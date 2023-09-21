Jaguar Land Rover welcomes delay to petrol car ban
There's been a lot of talk about how car manufacturers will be affected by the government's plan to push back the date from which new petrol and diesel vehicles will be banned from being sold - which will now come in five years later in 2035.
The company says it is committed to be fully net zero by 2039 and is looking forward to "building the much needed infrastructure" to help people move to an "exciting electric future".
Sunak accused of wishful thinking
Chris Stark, the chief executive of the UK's Climate Change Committee, has been on Radio 4's Today programme where he said net zero goals will be harder to achieve under Sunak's new "softer package" of green policies.
Stark leads the independent authority on tackling climate change and said it's now "difficult to escape the idea we're not moving backwards" on the green agenda.
He added Sunak was guilty of "wishful thinking" if the PM thought key net zero goals could be achieved with the revised measures.
Stark added: "I think the government needs to look again at the policies, we need to do more, there's no real question of that.
"So yesterday was not about doing more it was about doing less."
How would these changes affect net zero?
The changes certainly seem to make the current targets much harder to achieve - as any extra carbon costs would have to be balanced by more savings in other areas.
And how much carbon the UK can use in coming years has already been set down in carbon budgets.
Piers Forster, the Climate Change Committee’s chair, said Sunak’s announcement was “likely to take the UK further away from being able to meet its legal commitments“.
"This, coupled with the recent unsuccessful offshore wind auction, gives us concern," and "more action is needed," he added.
Net zero target only 'on paper' - Greens co-leader
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Carla Denyer says the government’s commitment to the 2050 net zero target only remains on “on paper” as "Sunak seems to be doing everything he can to slow progress to getting there".
When questioned about the PM's claim that this will keep costs down for consumers in the short-term, the Green Party co-leader called it a "dishonest way of framing the situation".
She accused the Conservatives of putting the cost burden of climate change on consumers instead of on the businesses responsible for high emissions.
She also criticised scrapping efforts to to get landlords to better insulate their homes.
We’ve already got some of the worst efficient homes in Europe, Denyer said.
Greens co-leader 'felt a bit sick' after hearing of delays
Carla Denyer, the co-leader of the Green Party in England and Wales, says she “felt a bit sick” when she heard about the UK government’s plans to delay its net zero targets.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast in the last few minutes, Denyer calls the move a “dangerous and desperate ploy” that will harm the country’s ability to reach net zero and hurt the economy at the same time.
She says the decision will cost the country through higher energy prices and create fewer jobs.
It is an “irrational decision” decision, she says, and accuses the Conservatives of trying to get the votes of climate doubters.
Criticism and praise for government's green targets delay
It's fair to say the government's changes to its green policies have received a mixed response:
Labour said Sunak's speech was "an act of weakness from a desperate, directionless prime minister"
Labour also unequivocally committed itself to keeping the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused Sunak of being "selfish" and said the changes "epitomise his weakness"
And the Green Party slammed Sunak's plans, calling the move a "desperate and dangerous U-turn"
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss was among those who welcomed the measures, saying the policy changes were "important for rural areas"
Former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg backed the changes, saying Sunak was moving for “intelligent net zero” that is more affordable and doesn't "harm our industry"
Former US vice president and climate campaigner Al Gore told the BBC that Sunak's announcement was "shocking and disappointing"
What does 'net zero' mean?
Net zero means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
Greenhouse gases include carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane.
CO2 is released when oil, gas and coal are burned in homes, factories and to power transport. Methane is produced through farming and landfill.
These gases increase global temperatures by trapping the sun's energy.
Meanwhile, rapid deforestation across the world means there are fewer trees to absorb CO2.
Under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, the UK and 196 other countries agreed to try to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C by 2100.
To achieve this, scientists said net zero CO2 emissions should be reached by 2050.
However, the UN wants countries to bring forward their net zero targets by a decade.
Good morning - we're back bringing you analysis and reaction after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday announced changes to the government's targets aimed at getting the UK to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
This morning we're expecting to hear from Sunak on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme just after 8am.
He will face questions on why he has chosen to delay banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars as well as delaying the end of installing gas boilers in houses.
- Labour said Sunak's speech was "an act of weakness from a desperate, directionless prime minister"
Labour also unequivocally committed itself to keeping the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars
- Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused Sunak of being "selfish" and said the changes "epitomise his weakness"
And the Green Party slammed Sunak's plans, calling the move a "desperate and dangerous U-turn"
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss was among those who welcomed the measures, saying the policy changes were "important for rural areas"
Former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg backed the changes, saying Sunak was moving for “intelligent net zero” that is more affordable and doesn't "harm our industry"
Former US vice president and climate campaigner Al Gore told the BBC that Sunak's announcement was "shocking and disappointing"
Britain will push back the ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035
Around a fifth of homes will now be exempt from switching to heat pumps when their gas or boilers need replacing
This move is thought to affect properties in off-grid rural areas or where fitting heat pumps would be difficult
Grants to help people upgrade to more energy efficient boilers will increase from £5,000 to £7,500
The PM insisted the UK was still on target to meet its commitment of reaching net zero by 2050 and says he will attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai later this year
- Rules forcing landlords to upgrade energy efficiency in their properties will be scrapped
