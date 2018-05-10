UKIP call to abandon minimum alcohol price bill rejected

Conservative Suzy Davies points out that AMs have already decided, on 13 March, that the Welsh Government's Public Health (Minimum Price for Alcohol) (Wales) Bill should pass its first stage and go on to detailed consideration by assembly committees.

If passed by the assembly later in 2018, the measure should take effect 12 months after the bill's royal assent.

The Conservative amendment "regrets the adverse impact that the Bill may have on the budgets of households on low incomes and that it may lead to the substitution of alcohol for illicit substances".

The Conservatives also call on AMs to "support amending the Bill, as recommended by the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee, in order to produce an evaluation report that makes reference to the impacts of minimum pricing by reference to age group, gender and socio-economic status, substitution behaviour, domestic violence, impact on support services and the impact on alcohol retailers".