MEPs back EU action against Poland

Reuters

MEPs also approve a motion backing the European Commission’s decision to launch unprecedented disciplinary measures against Poland over changes to its justice system.

The European Commission said 13 new laws in two years have allowed Poland’s government to "interfere significantly" in the judiciary.

Poland has been given three months to address the concerns. The Polish government says the changes are needed to curb inefficiency and corruption.

The motion calls on EU states to take “swift action” under the procedure and calls on Poland to “address the problems” in the EU’s reports.