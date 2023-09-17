PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited China last month, the first trip by such a senior UK figure in five years.

After meeting China's vice president, he said the visit would help avoid "mistrust and errors". Speaking to the BBC after meeting Chinese officials, Cleverly said his visit was an opportunity to speak "directly and unambiguously" on areas of disagreement and "work together where it is in our mutual interest to do so".

He said it would allow the UK to "re-establish lines of communication" and added that a lack of face-to-face engagement could lead to"more opportunities for perhaps misinterpretations, mistrust and errors".

His visit came as the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee criticised the government's approach to China in a report on UK policy in the Indo-Pacific.

It described the activities of the Chinese Communist Party as "a threat to the UK and its interests".