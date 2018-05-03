Belgian PM addresses MEPs

MEPs also pass a motion calling for a worldwide ban on the use of animal testing for cosmetic products.

The sale of animal-tested cosmetics has been banned in the EU since 2013 but around 80% of countries around the world still allow it.

The non-binding motion says the European Commission should exclude cosmetics tested on animals from any current or future EU trade agreements.

It also calls on EU governments to push for a worldwide ban through their diplomatic networks.