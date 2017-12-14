UKIP AM Gareth Bennett barred from speaking in Senedd

Minister for Housing and Regeneration Rebecca Evans talks about the "exciting work to find new and creative solutions":

"a) the Welsh Government’s decision to start building new models of housing in 2017-18 through its Innovative Housing Programme;

"b) that, of the 22 schemes approved for funding under the programme this year, 7 will be built using modular techniques with programme support totalling £5.6 million;

"c) that a further £71 million will be available between 2018-19 and 2019-20 for the programme to build even more homes;

"d) the welcome extension of the Property Development Fund to £40 million which will support SMEs to build more homes including modular housing and help to bring forward housing sites at an increased rate."