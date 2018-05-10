UKIP call to abandon minimum alcohol price bill rejected

The UKIP call for the Welsh Government to abandon the Public Health (Minimum Price for Alcohol) (Wales) Bill is rejected.
'Harmful and hazardous alcohol use'
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething says that a proposed minimum unit price for alcohol is "only one of the Welsh Government’s measures to tackle the harms associated with harmful and hazardous alcohol use in Wales".
He draws attention to a "£50m package of support for people with alcohol and substance use problems in Wales every year".
AMs who 'do drink too much'
Independent AM Neil McEvoy, opposing the minimum pricing of booze, says there are AMs who "do drink too much".
Rhun ap Iorwerth intervenes, saying he doesn't drink when he's in the assembly.
'Avoid disproportionately affecting moderate drinkers on lower incomes'
Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth (Ynys Môn) notes that "public health measures require the support of the public to be successful and that, to achieve this, the minimum price needs to be a set a level that is underpinned by robust research that can demonstrate the public health impacts, and recognises the need to avoid disproportionately affecting moderate drinkers on lower incomes."
Plaid Cymru call on the Welsh Government to "accompany the legislation with an extensive communications campaign that explains the aims and purpose of the legislation, including steps moderate drinkers can take to minimise the financial impact on themselves, for example through reducing consumption overall or choosing drinks with lower alcohol content; both of which would bring health benefits".
The part also recognises the "potential benefits of minimum unit alcohol pricing for pubs".
'May lead to the substitution of alcohol for illicit substances'
If passed by the assembly later in 2018, the measure should take effect 12 months after the bill's royal assent.
The Conservative amendment "regrets the adverse impact that the Bill may have on the budgets of households on low incomes and that it may lead to the substitution of alcohol for illicit substances".
The Conservatives also call on AMs to "support amending the Bill, as recommended by the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee, in order to produce an evaluation report that makes reference to the impacts of minimum pricing by reference to age group, gender and socio-economic status, substitution behaviour, domestic violence, impact on support services and the impact on alcohol retailers".
United Kingdom Independence Party debate
The topic chosen for the United Kingdom Independence Party debate is a minimum price for alcohol.
UKIP leader Neil Hamilton says "this proposal is introduced at a time when drinking is being moderated by the overwhelming majority of people".
He adds the proposal is a "sledgehammer to miss a nut"
'No Assembly Members voted against' rates and bands
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford notes that the rates and bands for land transaction tax were approved by the National Assembly on 30 January 2018, with no Assembly Members voting against, and that the rates and bands came into effect on 1 April 2018.
Regarding the purchase of Cardiff bus station, he says it was not liable for any stamp duty land tax and would have been exempt from land transaction tax if the sale was completed under that regime.
'Finance secretary has produced better overall system than England'
UKIP leader Neil Hamilton says "I do support the Welsh Government over the land transaction tax rates generally because what the finance secretary has produced is a better overall system than we have across the border in England".
'Expedite work to review all property-related taxes'
The Plaid Cymru amendments, which the Conservatives are supporting, call on AMs to welcome the Assembly's new powers to vary tax rates "according to Wales's economic, social and environmental needs" and call on the Welsh Government to expedite its work to review all property-related taxes.
'Labour's super tax'
On behalf of the Conservatives, Mark Reckless describes the six per cent rate of land transaction tax as "Labour's super tax".
He claims that the Welsh Labour Government’s first use of new
tax powers could undermine the viability of development and investment in Wales, including foreign direct investment.
Welsh Conservatives debate
The topic chosen by the Welsh Conservatives for their debate is land transaction tax on commercial land.
The motion calls for a reduction of the tax on
commercial land transactions above £1 million – which is currently set at 6% -
to encourage economic development and inward investment into Wales.
The party points out that the rate is "significantly higher" than the equivalent rates for such transactions in England (five per cent) and Scotland (4.5 per cent).
Welsh Government rejects four recommendations
Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning, Eluned Morgan sets out the Welsh Government's response, which can be seen in detail here.
Four recommendations are rejected, including that the Welsh Government should "provide more support to
employers in raising awareness among a wider range of young people of the
benefits of apprenticeships".
The Welsh Government says it "already provides extensive information on the benefits and
opportunities that apprenticeships provide to young people".
The first recommendation is that "the Welsh Government should ensure there is no let up in
support to tackling the wider prejudices and conventions regarding gender and
careers so that the widest opportunity is available to all".
Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report
Topical Question 2: centralisation of Department of Work and Pensions jobs
Hefin David (Caerphilly):What discussions has the Welsh Government had with the UK Government regarding the proposed centralisation of existing Department of Work and Pensions jobs at Treforest industrial estate?
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said its new base at Treforest, near Pontypridd, would be more cost-effective.
Offices will close in Cardiff, Newport, Merthyr Tydfil, Cwmbran and Caerphilly.
'Deeply disappointing news'
Economy Secretary Ken Skates says Virgin Media's decision is "deeply disappointing news".
He has asked his officials to establish a "taskforce to ensure the best possible outcome for the workers affected".
Topical Question 1: Virgin Media job losses
Suzy Davies (South Wales West): Will the Cabinet Secretary make a statement following Virgin Media's decision to close its call centre in Swansea resulting in the loss of over 700 jobs?
The company plans to cut the number of UK customer service bases from eight to four, centralising operations in Manchester.
Review of social housing
Minister for Housing and Regeneration Rebecca Evans says that rent within the social housing sector is one of the specific issues she has asked the review of social housing to look into.
Rent in the social housing sector
UKIP's Gareth Bennett expresses concern that rents in the social housing sector in Wales are in some cases going up quicker than those in the private rented sector.
Cabinet secretary 'disturbed' by reports of bullying at Mind Cymru
Conservative Mark Isherwood asks what action is being taken following claims of a "toxic culture of bullying" at a mental health charity.
They claimed bullying was systemic and often involved staff being isolated and undermined.
Alun Davies says he was "very disturbed by the reports" but the reports are for Mind Cymru to resolve rather than the government.
Valleys Taskforce about 'talking rather than delivering'
Plaid Cymru's Bethan Sayed says two years have passed since the establishment of the Valleys Taskforce and asks for an example of what has changed.
Alun Davies points to the "seven strategic hub developments".
Bethan Sayed says the taskforce is "another mechanism for talking about issues rather than delivering".
What is meaningful?
Asked by Labour AM for Aberavon David Rees "how does the Cabinet Secretary intend to assess whether a meaningful discussion on justice policy has been held with the UK Government," Alun Davies replies "I have had some discussions".
Questions to Alun Davies
We move on to Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services Alun Davies.
'Assurance' on Welsh Government's approach to tackling bovine TB
How many TB-infected badgers have been removed from the Welsh countryside, asks Conservative Paul Davies.
Lesley Griffiths does not have a figure to hand.
Mr Davies asks for a guarantee that cattle farmers "will not be adversely affected post-Brexit by the Welsh Government's approach to tackling bovine TB".
"I can certainly give that assurance," Lesley Griffiths replies.
Welsh Government has 'signed away its rights to protect the environment'
Plaid Cymru's Simon Thomas says the Welsh Government has "signed away its rights to protect the environment" with the deal reached over the EU Withdrawal Bill.
"It's Michael Gove who'll be deciding what EU regulations will be transferred or not in the UK framework", he adds.
Minister for Environment Hannah Blythyn says she "fundamentally disagrees with that assertion" and adds she has a meeting on Monday with the UK government and the other devolved administrations.
Ban on the live export of animals?
UKIP's Neil Hamilton calls on the cabinet secretary to be "open-minded" on the issue of introducing a ban on the live export of animals.
Lesley Griffiths replies, "I would prefer animals to be slaughtered as close as possible to their point of production".
She says she is considering the issue along with DEFRA.
'Protect the interests of our communities'
Rhun ap Iorwerth points out that one in 10 houses in his Ynys Môn constituency are empty or are second homes.
He says calls on the government to develop a planning system that "truly protects the interests of our communities and meets the real housing requirement".
Considering the local market in permitting housing developments
The first of the tabled questions is by Rhun ap Iorwerth, on how planning policy considers the local market in permitting housing developments.
From medical secretary to cabinet secretary
Plenary begins with questions to Lesley Griffiths, a former medical secretary at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and now of course the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs.
Back at 1.30pm
The members are now meeting in private.
Senedd Live will be back at 1.30pm for Plenary.
'Concerns around the equality agenda'
Sarah Rochira says "I have concerns around the equality agenda".
She says there are particular groups of older
people who can find themselves the most disadvantaged, such as older people with disabilities such as sensory
loss, people living with dementia, older women within BAME [black, Asian, and minority ethnic] groups, those who
are the victims of crime and people living in care homes can all, because of the
cumulative impact of age and wider characteristics, find themselves excluded from
improvements that are being made.
'Health boards still waiting for updated version of safeguarding guidance'
Valleys housing
The topic chosen by David Melding (South Wales Central) for the Short Debate is "Valleys housing: A heritage worth investing in".
No over-lap period with successor
Sarah Rochira tells Julie Morgan she had hoped there would be an over-lap period with her successor, but she understands that will not be the case.
But she adds she will seek to ensure as smooth a handover as possible.
'You get what you pay for'
What are the barriers to progress in some care homes, asks Dawn Bowden.
Sarah Rochira says there is "market fragility", with a need for "long-term sustainable commissioning with quality at its heart".
She adds, "you get what you pay for, we need to put more money in the social care sector".
'Too many carers are on their knees'
"Too many carers are on their knees, struggling day in day out," Sarah Rochira tells the committee.