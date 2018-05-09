Regulation of Registered Social Landlords (Wales) Bill passes final stage
Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
- The Health and Social Care Advisory Service (HASCAS) Report into the care and treatment provided on Tawel Fan
- Ambitions for Great Western and North Wales Mainlines
- The future of land management
- Extended producer responsibility
- Debate on Stage 4 of the Regulation of Registered Social Landlords (Wales) Bill
Regulation of Registered Social Landlords (Wales) Bill passes final stage
AMs approve the Regulation of Registered Social Landlords (Wales) Bill.
There were 49 for, with no-one abstaining or against.
Guide to Public Bills and Acts
There is generally a four-stage process for the consideration of a Public Bill involving:
Stage 4 debate
The final item is a debate on Stage 4 of the Regulation of Registered Social Landlords (Wales) Bill.
The Bill was introduced on 16 October 2017 by Carl Sargeant, the then Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children.
In September 2016, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced housing associations should be considered part of the public, not private, sector.
But the Welsh Government promised to take "whatever steps are necessary" to reverse the change, following concerns the move could limit new affordable homes being built in Wales.
The ONS decision led to concerns that housing associations would no longer be able to borrow the money needed to provide new houses.
At the moment not-for-profit housing associations are considered to be in the private sector and can borrow as much money as they can afford, within certain regulations.
The Welsh Government has promised to provide 20,000 affordable homes over the course of the current assembly term.
Impact of the BBC's Blue Planet series
UKIP's Gareth Bennett cites the impact of the BBC's Blue Planet series on public awareness of recycling and reducing waste.
While welcoming work to improve access to drinking water in public places across Wales, he raises the importance of access to public toilets.
'Welsh Government having to catch-up with public opinion on reducing and recycling waste'
Plaid Cymru's Simon Thomas says the Welsh Government is having to catch-up with public opinion on reducing and recycling waste.
He says that if the Welsh Government fails to reach an agreement with the Treasury, a single-use plastics tax should be introduced in Wales.
'Welsh Government will work with Defra and other devolved administrations'
Conservative David Melding welcomes the minister's commitment to work with the UK government and other devolved administrations on a UK single-use plastics tax and the possibility of a UK based deposit return scheme for drinks containers.
'Wales to be the world’s first refill nation'
Hannah Blythyn sets out her ambition for Wales to be the world’s first ‘refill nation", with work getting underway to improve access to drinking water in public places across Wales.
The work will also include a "behavioural change campaign to help people see the value of water and make tap water their first choice for hydration".
The Minister also announces an additional £15 million of capital funding to "further improve local authority recycling collection systems and infrastructure, including for plastics".
'Extended producer responsibility'
The final statement of the day is by the Environment Minister Hannah Blythyn on "extended producer responsibility", following research which focused on reducing and recycling waste and reducing litter from six types of food and drink packaging.
Neil Hamilton agrees with 'every single word'
UKIP's Neil Hamilton says he agrees with "every single word" of Lesley Griffiths' statement.
'Surrender' over EU Withdrawal Bill
Plaid Cymru's Simon Thomas criticizes the Welsh Government’s "surrender" over the EU Withdrawal Bill, which he says will allow Westminster and the UK government to run post-Brexit land management issues for many years, and depriving opportunities for innovation in farming in Wales.
Future funding for farmers
Conservative Paul Davies welcomes the announcement that the Basic Payment Scheme will continue for the 2019 scheme year, but calls on Lesley Griffiths to "join the UK Government in committing future funding for farmers until 2022".
'Once in a generation chance to redesign our policies'
Lesley Griffiths says Brexit provides a "once in a generation chance to redesign our policies".
She says that from 2020 when powers return from Europe, a "gradual and multi-year transition from existing to new schemes will take place". By 2025 the Cabinet Secretary would like implementation completed and she says she will set out further details in July, which will be subject to consultation
She sets out five core principles:
·We must keep land managers on the land;
·Food production remains vital for our nation;
·Future support will centre on the provision of public goods that deliver for all the people of Wales; and
·All land managers should have the opportunity to benefit from new schemes.
- We need a prosperous and resilient agricultural sector in Wales, whatever nature of Brexit
Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
The next statement is by the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths: "The Future of Land Management".
'Mouthwatering commitments' in England
UKIP's David Rowlands cites "mouthwatering commitments" by the UK government in England, such as HS2, and calls for a full debate on UK government spending on the rail infrastructure in Wales.
'Where is the national western link?'
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price says the "glaring omission" in the statement was the need to "connect Wales".
He highlights the need for a "national western link", so that people can move from north to south "without having to go into another country".
'Heavy on talk, light on action'
Conservative Russell George says previous commitments have not been delivered, such as integrated ticketing for bus and rail services.
He says the Welsh Government is "heavy on talk, light on action".
Professor Mark Barry to lead analysis
Ken Skates, displaying his white rose to raise awareness of World Ovarian Cancer Day, announces he has asked Professor Mark Barry to lead on producing a "strategic outline programme", one on north Wales and one on south Wales, within two or three months.
Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
We move on to a Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport Ken Skates: "Ambitions for Great Western and North Wales Mainlines".
Courage of women who highlighted the issue
Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth pays tribute to the the courage of the women who have highlighted this issue of suffering chronic pain since having vaginal mesh implants.
He expresses concern over one of the report's findings, that medical professionals ascribed symptoms to normal post-operative pain.
Report 'doesn’t address the concerns raised by patients'
Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders expresses concern that the report "doesn’t address the concerns raised by patients – many of whom have actually called for a ban in the use of this mesh".
She is also concerned that north Wales residents "with more complex complications will have to travel to Manchester".
Report’s recommendations to be 'taken forward at pace'
Vaughan Gething says he wants "to ensure that the report’s recommendations are now taken forward at pace".
He adds he has made funding of "up to £1 million a year available to support the improvements needed", and that "there will of course be much that can be done within existing resources through service redesign and potentially the shift of services from hospitals to communities to ensure that a community based pelvic health and well-being pathway is put in place in each health board across Wales".
He expects "all health boards to consider the report's findings and recommendations to consider what local improvements can be made immediately".
'Preventative measures should be promoted more'
Health secretary Vaughan Gething now makes a statement on the Report of the Welsh Task and Finish Group to Review the Use of Vaginal Synthetic Mesh.
A report by a group of experts on behalf of the Welsh Government said preventative measures should be promoted more.
They include services for continence, chronic pain and physiotherapy.
Better information for patients and a "more robust" process of consent are also needed, the group said.
Some mesh implants have caused painful and debilitating complications for patients.
'Address concerns about whitewash'
UKIP's Caroline Jones calls on the health secretary to "address the concerns of the families" that the latest investigation published by the Health and Social Care Advisory Service (Hascas) is "a whitewash".
She also expresses concern about the "disconnect" between this report and the previous report by Donna Ockenden.
How did the report conclude there was no institutional abuse?
Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth questions how the "very damning report... somehow concluded there was no institutional abuse", contradicting the previous report by health official Donna Ockenden which included a family's claim that going to the ward had been like visiting "animals in a zoo".
Her inquiry described accounts of the most vulnerable patients, including elderly patients with dementia, left to lie naked on the floor.
Why don't the reports 'chime'?
Conservative Mark Isherwood asks why the new report which said there was no institutional abuse at the Tawel Fan ward at Glan Clwyd Hospital "does not chime" with the findings of a report made public in 2015 which said failings amounted to "institutional abuse".
Health Secretary 'deeply sorry'
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething says the report sets out "a range of failings that let down patients and led to real harm being caused.
"I am deeply sorry that this happened and I apologise for it without hesitation."
He adds, "I will continue to provide Ministerial oversight with monthly accountability meetings with the Chair and Chief Executive and I expect Betsi Calwaladr to provide detailed progress reports against the new improvement framework. The first report will be provided in October."
Tawel Fan: 'No institutional abuse' finds new inquiry
The first statement of the day is by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething, on the Health and Social Care Advisory Service (HASCAS) Report into the care and treatment provided on Tawel Fan.
The report said there was no institutional abuse at the Tawel Fan ward at Glan Clwyd Hospital - but accepted there were failings.
An earlier probe claimed patients at the Denbighshire unit had been kept like "animals" before it shut in 2013.
The latest investigation spoke to 108 families going back to 2007 and examined thousands of documents.
It concluded the findings of a report made public in 2015, which said failings amounted to "institutional abuse", were based on evidence that was incomplete, misinterpreted, taken out of context, based on misleading information and misunderstood.
Carwyn not on his bike 'more in reference to his age'
Asked by Plaid Cymru's Simon Thomas about First Minister Carwyn Jones's comment that he would not cycle in Cardiff, Lesley Griffiths says it "was more in reference to his age than not being safe".
Business Statement and Announcement
The next item is the Business Statement and Announcement.
Lesley Griffiths - standing in for Leader of the House Julie James - outlines the Assembly's future business and responds to requests from AMs.
'Scrap council tax for care leavers'
The first minister calls for all councils to scrap council tax for care leavers.
Plaid Cymru leader compared to Jacob Rees-Mogg
Carwyn Jones says it has been the case since 1999 that the UK Parliament has been able to legislate in devolved areas, although he would prefer the UK to reach a constitutional settlement.
He compares the Plaid Cymru leader to Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Conservative MP and leader of the European Research Group, in her use of language to criticise the Brexit bill deal.
"Are you serious?!" asks Leanne Wood.
'Damning repercussions of the dodgy deal'
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood focuses on the EU Withdrawal Bill deal between the UK and Welsh governments.
Carwyn Jones insists that a lot of ground has been given by the UK government.
But Leanne Wood says an assembly legal team "confirmed the damning repercussions of the dodgy deal", saying they show Westminister can "meddle".
Young people getting a balanced view of the world?
Neil Hamilton says materials on the Welsh Bac course are all from a "centre-left" position.
The first minister replies, "We want to make sure that young people get a balanced view of the world.
"We prefer balance, he wants right-wing revisionism".
'If education is not going to degrade into mere propaganda'
Neil Hamilton takes issue with one part of the Welsh Bac which looks at "cultural diversity" and "fair trade", among other topics. He warns they are "political topics that need to be taught in a balanced way if education is not going to degrade itself into mere propaganda".
The first minister says he "trusts our teachers", adding "I've seen no examples at all of any type of bias being introduced into the curriculum".
Welsh Bac 'a distraction'
Elite universities don't seem to be terribly interested in the Welsh Bac, says UKIP leader Neil Hamilton, calling it a distraction from better use of time in schools.
The first minister says it is not right to say it is not recognised by top universities.
He adds his son is doing it and both Mr Jones and his son think its breadth is useful.
Tawel Fan: reorganisation a 'major concern'?
The first minister does not accept that reorganisation was a "major concern" regarding what happened at the scandal-hit dementia ward Tawel Fan.
But he adds: "That it is a factor, is something to consider".
He adds that Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board will remain in special measures "as long as is necessary".
Tawel Fan: criticisms of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board
Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies begins with Tawel Fan, reading out a series of criticisms of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in the recent report on the ward.
Does the first minister regret how the reorganisation of the NHS was undertaken that led to the creation of the board, he asks.
The first minister says that it is clear there are findings that will need to be acted on.
"It's far from a whitewash", he says of the report on Tawel Fan.
'Cost clearly an issue' with M4 Relief Road
Conservative Mohammad Asghar says businesses are concerned at Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford's comments on the M4 Relief Road last week suggesting he would support a cheaper alternative.
The first minister says the context was that the finance secretary was highlighting that "cost was clearly an issue".
'Number of options' on Metro specification
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price asks if the Welsh Government is specifying to bidders that trains on the Metro will be required to have toilets on board that comply with new rules.
There are heckles from opposition AMs when the first minister says they are considering a "number of options", including toilets being required at stations if not on board.