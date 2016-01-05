Westminster as it happened: 5 January 2016

Arguably the most controversial parts of the bill are provisions, taken from the Conservatives' election manifesto, aiming to extend the right to buy to housing association tenants.

The government has argued that the scheme will increase the number of homes available, and raise the proportion of home-owners in England, which has fallen over the last few years.

However, the provision is opposed by the Liberal Democrats.

Labour is opposed to the bill, and Sadiq Khan, the party's candidate for London mayor, has called on Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith to oppose the changes to housing associations.

Labour's housing spokesman has also opposed the amendment proposing to end lifetime tenancies for council tenants, which he argues will "break up communities".

The SNP is also opposed to the bill, and has legislated to scrap right-to-buy for council housing tenants in Scotland.

This is the first bill to come through the Commons which comes under the "English votes for English laws" legislative process.

As they apply to England and Wales only, certain parts of the bill will be subject to an effective veto by English and Welsh MPs.

