Sunak to face questions as pressure mounts over HS2

For the past few weeks the conventional wisdom in the political world was that Rishi Sunak would not go to his party conference in Manchester with the future of HS2 in doubt.

After all, the questions now surrounding the project are specifically about the leg running from Birmingham to the city where the entire cabinet is currently located.

The truth is, though, there aren’t that many outstanding questions now.

It’s become clear - courtesy of leaks and briefings rather than any announcement from the government - that the northern leg probably won’t go ahead. At the very least, it will be significantly delayed.

The main uncertainty now is over what, if anything, the prime minister offers instead.

It’s highly likely that he will invest some of the money instead into east-west rail links within the north, linking up the cities of northern England.

It seems we will get the definitive answer in Sunak’s conference speech tomorrow.

In the meantime, expect more leaks, briefings and speculation.