The rates are decided each year by the government, based on the advice of an independent advisory group, the Low Pay Commission. Younger workers are paid at a lower rate.
Tax debate is déja vu for Tory conference
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
Accepting the Low Pay Commission's recommendation to increase the National Living Wage to at least £11 per hour will mean annual earnings of a full-time worker on this wage would increase by more than £1000 next year.
It's hardly a surprise the government is accepting the independent recommendations. They almost always do. And while he'll signal that punishments for those on benefits who don't take steps to find work may get tougher, detail on that is unlikely to come until the autumn.
But Jeremy Hunt will hope that talking about incentivising people back into work will distract from other issues that are dominating this conference.
Chiefly, tax. And whether the Tories will lower it.
The former Prime Minister Liz Truss, plans to use a speech today to call on the government to cut corporation tax, build more houses and bring back fracking. The conference centre may well feel a sense of déja vu.
Chancellor expected to confirm living wage rise at Tory conference
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Good morning. The chancellor is today expected to confirm to the Conservative Party conference that the national living wage will increase to £11 an hour - a move the government expected to benefit two million of the UK's lowest-paid workers.
Among the other speakers on day two of the conference will be former PM Liz Truss, who's among the senior Tories calling on ministers to cut taxes to boost the economy. Yesterday, her successor Rishi Sunak said he wanted tax cuts - but gave no detail on when.
Before the speeches, Hunt himself will be appearing on the BBC's morning programmes shortly. Ali Abbas Ahmadi, Maria Zaccaro and I will let you know what comes from those interviews. You'll also be able to stream them on this page.
What is the national living wage?
The minimum wage – known officially as the national living wage - sets out the lowest amount that workers aged 23 and over can be paid per hour by law.
It is currently £10.42 an hour but chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce it will increase to at least £11 an hour from next April.
