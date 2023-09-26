Reuters Copyright: Reuters

This is not Suella Braverman’s first time questioning the international refugee system - she is a long-standing critic of how asylum law is applied.

Ahead of this trip to the US, the home secretary said illegal and mass migration was putting “unsustainable pressures” on the US, UK and Europe.

"We must come together and ask whether the international conventions and legal frameworks designed 50-plus years ago are fit for purpose in an age of jet travel and smartphones,” she said in a statement.

In March, she accused the European Court of Human Rights of being “politicised” and making rulings that were “at odds with the will of Parliament or British values more generally”.

These comments came after a judge from the Strasbourg court blocked the first flights intended to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda in June 2022.