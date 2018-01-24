AMs debate economic action plan

Economy Secretary Ken Skates proposes that the National Assembly for Wales:

"1. Recognises the challenges facing the Welsh economy over the coming decade including productivity, automation and decarbonisation.

"2. Notes the recently published Economic Action Plan and the ambition to stimulate inclusive growth across Wales through a whole government approach to economic development.

"3. Notes the proposal to develop a new economic contract and ensure public investment drives a social purpose by increasing the availability of fair work, reducing carbon emissions and supporting a competitive environment for Welsh business.

"4. Notes the calls to action contained in the plan designed to encourage new ideas and new partnerships between industry, government, education, trade unions and partners that can stimulate inclusive economic growth.

"5. Calls on the UK Government to ensure the UK industrial strategy supports investment across the all parts of the United Kingdom."