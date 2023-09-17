Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Kuenssberg to quiz Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on China spy claims

  1. Disengaging with China not credible, says Cleverly after visit

    James Cleverly
    Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited China last month, the first trip by such a senior UK figure in five years.

    After meeting China's vice president, he said the visit would help avoid "mistrust and errors". Speaking to the BBC after meeting Chinese officials, Cleverly said his visit was an opportunity to speak "directly and unambiguously" on areas of disagreement and "work together where it is in our mutual interest to do so".

    He said it would allow the UK to "re-establish lines of communication" and added that a lack of face-to-face engagement could lead to"more opportunities for perhaps misinterpretations, mistrust and errors".

    His visit came as the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee criticised the government's approach to China in a report on UK policy in the Indo-Pacific.

    It described the activities of the Chinese Communist Party as "a threat to the UK and its interests".

  2. The latest on the Online Safety bill

    A girl looking at a phone
    As we‘ve reported, Ian Russell - and many other parents - have been tirelessly campaigning for new laws which will regulate tech companies and protect users from illegal and harmful content. Known as the Online Safety bill, it has taken years to get through parliament.

    It was introduced in March 2022 under Boris Johnson's government and has been repeatedly altered during its passage through Parliament.

    Critics of the bill claimed parts of it posed a risk to free speech, but the bill is returning to the House of Commons on Tuesday for its final stages, and is expected to become law before Christmas.

    In June this year, Russell said: "It's absolutely vital if we're to learn lessons and find out how to make this great and fantastic digital world safer for everyone, and particularly children, to use.”

  3. Watch live from 09:00

  4. Newspaper headlines: Russell Brand allegations and 'crisis-hit NHS'

    Newspaper headlines
    Many of Sunday's papers lead with what the Sun on Sunday calls the "bombshell allegations" about Russell Brand. The Sunday Times describes him as an alleged "sex predator who hid in plain sight", saying rumours of "sinister behaviour" were "said to have been an open secret" in the industry.

    Read a full rundown of the morning’s papers here.

  5. Labour - damned if they dare, damned if they don't?

    Laura Kuenssberg

    Presenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

    Laura Kuenssberg
    Too boring? Too serious? Too left wing? Too right wing? Too much of a mystery still?

    For a long time, Keir Starmer's Labour has been miles ahead in the opinion polls. And even before that, for a very long time, he has faced calls to be more explicit about his priorities.

    When he ran to become leader, promising "moral socialism", I wondered what his priorities were as he did his first interview as part of his campaign to take on the job.

    Even then, he carefully refused to say if his politics were closer to Jeremy Corbyn's or Tony Blair's.

    Read Laura’s full analysis here.

  6. Who’s on the panel?

    As always, a panel of guests are in the studio to help Laura Kuenssberg pick apart this week’s interviews and look more broadly at the issues raised. Sharing their thoughts this week will be:

    • Scottish novelist Irvine Welsh - a best-selling author renowned for novels such as Trainspotting and Glue
    • Columnist Jane Moore - who writes for The Sun newspaper and is also known for being a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women
    • Social activist Nimco Ali - the CEO of The Five Foundation, which advocates for better funding streams to women in Africa

  7. Who is on the show?

    Molly Russell’s father Ian Russell; Labour’s Pat McFadden and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly
    Let’s have a look at who Laura’s guests are this week.

    James Cleverly was made foreign secretary this time last year when Liz Truss vacated the role as she became prime minister. He was previously, albeit briefly, education secretary but was a minister in the Foreign Office, with responsibility for Europe and North America, when Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Cleverly served in the army, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

    Labour's Pat McFadden recently got a new job as the party's shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and national campaign co-ordinator. McFadden has served as member of parliament for Wolverhampton South East since 2005, and was also shadow chief secretary to the treasury before being moved in the recent shadow cabinet reshuffle.

    Turning to the issue of the Online Safety Bill, Ian Russell will be in the studio. His daughter Molly Russell ended her life in 2017 aged just 14 after viewing suicide and self-harm content online. Last year a coroner ruled images of self-harm and suicide she viewed "shouldn't have been available for a child to see". Ian has long campaigned for better protection online from social media platforms.

  8. Welcome

    Jamie Whitehead

    Live reporter

    Laura Kuenssberg
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s interviews, reaction and analysis on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

    This morning’s big political interview is Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

    Kuenssberg will also speak to Labour's shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden and Ian Russell, whose daughter Molly died in 2017, about his campaigning to protect children online.

