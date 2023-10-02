The minimum wage – known officially as the national living wage - sets out the lowest amount that workers aged 23 and over can be paid per hour by law.

It is currently £10.42 an hour but chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce it will increase to at least £11 an hour from next April.

The rates are decided each year by the government, based on the advice of an independent advisory group, the Low Pay Commission. Younger workers are paid at a lower rate.