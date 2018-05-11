MPs pass parental bereavement bill

A bill to guarantee bereavement leave and pay for those who lose a child has made it through its stages in the Commons.

The Parental Bereavement (Leave and Pay) Bill, which aims to create a legal entitlement of at least two weeks leave and pay for parents, cleared its final Commons hurdle with unanimous support.

The private member's bill will now undergo further scrutiny in the Lords before it becomes law.

It was brought forward by Conservative Kevin Hollinrake in consultation with his Conservative colleague Will Quince, whose son was stillborn at full term in October 2014.

The draft legislation had been dubbed "Will's Bill" in honour of the campaigning by Mr Quince, but he said it should be referred to as "Robert's Bill" in honour of his son.

He said: "When members of the public, who in some cases have a bit of disdain for politicians, say 'You MPs you do nothing, what do you do for us?', well today we're doing something for tens of thousands of bereaved parents up and down this country.

"We know the good this bill will do."

The government offered its support to the bill along with Labour and other opposition parties.