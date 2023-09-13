Following up, Starmer says the Tories are presiding over mayhem in the criminal justice system,

"It beggars belief we are here again," he says, referring to probation failures that led to the death of Zara Aleena.

The chief inspector of prisons said conditions in Wandsworth were so bad it should be shut down, Starmer says.

"Probation, schools, now prisons - why does the prime minister keep ignoring the warnings until it's too late?"