cooper (St Albans) - Liberal Democrat
Michael Fabricant (Lichfield) - Conservative
Kevin Foster (Torbay) - Conservative
Philip Davies (Shipley) - Conservative
Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw) - Conservative
Richard Graham (Gloucester) – Conservative
The Commons spying allegations
Today’s head-to-head between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer comes
amid spying allegations centred on the House of Commons.
As we've been telling you, it emerged that a parliamentary researcher was arrested amid
accusations he spied for China – the man in question strongly denies the
allegations.
Yesterday, The Times reported that the British intelligence had warned the Conservative Party in 2021 and 2022 that two of its potential parliamentary candidates could be spies for the Chinese state.
Will these reports take centre
stage in the Commons today?
Labour to oppose axing of building pollution rules
Another issue that could come up in the next hour is the government's plan to scrap
water pollution rules in order to encourage housebuilding.
Known as the 'nutrient neutrality' rules, the House of Lords is
set to vote on removing the EU-era decrees later today. If successfully
scrapped, developers will no longer need to prove their projects are "nutrient neutral" in protected areas.
The Tories claim that scrapping the law will allow developers to
building new homes more quickly.
The proposal, however, has been condemned by environmental groups,
who say scrapping the rules could lead to a rise in water pollution.
Labour is planning to vote against the plans and deputy leader Angela Rayner has said her party will table its own proposals through an amendment to the Levelling Up Bill.
Here's a photo of the PM walking through that famous front door, on his way to the House of Commons. He's carrying a folder thick with notes to help him prep for his weekly grilling.
Pension triple lock increase likely to ignite debate
Pensions are another issue that could be raised by Keir Starmer.
A significant rise in the state pension is expected in April under what is known as the triple lock. This means the state pension will match whichever is highest - average earnings, inflation or 2.5%.
On Tuesday Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride refused to commit to raising the state pension to match official overall earnings figures.
If you’re unsure what all this means, read our full article here.
UK economy shrank by 0.5% in July
One of the big stories today is the news that the UK's economy shrank more than expected in July - partly due to strike action by NHS workers and teachers.
The wet weather also hit the construction retail industries, the
Office for National Statistics said, causing the economy to shrink by 0.5%.
Rishi Sunak has repeatedly
stated that the economy is his top priority, and he could well face questions
on this in the Commons.
What could come up at PMQs today?
There are plenty of topics for MPs to get their teeth into
today.
Earlier this week, it emerged that a parliamentary
researcher was arrested over accusations he spied for China. The news has raised questions about security, as well as the UK’s wider relationship with
China – with some Tory backbenchers urging the government to take a tougher
stance against the super power. The man in question has denied the allegations
The economy could be another issue that comes up. This
morning the Office for National Statistics said the UK wet weather and
strike action had caused the economy to contract by 0.5% in July – more than had
been expected
MPs may ask why so few NHS patients have been able to get cannabis
medicine, despite a 2018 law change aimed at making it easier to access
Another subject which is creating tricky questions for the
two main political parties is whether or not to keep the triple lock – a mechanism
which ensures the basic state pension is raised at the same pace as average earnings,
prices or 2.5% - whichever is the higher
It's nearly that time again - this week's PMQs is coming up at 12.
As ever, we don't know exactly what's going to come up but we'll be looking out for questions on the economy - after GDP shrank by more than expected in June - and the alarm about claims of Chinese spies trying to infiltrate government.
Rishi Sunak, recently returned from the G20 summit in India, will be on his way to the Commons any minute. So stay with us. And remember, you can watch it all unfold live at the top of this page.
