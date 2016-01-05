Westminster as it happened: 5 January 2016

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron says he worries that in a decade's time, the "housing crisis" will be far worse.
He says it is "essential" that we ensure "everyone has a decent and affordable place to live".
"This bill deliberately misses the opportunity to help those people" in favour of "settling old ideological scores", he adds.
Labour MP introduces New Clause 2
Labour's Alex Cunningham is introducing New Clause 2, which would give the Secretary of State a statutory duty to secure a "resilience objective", to make housing developments resilient to long-term environmental pressures.
Alex Cunningham says the recent flooding in much of the UK underlines the need for this clause.
The new clause makes specific reference to flooding as one of the environmental pressures, alongside population growth.
New Clause 1 introduced
Conservative MP Maria Miller presents her New Clause 1, which she is introducing alongside Labour backbencher John Mann.
She says the clause would ensure that "every single new starter home is top quality, inspected and built in accordance with existing housebuilding quality processes and standards".
It would also, she says, ensure that all the relevant records would be available to home buyers.
Background on amendments
Mark D'Arcy
Parliamentary Correspondent
The official Labour amendments from shadow housing minister John Heeley would broaden the purpose of the bill to expanding the supply of all housing, rather than focusing on starter homes, and would call for adequate infrastructure to support them.
They also want affordability of starter homes to be defined in relation to local economic conditions, and they want a price cap in London, which could only be changed in consultation with the Mayor.
There are all kinds of amendments from other sources, including one from the Lib Dem Leader Tim Farron which would ensure that new developments include a range of affordable housing options, to rent and buy.
And there's an intriguing alliance of the Conservative former Cabinet minister, Maria Miller and Labour's John Mann.
Their new clause would require all starter homes not only to be subject to the statutory regime of building inspection controls, but also to comply with a requirement for site inspection records and a report on compliance, which would be available to home buyers.
Mr Mann also has a hand in another amendment (along with Alex Cunningham) to require resilience against flooding to be a consideration in the zoning and design of new housing.
By 303 votes to 195, MPs approve the programme motion for tonight's report stage debate on the Housing and Planning Bill.
The motion allocates up to six hours of debate for this first day of report stage consideration, meaning discussions could go on until around 3am tomorrow morning.
MPs vote on programme motion
MPs divide to vote on the programme motion for the government's Housing and Planning Bill - the result is expected shortly.
The programme motion would allow six hours for discussion of the bill.
Labour shadow communities and local government minister Roberta Blackman-Woods says she takes issue with the government's timing for the bill, as well as the number of government amendments and new clauses that have been added to the bill.
She says the house will not be able to give it proper scrutiny.
Another Labour MP, Fiona Mactaggart, says that its is likely that "really important clauses are going to be considered after midnight".
'Essential' to seize this opportunity
Mesothelioma is an incurable form of lung cancer. Most sufferers develop the disease due to exposure to asbestos at some time in their life.
Mike Kane says statutory funding for mesothelioma research must be obtained, and that currently too few insurance companies are contributing.
"It is essential that we seize the lifesaving opportunity in front of us today", he says.
In a vote, MPs allow the bill to go through to second reading later this month.
Bill on mesothelioma funding presented
That's the statement on Saudi Arabia finished.
Next, MPs will hear a short speech from Labour MP Mike Kane to outline his private member's bill on funding into mesothelioma, a deadly form of lung cancer.
The bill is being introduced under the 10-minute rule, which allows backbench MPs to introduce a bill in a speech lasting no more than 10 minutes.
A speech of up to 10 minutes can be made in opposition to the bill, before a vote to decide whether the bill should be introduced.
Mr Kane has already tried, last March, to introduce a bill that would require a statutory contribution to research into the disease from each of the estimated 150 insurance company firms active in the employers' liability insurance market.
Public view Saudi actions with 'revulsion'
Lib Dem Greg Mulholland says the minister has not faced up to the "revulsion" with which British people view Saudi Arabia's actions.
He adds that the Foreign Office lists thirty countries worldwide where they are actively seeking to end the death penalty, and Saudi Arabia is not one of them.
Tobias Ellwood returns to his main theme of his answers so far, reiterating that the UK has more influence over Saudi Arabia as a close partner, rather than preferring to "shout from afar".
Saudi 'one of the world's biggest human rights abusers'
The SNP's Margaret Ferrier says the UK has found itself an ally of "one of the world's biggest human rights abusers".
However, she says she is glad to hear that the government is attempting to intervene in the cases of Ali al-Nimir, Dawood Hussein al-Marhoon and Abdullah Hasan al-Zaher, three activists sentenced to death when they were under 18 years old for participating in anti-government rallies.
She asks the government to try and get their death sentences commuted.
Tobias Ellwood pays tribute to Margaret Ferrier for her campaigning for the three young men.
He says that the UK has engaged in dialogue with Saudi Arabia over their cases "and will continue to do so".
Saudi Arabia has 'great influence' over government
Lib Dem leader Tim Farron says the executions must raise "fundamental questions" about the UK's relationship with Saudi Arabia.
He says Tobias Ellwood has "carefully avoided condemning" the executions and asks the minister if he will do so.
Mr Farron adds: "Saudi Arabia clearly has great influence over this government, will this government now prove it has some influence over Saudi Arabia?"
Tobias Ellwood says his government opposes the death penalty and "Saudi Arabia is aware of our views".
However, he says it is important the government "continues to engage" with the country.
International community will 'pick up pieces' of failure
Conservative MP Crispin Blunt, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, says the international community will "pick up the pieces and the costs" if Saudi-Iranian ties cannot be repaired.
He adds the committee expects the government to do everything possible to help.
Tobias Ellwood says that the international community has been sending a "positive message" to the people of Iran that their country can participate more responsibly in the region.
"That's why it's so important to de-escalate the tensions that we currently see between Iran and Saudi Arabia", he adds.
UK working 'behind the scenes' with Saudi government
Tobais Ellwood begins his response by welcoming Hilary Benn back to his place on the Labour front bench "after much speculation", a reference to the party's protracted reshuffle.
He says the UK is "working behind the scenes" with Saudi Arabia to improve internal conditions in the country, but also because "they are pivotal" to peace in the Middle East.
Breakdown in ties 'a very serious moment'
In response, shadow foreign secretary Hilary Benn says the recent executions in Saudi Arabia have resulted in a "major diplomatic and political crisis".
Noting that the breakdown in diplomatic ties between the country and Iran is a "very dangerous moment" for the region, he asks the minister for his assessment of possible impacts on peace talks to resolve the civil war in Syria.
He adds that it is a"matter of great regret" that neither the prime minister or Mr Ellwood has mentioned Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr - who was one of 47 killed - by name.
He also calls for an "independent investigation" into whether arms sold to Saudi Arabia by the UK have been used in breaches of international human rights law.
Change possible 'only by working with' Saudi Arabia
Tobias Ellwood says the UK enjoys a "deep and long standing history of cooperation" with Saudi Arabia.
He says the recent escalation in tensions between the country and Iran is concerning, and that government has been in contact with "all sides" to urge calm.
Mr Ellwood says the UK condemns the death penalty in all instances, and that the UK is not afraid to raise human rights issues with Saudi Arabia and is able to do so because of the strength of its relationship, before adding:
Quote Message: Only by working with them, are we likely to bring about the change that we all desire".
Statement on Saudi Arabia
That's the statement on recent flooding finished.
MPs will now hear a statement from Foreign Office Minster Tobias Ellwood on the situation in Saudi Arabia.
The country has cut off diplomatic ties with Iran, after its embassy in Tehran was ransacked and set alight on Saturday, after it executed Shia Muslim cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr and 46 others.
The US, UN and Turkey are among those calling for calm in the region.
Background on flooding
Many areas of the UK have been severely affected by flooding, following persistent rain during last month.
The Met Office said today that December was the wettest month for the UK in more than a century, according to provisional figures.
The prime minister has pledged that £40m will be spent on bolstering flood defences in Yorkshire, on top of £50m in funding to help local authorities' response.
However, the government has also faced criticism over its handling of the crisis, including whether the pledged funds are sufficient.
David Cameron has rejected accusations - made by the leader of Leeds City Council - that there was a "north-south divide" in efforts to prevent flooding.
Housing Bill: where do the parties stand?
Arguably the most controversial parts of the bill are provisions, taken from the Conservatives' election manifesto, aiming to extend the right to buy to housing association tenants.
The government has argued that the scheme will increase the number of homes available, and raise the proportion of home-owners in England, which has fallen over the last few years.
However, the provision is opposed by the Liberal Democrats.
Labour is opposed to the bill, and Sadiq Khan, the party's candidate for London mayor, has called on Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith to oppose the changes to housing associations.
Labour's housing spokesman has also opposed the amendment proposing to end lifetime tenancies for council tenants, which he argues will "break up communities".
The SNP is also opposed to the bill, and has legislated to scrap right-to-buy for council housing tenants in Scotland.
This is the first bill to come through the Commons which comes under the "English votes for English laws" legislative process.
As they apply to England and Wales only, certain parts of the bill will be subject to an effective veto by English and Welsh MPs.
You can read more here.
