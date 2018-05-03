UKIP's Michelle Brown excluded from Senedd
- Children, Young People and Education Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
- Questions to the Counsel General
- Statement by the Chair of the Public Accounts Committee: public procurement
- Debate on the Standards of Conduct Committee's Report: Michelle Brown AM
- Member Debate: period poverty and stigma
- Plaid Cymru debate – The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill and devolution
- Short Debate: developing a music education strategy for Wales
'Place of music is secure'
Education Secretary Kirsty Williams says "the place of music is secure in the development of our new curriculum".
She reminds AMs that she has announced £1 million to establish a National Endowment for Music, "which will enable more young people to access musical opportunities".
'I don't think I'd be in politics if it wasn't for music'
"I don't think I'd be in politics if it wasn't for music", says Bethan Sayed.
'Fragmented access to music education and funding'
Rhianon Passmore says "if Wales is to retain it's world-wide reputation as the land of song, then we need the Welsh Government to develop a national music strategy".
She says the "alternative is a continuing fragmented access to music education and funding".
'The land of song: developing a music education strategy for Wales'
The topic chosen for the Short Debate by Rhianon Passmore (Islwyn) is "The land of song: developing a music education strategy for Wales".
'Positive outcome' to the negotiations with the UK government.
First Minister Carwyn Jones says there has been a "positive outcome" to the negotiations with the UK government.
He says the agreement "entrenches the Sewel convention, based on a default position that changes to the Assembly’s competences require the Assembly’s consent".
He says the National Assembly will have the opportunity for a "meaningful vote on the agreement when it considers the Legislative Consent Motion to be brought forward by the Welsh Government".
His conclusion is that "we have come a long way through a process of negotiation and we have made sure that Wales' interests are protected as we are buffeted by the waves of Brexit."
'The people of Wales will pay the price'
Plaid Cymru's Llyr Gruffydd says "you know when UKIP and the Conservatives are queuing up to congratulate you on doing something you have either been deceived or made a mistake, and the sadness here is that the people of Wales will pay the price."
'Trapped in an ideological straitjacket'
Conservative Mark Isherwood accuses Plaid Cymru of being "trapped in an ideological straitjacket of false perception and divisive prejudice".
He says the Welsh and UK governments' agreement on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill "will protect the UK internal market and ensure no new barriers are created within the UK for consumers and businesses".
'The white flag of surrender'
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood says some people "have accused Plaid Cymru of being flag-waving nationalists - at least ours is not the white flag of surrender".
She says the "dodgy deal" grants the UK Parliament a veto over areas of devolved legislation.
She adds the agreement undermines the Plaid Cymru-Welsh Government White Paper on Securing Wales' Future which states "that the UK exit from the EU must not result in devolved powers being clawed back to the UK Government. Any attempt to do so will be firmly resisted by us".
"You had a Michelin-starred meal and you turned it into a dog's dinner," she tells the Welsh Government.
European Union (Withdrawal) Bill and devolution
The topic of the Plaid Cymru debate is the agreement between the Welsh and UK governments on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which, they note "renders the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill, passed by a majority in the National Assembly for Wales, redundant".
Motion passed without objection
The proposal by Jane Hutt (Vale of Glamorgan)Jenny Rathbone (Cardiff Central)
on period poverty and stigma is passed without objection, calling on the Welsh Government to:
a) consider current and emerging research on the potential impact of period poverty and stigma, on learning;
b) consider calls to improve education on the subject and to provide free access to sanitary items in education institutions; and
c) identify ways to make sanitary products available for Welsh food banks.
£1m of funding to help address period poverty
Leader of the House Julie James points out that in March the Welsh Government announced a £1m fund in a bid to tackle "period poverty" across Wales.
Free sanitary products will be distributed via community groups, schools and food banks.
'Create a country that is equal'
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood says "we should be as comfortable talking about sanitary wear as toilet paper".
She says "health care is a human right" and that providing free access to sanitary items in education institutions would help "create a country that is equal".
Ensuring poorer individuals have access to sanitary products
The AMs are debating a motion put forward by Jenny Rathbone and former minister Jane Hutt calling on the Welsh Government to consider the impact of period poverty on women in Wales, and how to ensure that poorer individuals have access to sanitary products.
They are also calling for improvements in the approach taken by schools in providing 'free access to sanitary items', and to 'improve education on the subject'.
Member Debate
We move on to a Member Debate led by Jane Hutt (Vale of Glamorgan) and Jenny Rathbone (Cardiff Central) on "period poverty and stigma".
A survey by Plan International UK in October suggested that 1 in 10 women between 14 and 21 years of age had been unable to afford sanitary products.
The survey of 1,000 women across the United Kingdom indicated that nearly a half of respondents had to resort to using alternative items instead of the sanitary products they needed.
Michelle Brown banned from proceedings in the Senedd
AMs back the standards committee's motion to exclude Ms Brown, so she will be unpaid and banned from proceedings in the Senedd until next Thursday.
There were 38 for, one abstention, and three against.
'Deal with the issue at the ballot box'
Neil McEvoy, who was expelled from Plaid Cymru earlier this year, says the way to deal with Michelle Brown is at the ballot box, not the Assembly Siambr.
He accuses other AMs of "virtue signalling".
'Serious interference' with rights of the electorate
UKIP leader Neil Hamilton claims excluding an AM would be a "serious interference" of the rights of the electorate.
He says it was a sinister development that the assembly sought the right to police the private lives of AMs.
He emphasises that the North Wales AM's comment about Chuka Umunna was made in a private phone call.
UKIP AM Michelle Brown's racial slur
We move on to a Debate on the Standards of Conduct Committee's Report 01-18.
UKIP's Michelle Brown could be excluded from the assembly without pay for a week over a racial slur she used to describe an MP.
Members of the standards committee said the North Wales AM's comment about Chuka Umunna in a private phone call brought the assembly into disrepute.
Ms Brown called the Labour MP for Streatham a "coconut" in a phone call in May 2016 to Nigel Williams, who was her senior adviser at the time.
The slur was preceded by an expletive.
A report from the committee said coconut was a "term of racial abuse, and as such utterly unacceptable".
'Maximising the potential of the annual £6 billion public sector procurement spend'
Nick Ramsay says "the Committee believe there is much to be gained by maximising the potential of the annual £6 billion public sector procurement spend and by transforming public procurement in the context of the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015.
"It is clear to the Committee that this potential is some way from being realised fully for a number of reasons and that some significant development work and consensus building is required to move forward in a collaborative way and respond to some of the concerns that have been raised about the approach taken by NPS to date".
The ongoing review of the National Procurement Service and Value Wales is due to report its findings in the autumn.
Statement by the Chair of the Public Accounts Committee
The next item is a Statement by the Chair of the Public Accounts Committee Nick Ramsay, on public procurement.
No Topical Questions accepted
No Topical Questions have been accepted, so we move on to the 90 Second Statements.
They can be used to raise any subject of concern. For example, a Member may raise matters of pressing concern to their constituents, draw attention to local issues, mark anniversaries or significant dates, or pay a tribute.
'Not proper conduct' by Neil Hamilton
In response to a point or order from Mick Antoniw about a leaflet distributed by UKIP leader Neil Hamilton, the Deputy Presiding Officer Ann Jones rules it was "not proper conduct" by Mr Hamilton.
AMs have been given copies of an article about the new Home Secretary Sajid Javid being called the same racial slur as Michelle Brown used about Chuka Umunna.
Mr Antoniw says the material was "offensive" and "irrelevant".
'Such a patronizing line of argument'
Jeremy Miles tells Leanne Wood she has misunderstood the effect of the agreement between the Welsh Government and the UK Government on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill.
"That's such a patronizing line of argument," she responds.
'Such a highfalutin position'
We move on to Questions to the Counsel General, Jeremy Miles.
In his autobiography, Rhodri Morgan wrote that in the Second Assembly between 2003-2007, “most of us Ministers thought the job of Counsel General was a bit overblown in both status and title”. As a result, “the Cabinet decided that we had no need for such a highfalutin position as Counsel General, and did without”.
That was before the Assembly had full legislative powers in devolved areas.
Calls to subsidize micro hydro schemes for hill farmers
UKIP's David Rowlands calls on the Welsh Government to subsidize micro hydro schemes for hill farmers.
Mr Skates responds "we are already helping farmers and others in rural areas to develop micro hydro schemes - funding schemes and offering advice".
Toilet facilities on Valley Lines trains
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price refers to a report in Modern Railways magazine that future Valley Lines trains will no longer offer toilet facilities for passengers.
Ken Skates gives assurance that "doors will not be locked on trains to get around regulations" requiring equal treatment for disabled passengers.
He adds, "we've required the bidders to demonstrate how they will ensure they will provide toilet facilities on board trains".
'People are frustrated with the lack of available public transport'
In response to Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies, Ken Skates acknowledges that "people are frustrated, rightly so, with the lack of available public transport, not only on the railways but in terms of local bus services."
He then talks about the role of the metro delivery partnership in delivering integrated transport for Cardiff.
'Good progress' on road safety framework
Ken Skates says the mid-term review of the road safety framework shows "good progress is being made".
Improving road safety
Plenary begins with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport, Ken Skates.
The first of the tabled questions is by John Griffiths: What further steps will the Welsh Government take to improve road safety in Wales?
'Tsunami of curriculum reform'
Plaid Cymru's Llyr Gruffydd warns there is a "tsunami of curriculum reform" ahead and seeks assurance the "situation won't get worse rather than improve".
Gareth Pierce, Chief Executive of WJEC, says the key is what information will be available in April 2019 about the new curriculum, to allow preparation of resources.
The new curriculum will be taught from September 2022.
An independent review more than two years ago recommended a new curriculum, giving more flexibility to schools but also for computer programming and IT skills to be treated with the same importance as literacy and numeracy.
Rather than coming in all at once, the new curriculum will be introduced for all primary school pupils and the first year of secondary school - and then continue to be rolled out as children move through their schooling.
'Three sets of qualification reforms'
Gareth Pierce says delays in provision of textbooks since 2015 have been partly due to "three sets of qualification reforms".
Although not a publisher, WJEC’s mission includes “producing resources and development opportunities of quality that meet the lifelong learning needs of students and their teachers”.
'Huge mess which causes lots of extra work and pressure'
Conservative Darren Millar describes lack of textbooks as a "huge mess, which causes lots of extra work and pressure for teachers and learners".
Gareth Pierce stands down this month
Current WJEC chief executive Gareth Pierce has been in post since 2004 and stands down this month.
Roderic Gillespie will join in June from Cambridge International where he is director of assessment.
The new head of the body - which sets the GCSE and A level exams sat by pupils in Wales - will claim a salary of up to £120,000 and lead an organisation of 400 staff.
'We do recognise there have been delays in textbooks'
Philip Blaker, Chief Executive of Qualifications Wales, says "we do recognise there have been delays in textbooks, much of which have been related to the timelines against which we've all had to deliver new specifications".
Witnesses
Giving evidence are:
Mike Ebbsworth, Assistant Director Educational Support - WJEC
Gareth Pierce, Chief Executive – WJEC
Philip Blaker, Chief Executive – Qualifications Wales
Emyr George, Associate Director General Qualifications.
Video of interviews with pupils
The meeting begins with a video in which pupils discuss the provision of textbooks and learning resources.
The Children, Young People and Education Committee is this morning discussing the provision of textbooks and learning resources for pupils.