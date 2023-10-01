Rishi Sunak faces Laura Kuenssberg as Tory conference starts

Downing Street Copyright: Downing Street Laura Kuenssberg's last major interview with the PM took place in the Downing Street garden in June Image caption: Laura Kuenssberg's last major interview with the PM took place in the Downing Street garden in June

In the next few days we will all see more of the new-look Rishi Sunak.

"Mr Safe Pair of Hands" is gone - it's "No More Mr Nice Guy" now.

Less of the touchy feely "green crap", as his forerunner David Cameron once branded it - more of the red meat for motorists and rhetoric for Tory members.

And if that means the home secretary riling up the left about refugees, so be it.

Meet Rishi Sunak the "change candidate". The man who wants to tell you why the country is going wrong - and how he'll fix it.

The idea is simple: pitch Sunak as someone who wants to change the status quo - apart from him being in Number 10, that is.

It's a tactic that was clear in his big speech last week when he asked: "Do we want to change our country... or carry on as we are?"

A cunning scheme, perhaps, after months and months of dreadful polling. But after 13 years in charge, it might take a political superhero to make the rebrand work.

We'll see this morning, and in the coming days at the Tory get-together in Manchester, how determined Rishi Sunak really is to take a different approach.

