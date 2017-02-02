MEPs pass EU-Georgia visa waiver

MEPs give approval to the EU visa waiver for Georgia they debated this morning.

The new travel rights will allow Georgians to travel within the EU for up to three months without a visa – but it will not apply to either the UK or Ireland, which are exempt.

EU citizens have been able to travel to Georgia visa-free for short stays since June 2006.

The vote on the new rights took a step forward last month after MEPs approved new emergency powers for suspending the travel rights in certain circumstances.