MEPs back EU action against Poland

- MEPs back motion urging EU action over judicial changes in Poland
- They also elect Polish MEP Zdzisław Krasnodebski as a new vice-president
- Earlier they debated annual report into EU banking union laws
- After this they discussed new transparency rules for tax planners
EU procedure against Poland backed at vote
Voting session
MEPs also approve a motion backing the European Commission’s decision to launch unprecedented disciplinary measures against Poland over changes to its justice system.
The European Commission said 13 new laws in two years have allowed Poland’s government to "interfere significantly" in the judiciary.
Poland has been given three months to address the concerns. The Polish government says the changes are needed to curb inefficiency and corruption.
The motion calls on EU states to take “swift action” under the procedure and calls on Poland to “address the problems” in the EU’s reports.
MEPs approve EU retraining grants
Voting session
MEPs sign off on two applications for cash from the EU’s globalisation adjustment fund.
The first grant, worth €720,000, will go to fund job searches for around 300 workers made redundant by five clothing manufacturers in the Spanish region of Galicia.
The second grant of €2.1m will go to Sweden to retrain 900 employees laid off by telecoms company Ericsson.
MEPs give backing to tax reporting obligations
Voting session
MEPs endorse legislation they debated this morning which aims to ensure more information on cross-border tax arrangements are disclosed to authorities.
Under the plan, tax planners would be obliged to report tax schemes which meet criteria laid down in the legislation.
This information would then be held in a central directory to which tax authorities across the EU would have access.
The European Parliament must give its opinion on the legislation, but it does not have the power to amend it in this case.
Size of new tax inquiry committee confirmed
Voting session
MEPs adopt a motion confirming the size of a new inquiry committee to investigate last year’s Paradise Papers revelations.
The motion specifies that the new inquiry will have 45 members and will sit for a year.
The European Parliament has previously set up similar committees to look into previous leaks, such as the so-called Panama Papers and the Luxleaks disclosures.
New vice-president elected
Voting session
It’s eyes down as MEPs begin their voting session.
First up, they elect Polish conservative MEP Zdzisław Krasnodebski as a European Parliament vice-president.
He will replace his compatriot Ryszard Czarnecki, who was stripped of the role earlier this month after he referred to another Polish MEP from a rival party using a term that refers to Polish Nazi collaborators during the Second World War.
Rights chief defends idea of 'gender' in speech
European Parliament
Brussels
During his speech, Nils Muižnieks mounts a defence of the word "gender" - which he says has faced "strong objections" in a number of EU member states.
He says that the term is used to define the idea of "gender-based" violence against women - that is, violence directed against women disproportionately because they are women.
He also argues against the idea that "gender" threatens the concept of the traditional family.
"I have stressed repeatedly that violence against women threatens families", he says, to a round of applause.
Rights chief to make speech before votes
That’s this morning’s debates finished. MEPs will shortly move to their voting session.
However first they will hear a speech from Nils Muižnieks, the Commissioner for Human Rights at the Council of Europe.
MEPs debate UN conference on women's rights
Next up, MEPs are debating a report from the women’s rights committee on the forthcoming meeting of the UN Commission on the Status of Women.
Tory MEP calls for data protection alignment
Debate on terror financing report
European Parliament
Brussels
Labour's Clare Moody says the EU must become "better at monitoring even small transactions".
Some money funneled towards terror groups goes through legitimate interests in countries with weak rules, which highlights the importance of promoting institution-building, she says.
Conservative MEP Charles Tannock says he "strongly supports" the call in the motion for more co-operation between European intelligence agencies.
Alignment of the UK's and the EU's data protection rules will be important for maximising security co-operation after Brexit, he adds.
Debate on terror financing begins
MEPs are now debating a report drafted by the foreign affairs committee with recommendations for tackling terrorist financing.
The report calls for more monitoring of suspicious organisations, transactions and virtual currencies and more sharing of intelligence between EU members.
It also urges the establishment of an EU counter-terrorism financial intelligence platform, including a database of suspicious transactions.
The report, whose recommendations are not binding either on EU governments or the European Commission, will be put to a vote later.
Commissioner: I favour more public disclosures
Debate on new transparency rules for tax planners
European Parliament
Brussels
Taxation Commissioner Pierre Moscovici says under the new rules, the obligation will sometimes be on accountants devising cross-border schemes, sometimes on the person or firm paying tax.
This may be the case for some "in-house instruments", he says.
He tells MEPs that he is not in favour of harmonising the penalties for non-compliance - national penalties should be big enough to be dissuasive, he says.
He adds that much has been done to improve the sharing of information between tax authorities, although he says that he still thinks more needs to be made public.
MEPs debate new tax disclosure obligations
MEPs are now debating legislation which aims to ensure more information on cross-border tax arrangements are disclosed to authorities.
Under the plan, tax planners would be obliged to report tax schemes which meet criteria laid down in the legislation.
This information would then be held in a central directory to which tax authorities across the EU would have access.
The European Parliament must give its opinion on the legislation, but it does not have the power to amend it in this case.
Green MEP calls for lower admin burden for smaller banks
Debate on eurozone banking rules
European Parliament
Brussels
German Green Sven Giegold calls for steps to lower the administrative burden on smaller banks, which he says are being "showered with notifications".
The administrative requirements on smaller players are "completely out of proportion" with the stated aim of promoting stability, he says.
He calls for a single EU-wide system for smaller banks, which he says will help them "survive" the impact of new regulations.
His compatriot Jorg Meuthen, from the right-wing AfD party, says the report effectively endorses the idea of a "transfer union" between EU states.
He says his group has tabled amendments to explicitly oppose the EU Commission's plan to turn an existing eurozone bailout fund into a European Monetary Fund.
System 'more robust' than previously - MEP
Debate on eurozone banking rules
European Parliament
Brussels
Flemish nationalist Sander Loones, who steered the draft report through the economic and monetary affairs committee, says the 2008 crisis left "deep wounds".
There were "too few rules", he adds, which allowed banks to take too much risk. Due to the banking union reforms the system is "more robust", he says.
He tells MEPs that is is generally a good idea for EU states to share risk, but some states, particularly in the south of Europe, must do more to lower their own risk level.
It is not right to punish countries that are in order, he says.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to this second day of this European Parliament plenary sitting in Brussels.
First this morning MEPs are debating their annual report on implementation of the EU's banking union, which they will put to a vote later.
The “union” is the name for a series of measures passed following the 2008 financial crisis to try to improve the stability of the banking system in the eurozone.
It set common eurozone standards for the amount of reserve capital banks have to hold, and gave the European Central Bank (ECB) power to directly monitor the largest Eurozone banks.
The draft report says the reforms will be incomplete without an EU-wide system for protecting bank deposits – an idea which has faced strong opposition from northern states including Germany.