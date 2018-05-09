Regulation of Registered Social Landlords (Wales) Bill passes final stage

The final item is a debate on Stage 4 of the Regulation of Registered Social Landlords (Wales) Bill.

The Bill was introduced on 16 October 2017 by Carl Sargeant, the then Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children.

In September 2016, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced housing associations should be considered part of the public, not private, sector.

But the Welsh Government promised to take "whatever steps are necessary" to reverse the change, following concerns the move could limit new affordable homes being built in Wales.

The ONS decision led to concerns that housing associations would no longer be able to borrow the money needed to provide new houses.

At the moment not-for-profit housing associations are considered to be in the private sector and can borrow as much money as they can afford, within certain regulations.

The Welsh Government has promised to provide 20,000 affordable homes over the course of the current assembly term.