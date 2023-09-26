Ed Davey to attack Tories over NHS in Lib Dem conference speech

BBC Copyright: BBC Pro-EU flags have been on sale in the conference merchandise shop Image caption: Pro-EU flags have been on sale in the conference merchandise shop

Activists will be watching closely to see what Sir Ed Davey says about Europe - an issue that has not been prominent on the conference floor agenda, but is close to the hearts of party members.

Over the weekend, the party adopted a four-stage roadmap to the "longer-term objective" of EU membership - but some activists are looking for clearer commitments, and for the party leadership to talk about the issue more than it has done in recent times.

Davey was heckled by a couple of members during a Q&A session earlier in the conference.

For the party though, it’s a delicate balance, as it targets a number of Tory-held, Leave-voting seats - particularly in south-west England - at the next general election.

Party officials are also trying to focus their campaigning on issues - such as the NHS and the cost of living - they say feature more prominently as voter priorities in opinion polls.