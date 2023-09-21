Chris Stark, the chief executive of the UK's Climate Change Committee, has been on Radio 4's Today programme where he said net zero goals will be harder to achieve under Sunak's new "softer package" of green policies.

Stark leads the independent authority on tackling climate change and said it's now "difficult to escape the idea we're not moving backwards" on the green agenda.

He added Sunak was guilty of "wishful thinking" if the PM thought key net zero goals could be achieved with the revised measures.

Stark added: "I think the government needs to look again at the policies, we need to do more, there's no real question of that.

"So yesterday was not about doing more it was about doing less."