Rishi Sunak faces Laura Kuenssberg as Tory conference starts

Baroness Louise Casey - an adviser to Labour and Conservative-led governments on rough sleeping, anti-social behaviour, victims' rights and "troubled families"
Who else is on the programme?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Wes Streeting, Labour shadow health secretary - The MP for Ilford North grew up in east London, read history at Cambridge and worked in the voluntary sector before being elected in 2015
Actress Helen Mirren - The 78-year-old Oscar-winning actress stars in Golda, released in UK cinemas next week. She plays Israel’s first and only female prime minister Golda Meir, whose five years in power included the 1973 Yom Kippur war
Richard Walker - The boss of Iceland supermarkets, who had hoped to become a Conservative MP, has quit the party, labelling it "out of touch"
Brian Blessed - The actor and explorer - who appeared in Flash Gordon, Tarzan and Star Wars, among countless other roles - completes this morning’s line up
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Today's big interview is with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, appearing on the programme as the Conservative Party conference gets under way in Manchester.
The conference follows some scaling back of the government's green policies, and suggestions the new HS2 rail line might not run to Manchester, as currently planned.
I'm here with Anna Boyd and Jamie Whitehead. Stay with us for the key lines.
Speculation is rife that the planned Birmingham-Manchester section of HS2 will be scrapped
Rishi Sunak repeatedly refused to say whether a decision had been made either way in a series of local radio interviews on Thursday
Those opposed to scaling back HS2 include former Tory chancellors George Osborne and Michael Heseltine and the Conservative Mayor of Birmingham, Andy Street
But former party leader William Hague said the whole project should have been axed years ago - calling it a "a national disgrace as a project"
The eastern leg - originally intended to connect Birmingham to Leeds - has already been scrapped
The last section of the line, from Old Oak Common in west London to Euston, also seems to be under threat
- Fraser Nelson, editor of the Spectator magazine
- Jon Culshaw, actor, comedian and impressionist
What's actually going on with HS2?
The prime minister is sure to be asked about the future of the High Speed 2 rail link - not least because he's being interviewed in Manchester.
No more Mr Nice Guy
Laura Kuenssberg
Presenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
In the next few days we will all see more of the new-look Rishi Sunak.
"Mr Safe Pair of Hands" is gone - it's "No More Mr Nice Guy" now.
Less of the touchy feely "green crap", as his forerunner David Cameron once branded it - more of the red meat for motorists and rhetoric for Tory members.
And if that means the home secretary riling up the left about refugees, so be it.
Meet Rishi Sunak the "change candidate". The man who wants to tell you why the country is going wrong - and how he'll fix it.
The idea is simple: pitch Sunak as someone who wants to change the status quo - apart from him being in Number 10, that is.
It's a tactic that was clear in his big speech last week when he asked: "Do we want to change our country... or carry on as we are?"
A cunning scheme, perhaps, after months and months of dreadful polling. But after 13 years in charge, it might take a political superhero to make the rebrand work.
We'll see this morning, and in the coming days at the Tory get-together in Manchester, how determined Rishi Sunak really is to take a different approach.
You can read Laura's blog in full here
Who's on the panel?
