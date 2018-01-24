AMs debate economic action plan

'Every board sponsored by Welsh Government will have 50/50 gender representation'
Leader of the House Julie James says she is "absolutely determined that, in this Assembly term, we will see every public board sponsored by the Welsh Government having 50:50 gender representation".
She adds, "I am saying that we will do that in this Assembly term. There is no reason why not. We can do it. I've got Chwarae Teg working on it right now."
'Legislate to ensure 50/50 gender representation among AMs'
Sian Gwenllian sets out a case for the National Assembly for Wales to legislate in order to ensure 50/50 gender representation among AMs.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Short Debate: does Wales have equality today?
The topic chosen for the Short Debate by Sian Gwenllian (Arfon) is "A century since women gained the right to vote, but does Wales have equality today?"
BBCCopyright: BBC
Welsh Government amendment is passed
The Welsh Government amendment is passed, and the motion as amended is agreed.
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Ambition to stimulate inclusive growth across Wales'
Economy Secretary Ken Skates proposes that the National Assembly for Wales:
"1. Recognises the challenges facing the Welsh economy over the coming decade including productivity, automation and decarbonisation.
"2. Notes the recently published Economic Action Plan and the ambition to stimulate inclusive growth across Wales through a whole government approach to economic development.
"3. Notes the proposal to develop a new economic contract and ensure public investment drives a social purpose by increasing the availability of fair work, reducing carbon emissions and supporting a competitive environment for Welsh business.
"4. Notes the calls to action contained in the plan designed to encourage new ideas and new partnerships between industry, government, education, trade unions and partners that can stimulate inclusive economic growth.
"5. Calls on the UK Government to ensure the UK industrial strategy supports investment across the all parts of the United Kingdom."
Wales' unique economic opportunities
Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth says the document fails to set out how to make the most of Wales' unique economic opportunities.
He says it feels like a document that commentates rather than offering a comprehensive strategy.
Plan will 'fail to make any tangible difference'
UKIP's Caroline Jones predicts the Welsh Government’s Prosperity for All plan will "fail to make any tangible difference to economic prosperity".
She says that Wales’s economic prosperity "is also hindered by the UK Government’s misallocation of public spending on non-humanitarian overseas aid, green subsidies, national debt interest payments and vanity projects like HS2".
She says that "whilst spending on the NHS and other public services could be increased substantially if diverted from these mistaken priorities, Wales’s relative poverty as a nation will be redressed only by a long-term economic policy based on lower taxes and more proportionate regulation of business activity".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Economic plan lacks vision'
Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies says the economic plan lacks vision, ambition and creativity.
He says previous Welsh Government plans have failed to deliver, and questions what lessons have been learned.
The party believes the plan "fails to provide a comprehensive strategy for delivering economic prosperity in Wales".
Welsh Government rejects two recommendations
Economy Secretary Ken Skates sets out the Welsh Government's response to the report, which can be seen in detail here.
The government rejects two recommendations.
BBCCopyright: BBC
'I don't feel that I've been consulted on the shape of the metro'
"I don't feel that I've been consulted, or that my constituents have been consulted, on the shape of the metro at all," says Labour AM for Cardiff Central Jenny Rathbone.
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Real danger of an additional level of bureaucracy'
We move on to a debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: City Deals and the Regional Economies of Wales.
Committee Chair Russell George presents the report, which has 11 recommendations.
The committee says "there is a real danger that the creation of Regional
Boards and structures to support them add an additional level of bureaucracy to
economic development in Wales.
"It is vital that Regional Boards are set up in a
way that allows them to streamline decision-making rather than increasing red
tape for businesses seeking to invest in the area."
BBCCopyright: BBC
One recommendation rejected by the Welsh Government
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford sets out the Welsh Government's response, which can be seen in detail here.
One recommendation is rejected, that the "summary information included in RIAs [Regulatory Impact Assessments] contain
explicit reference to how any costs identified in the RIA will be funded and by whom".
According to the Welsh Government, "RIAs are a value for money analysis and already set out upon whom additional costs are
expected to fall as a result of legislation.
"To extend the analysis to consider how those
costs will be funded moves beyond the design and intended purpose of the assessment.
"Matters of affordability and funding are of course important considerations for the Welsh
Government and the Assembly.
"Such matters will be considered during the
development of the legislation and in the Financial Resolution for each Bill".
Finance Committee's 16 recommendations to the Welsh Government
The first debate of the day is on the Finance Committee report: Inquiry into the financial estimates accompanying legislation.
Committee Chair Simon Thomas presents the report, which has 16 recommendations.
The first recommendation is that the Welsh Government "should ensure that a summary of financial information be included in Regulatory Impact Assessments (RIAs) for
each of the Bills it introduces, and that a distinction be made as to whether costs
are capital or revenue".
BBCCopyright: BBC
90 Second Statements
The next item is the 90 Second Statements, which can be used to raise any subject of concern. For example, a Member may raise matters of pressing concern to their constituents, draw attention to local issues, mark anniversaries or significant dates, or pay a tribute.
Legal proceedings in the business and property courts
The Minister for Housing and Regeneration Rebecca Evans says RIFW has issued legal proceedings in the Business and Property Courts in Wales against the two companies "in connection with the sale of parcels of publicly owned land to South Wales Land Developments Limited in 2012".
Topical Question 2: Regeneration Investment Fund for Wales
Neil McEvoy (South Wales Central) asks: Will the First Minister make a statement on the Welsh Government's decision to take legal action against two firms in relation to the sale of land through the Regeneration Investment Fund for Wales?
Ministers have begun legal action against two firms that gave advice on a land sale criticised for not generating enough cash for the taxpayer.
A total of 15 publicly-owned sites were sold in one deal for £21m in 2012 by the Regeneration Investment Fund for Wales to South Wales Land Developments.
Lambert Smith Hampton and Amber Fund Management are being sued for breach of contract and professional negligence.
Carwyn Jones apologised to AMs in 2016 for the sale, which auditors said should have generated at least £15m more for the taxpayer than it did if the sites were sold in a different way.
The Regeneration Investment Fund for Wales (RIFW) is wholly-owned by the Welsh Government.
Live Reporting
Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
- Land deal leaves taxpayer £15m short
- Jones 'sorry' for land sale scandal
- Sales 'show land deal not good value'
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
Hwyl
That brings today's proceedings in the Siambr to a close.
Senedd Live returns on Tuesday 30 January.
'Every board sponsored by Welsh Government will have 50/50 gender representation'
Leader of the House Julie James says she is "absolutely determined that, in this Assembly term, we will see every public board sponsored by the Welsh Government having 50:50 gender representation".
She adds, "I am saying that we will do that in this Assembly term. There is no reason why not. We can do it. I've got Chwarae Teg working on it right now."
'Legislate to ensure 50/50 gender representation among AMs'
Sian Gwenllian sets out a case for the National Assembly for Wales to legislate in order to ensure 50/50 gender representation among AMs.
Short Debate: does Wales have equality today?
The topic chosen for the Short Debate by Sian Gwenllian (Arfon) is "A century since women gained the right to vote, but does Wales have equality today?"
Welsh Government amendment is passed
The Welsh Government amendment is passed, and the motion as amended is agreed.
'Ambition to stimulate inclusive growth across Wales'
Economy Secretary Ken Skates proposes that the National Assembly for Wales:
"1. Recognises the challenges facing the Welsh economy over the coming decade including productivity, automation and decarbonisation.
"2. Notes the recently published Economic Action Plan and the ambition to stimulate inclusive growth across Wales through a whole government approach to economic development.
"3. Notes the proposal to develop a new economic contract and ensure public investment drives a social purpose by increasing the availability of fair work, reducing carbon emissions and supporting a competitive environment for Welsh business.
"4. Notes the calls to action contained in the plan designed to encourage new ideas and new partnerships between industry, government, education, trade unions and partners that can stimulate inclusive economic growth.
"5. Calls on the UK Government to ensure the UK industrial strategy supports investment across the all parts of the United Kingdom."
Wales' unique economic opportunities
Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth says the document fails to set out how to make the most of Wales' unique economic opportunities.
He says it feels like a document that commentates rather than offering a comprehensive strategy.
Plan will 'fail to make any tangible difference'
UKIP's Caroline Jones predicts the Welsh Government’s Prosperity for All plan will "fail to make any tangible difference to economic prosperity".
She says that Wales’s economic prosperity "is also hindered by the UK Government’s misallocation of public spending on non-humanitarian overseas aid, green subsidies, national debt interest payments and vanity projects like HS2".
She says that "whilst spending on the NHS and other public services could be increased substantially if diverted from these mistaken priorities, Wales’s relative poverty as a nation will be redressed only by a long-term economic policy based on lower taxes and more proportionate regulation of business activity".
'Economic plan lacks vision'
Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies says the economic plan lacks vision, ambition and creativity.
He says previous Welsh Government plans have failed to deliver, and questions what lessons have been learned.
Welsh Conservatives debate
The topic chosen for the Welsh Conservatives debate is the Welsh Government’s 'Prosperity for All: Economic Action Plan'.
The party believes the plan "fails to provide a comprehensive strategy for delivering economic prosperity in Wales".
Welsh Government rejects two recommendations
Economy Secretary Ken Skates sets out the Welsh Government's response to the report, which can be seen in detail here.
The government rejects two recommendations.
'I don't feel that I've been consulted on the shape of the metro'
"I don't feel that I've been consulted, or that my constituents have been consulted, on the shape of the metro at all," says Labour AM for Cardiff Central Jenny Rathbone.
'Real danger of an additional level of bureaucracy'
We move on to a debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: City Deals and the Regional Economies of Wales.
Committee Chair Russell George presents the report, which has 11 recommendations.
The committee says "there is a real danger that the creation of Regional Boards and structures to support them add an additional level of bureaucracy to economic development in Wales.
"It is vital that Regional Boards are set up in a way that allows them to streamline decision-making rather than increasing red tape for businesses seeking to invest in the area."
One recommendation rejected by the Welsh Government
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford sets out the Welsh Government's response, which can be seen in detail here.
One recommendation is rejected, that the "summary information included in RIAs [Regulatory Impact Assessments] contain explicit reference to how any costs identified in the RIA will be funded and by whom".
According to the Welsh Government, "RIAs are a value for money analysis and already set out upon whom additional costs are expected to fall as a result of legislation.
"To extend the analysis to consider how those costs will be funded moves beyond the design and intended purpose of the assessment.
"Matters of affordability and funding are of course important considerations for the Welsh Government and the Assembly.
"Such matters will be considered during the development of the legislation and in the Financial Resolution for each Bill".
'Cost estimates of laws should improve'
Simon Thomas refers to the fact that the Welsh Government's estimate for how much the Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal Bill would cost increased substantially- the increase was then revised down from £13.1m to £12.7m.
The Bill gained Royal Assent today.
Finance Committee's 16 recommendations to the Welsh Government
The first debate of the day is on the Finance Committee report: Inquiry into the financial estimates accompanying legislation.
Committee Chair Simon Thomas presents the report, which has 16 recommendations.
The first recommendation is that the Welsh Government "should ensure that a summary of financial information be included in Regulatory Impact Assessments (RIAs) for each of the Bills it introduces, and that a distinction be made as to whether costs are capital or revenue".
90 Second Statements
The next item is the 90 Second Statements, which can be used to raise any subject of concern. For example, a Member may raise matters of pressing concern to their constituents, draw attention to local issues, mark anniversaries or significant dates, or pay a tribute.
Legal proceedings in the business and property courts
The Minister for Housing and Regeneration Rebecca Evans says RIFW has issued legal proceedings in the Business and Property Courts in Wales against the two companies "in connection with the sale of parcels of publicly owned land to South Wales Land Developments Limited in 2012".
Topical Question 2: Regeneration Investment Fund for Wales
Neil McEvoy (South Wales Central) asks: Will the First Minister make a statement on the Welsh Government's decision to take legal action against two firms in relation to the sale of land through the Regeneration Investment Fund for Wales?
Ministers have begun legal action against two firms that gave advice on a land sale criticised for not generating enough cash for the taxpayer.
A total of 15 publicly-owned sites were sold in one deal for £21m in 2012 by the Regeneration Investment Fund for Wales to South Wales Land Developments.
Lambert Smith Hampton and Amber Fund Management are being sued for breach of contract and professional negligence.
Carwyn Jones apologised to AMs in 2016 for the sale, which auditors said should have generated at least £15m more for the taxpayer than it did if the sites were sold in a different way.
The Regeneration Investment Fund for Wales (RIFW) is wholly-owned by the Welsh Government.
The locations included land at Imperial Park, Newport; Llantrisant Business Park and Upper House farm, Rhoose.
Hywel Dda health board: shortlist of options in the spring
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething says Hywel Dda health board will publish a shortlist of options in the spring, followed by a formal public consultation.