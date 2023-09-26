This is not Suella Braverman’s first time questioning the international refugee system - she is a long-standing critic of how asylum law is applied.
Ahead of this trip to the US, the home secretary said illegal and mass migration was putting “unsustainable pressures” on the US, UK and Europe.
"We must come together and ask whether the international conventions and legal frameworks designed 50-plus years ago are fit for purpose in an age of jet travel and smartphones,” she said in a statement.
In March, she accused the European Court of Human Rights of being “politicised” and making rulings that were “at odds with the will of Parliament or British values more generally”.
These comments came after a judge from the Strasbourg court blocked the first flights intended to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda in June 2022.
Political risk for Braverman
Henry Zeffman
Chief political correspondent
Just because Suella Braverman is speaking in Washington DC, it doesn’t mean her intervention won’t spark debate in Westminster.
Indeed, the pre-released extracts already have. That’s because the question of the right way to define a refugee is part of a broader political discussion about illegal immigration and how the UK should respond to people arriving in small boats who claim asylum.
That issue, which the home secretary may turn to in greater detail in the full speech, will form a significant part of the general election campaign next year.
Conservative strategists believe that talking tough on immigration and asylum aligns them with the British public’s approach - especially in seats where voters may be considering backing Labour at the ballot box.
But the political risk for Braverman is that in talking about immigration she merely highlights that the government has not yet fulfilled its self-declared vow to “stop the boats”.
What is the UN’s 1951 Refugee Convention?
The 1951 Refugee Convention was set up in the aftermath of World War Two to ensure countries could not turn away refugees. It anchors the principle of non-refoulment, which “asserts that a refugee should not be returned to a country where they face serious threats to their life or freedom.”
It crucially also defines the term refugee as someone who had to flee their country “owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion.”
The 1967 Protocol removed the geographic and temporal limits of the initial convention, which limited the scope to events occurring before 1 January 1951.
Home secretary to call for system ‘fit for modern age’
In her speech in Washington DC in around an hour's time, Suella Braverman is expected to argue that fearing discrimination for being gay or a woman should not be enough to qualify for international refugee protection.
The home secretary’s address to a right-wing US think thank, set for 15:30 BST (10:30 local time), will question whether the application of the UN's 1951 Refugee Convention is "fit for our modern age".
According to information given to journalists ahead of the speech, she is to tell the American Enterprise Institute audience that "we now live in a completely different time" from when the convention was signed.
Braverman is expected to argue that there has been an “interpretive shift away from 'persecution’ in favour of “something more akin to a definition of ‘discrimination’” in cases involving refugee claims.
"The practical consequence of which has been to expand the number of those who may qualify for asylum, and to lower the threshold for doing so,” she is set to say.
Braverman to challenge global refugee rules in US speech
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is to challenge a decades-old agreement on refugee rights, asking in a speech whether the pact is "fit for our modern age”.
Fearing discrimination for being gay or a woman should not be enough to qualify for international refugee protection, she will tell the right-wing American Enterprise Institute in Washington DC.
Before speaking, her words have received plenty of reaction from campaigners, opposition politicians, and members of Braverman's own party.
On this page, you’ll be able to watch Braverman live - and we’ll be bringing you further reaction and the context to some of her comments. I’m joined by Barbara Tasch, Jacqueline Howard, Ece Goksedef and Ali Abbas Ahmadi.
