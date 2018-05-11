MPs pass parental bereavement bill

A bill to
guarantee bereavement leave and pay for those who lose a child has made it through its stages in the Commons.
The Parental Bereavement (Leave and
Pay) Bill, which aims to create a legal entitlement of at least two weeks leave
and pay for parents, cleared its final Commons hurdle with unanimous support.
The private member's bill will now undergo further scrutiny in the Lords before it becomes law.
It was brought forward by Conservative Kevin Hollinrake in consultation
with his Conservative colleague Will Quince, whose son was stillborn at full
term in October 2014.
The draft legislation had been dubbed "Will's Bill" in honour of the
campaigning by Mr Quince, but he said it should be referred to as
"Robert's Bill" in honour of his son.
He said: "When members of the public, who in some cases have a bit of disdain
for politicians, say 'You MPs you do nothing, what do you do for us?', well
today we're doing something for tens of thousands of bereaved parents up and
down this country.
"We know the good this bill will do."
The government offered its support to the bill along with Labour and other
opposition parties.
Bill proposes votes for younger people
Representation of the People (Young People's Enfranchisement) Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
The bill now being debated aims to reduce the voting age to 16 in parliamentary and other elections and to make
provision about young people's education in citizenship and the constitution.
The MP taking the bill through the Commons is Labour MP Peter Kyle.
This private member's bill was listed second on Commons business and is unlikely to secure enough time for its second reading debate as MPs
devoted their attention to the parental bereavement bill.
Bill passes third reading
Parental Bereavement Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
The bill passes third reading and will now make its way to the Lords.
There's a response from campaign group Bereavement Alliance to the news:
Labour MP Karen Lee, who lost her daughter to cancer, explains the
importance of support at work after a bereavement.
The Lincoln MP says: "I know every business is different but it is so
important when you go back, your world has been turned upside down and you can't
just walk back in and pretend everything's the way it was the day that you left,
so that is really vital."
SNP MP Patricia Gibson says parents should have
greater flexibility over when they can take the leave, which would enable them
to grieve but also potentially attend an inquest or court case linked to the
death.
The draft law specifies the leave must be within 56 days of the child's death.
She says: "I fear that for the minority of employers who are perhaps
not as sympathetic as they might be, bereaved parents may face losing their jobs
as well as losing their child."
Legislation aimed at employers 'who adopt...Scrooge and Marley' practices
Parental Bereavement Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
The Parental Bereavement (Leave and Pay) Bill, which has government and
opposition support, brings forward proposals to create a legal entitlement for
parental bereavement leave and pay of at least two weeks.
Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake has brought this bill forward, with his Conservative colleague Will Quince, whose son
was stillborn at full term in October 2014.
Tory MP Kevin Foster tells the Commons he "fully supported" the ideas behind
the legislation as he debated a series of amendments he proposed at report
stage.
He says: "A reasonable employer will clearly behave in a very different way to
the type of person we're having to aim this legislation at.
"We're bluntly aiming this legislation at the sort of person who adopts the
employment practices of Scrooge and Marley."
The Torbay MP lent his name to 21 amendments to the bill.
MPs are debating the final stages of the Parental Bereavement Bill.
This bill makes provision about leave and pay for employees whose children have died.
Government apologises to Libyan dissident
What happened in the Commons today?
The government has apologised to Libyan Abdul Hakim Belhaj and his wife, Fatima Boudchar, who say an MI6 tip-off led to their capture and his torture by Colonel Gaddafi's forces.
Attorney General Jeremy Wright said the settlement with the couple included a £500,000 payment to Ms Boudchar.
Mr Belhaj says MI6 helped the US kidnap him in Thailand in 2004 to return him and his wife to Libya.
UK actions had contributed to the couple's capture, Mr Wright said.
Mr Belhaj had not sought and would not receive financial compensation, Mr Wright added.
A leading opponent of the then Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, Mr Belhaj says he was abducted in Bangkok - along with his wife, then five-months pregnant - while attempting to fly to London to claim asylum in the UK.
Now a politician in Libya, Mr Belhaj spent six years in prison upon his return to the country, while Moroccan-born Ms Boudchar was released shortly before giving birth.
Today in the Commons
What happened?
House of Commons
Parliament
An urgent question on how the government is dealing with (or not dealing with) money resolutions for private member's bills saw MPs from both sides claiming that the bill in question has been approved by the House, and must now be given authorisation through a money resolution.
The Attorney General announced that the government has paid £500,000 in damages to the wife of a Libyan dissident and issued a formal apology after a lengthy litigation process. Abdul Hakim Belhaj will receive no compensation himself, as the Attorney General said he has never sought any, just an apology.
The second was on compensation for the victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA terrorism. The government stated in both cases that more does need to be done: in the case of RBS, it is waiting for the result of a review from the Financial Conduct Authority, and in the case of Libya/IRA terrorism, is unable to do anything further at the moment.
The Commons has adjourned for the day, and will return at 9:30am tomorrow.
Essential reading...
Head of research services at House of Lords library tweets
Libyan assets cannot be used for compensation - minister
Libyan-IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Foreign Office Minister Alistair Burt says that the government is in no doubt Semtex and other materials supplied to the IRA and distributed in Ireland and the UK were supplied by the Libyan regime and "responsible for IRA-based terror".
On compensation, he says: "If it was straightforward and simple it would have been sorted. It isn't."
"The government has the greatest sympathy for the victims and their families," he says, many of whom still live with the effects of the attacks.
The government attaches "great importance" to finding a solution on this.
He adds that the government has helped in seeking compensation for the Lockerbie bombing, in these cases, there was no doubt of direct Libyan involvement, he states.
"It is a priority matter for the UK government," he says.
The advice he has is that there is "no lawful basis" under which the UK could use Libyan assets to compensate victims, and says that the UN has deemed that this money should eventually be returned to the country for the benefit of the Libyan people.
Using this money for compensation would be a "violation of international law", he states.
This is 'not a party political issue'
Libyan-IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow foreign office minister Fabian Hamilton echoes Labour's Kate Hoey and says this is "not a party political issue".
He says it is important that the UK does not forget those who are still suffering today from the impact of these terror attacks.
Since 2004 "there have been a series of mised opportunities to sort out the issue of compensation once and for all", he says, adding that there is importance in pressing upon the legitimate Libyan government of the importance of compensation.
Since 2011 Libya has descended into civil war, which complicates the process of getting compensation, he adds.
He tells MPs that the UK's position of asking individuals to seek compensation from Libya is at odds with the stance taken by France, Germany and the US, who were all more assertive in getting compensation.
Government 'lacking' in bringing forward compensation
Libyan-IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Patrick Grady says that 20 years after the Good Friday Agreement, there is still no moves for the victims of IRA terrorism.
He says he has found the government "lacking" in bringing about compensation for victims of these terror attacks.
"Now is the time for the government to act," he adds.
Government must do better for innocent victims - DUP MP
Libyan-IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The DUP's Jim Shannon asks why a British policeman who worked in the aftermath of a London bombing was not treated as well as an American citizen who happened to be visiting the city.
"Government, at the very highest level, and all of us, must do better for the innocent victims," he states.
He says it is time that the Crown Prosecution Service and the Serious Fraud Office looked at the cases of Libyan money in the UK.
"Minister, I look to you," he says.
Location decided by autumn - minister
Relocation of Channel 4
Westminster Hall
Culture Minister Michael Ellis says the decision regarding the new HQ location "is a matter for Channel 4", not the government.
Mr Ellis says it is clear that the channel should have a "major presence" outside of London and "reflect the voices that live outside the capital".
The minister tells MPs the new location for Channel 4 will be announced by the autumn, with staff moving by the end of 2019.
Shadow minister pleased about 'clarity' for Channel 4
Relocation of Channel 4
Westminster Hall
Shadow arts and heritage minister Kevin Brennan says all cities are "worthy candidates" for Channel 4's new location.
Mr Brennan says he is pleased about the "clarity" of Channel 4's role as a public broadcaster and this move showcases the government's commitment to it.
Libyan assets in UK 'have increased'
Libyan-IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Jim Fitzpatrick says that he knows that the minister on the frontbench - Alistair Burt - is "knowing and sympathetic of the cause".
He adds that some have died while waiting for their compensation. He states that there are "billions of pounds of Libyan assets frozen in UK bank accounts" accumulating interest.
He says that in 2011, the approximate value was £7.5bn, while in 2016 this had become £11.7bn in Libyan assets in the UK.
He says that many do not accept the government's view that these funds cannot be accessed.
Americans 'compensated for the same incidents'
Libyan-IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative James Cartlidge says that "what really struck me about that case" when he was arguing for a constituent caught up in the 1983 bombing of Harrods, was the Foreign Office informing him that an American citizen caught up in the same attack was compensated to the "tune of several millions of pounds".
He asks what the British government is doing for British citizens killed on British soil.
Just to say...
Relocation of Channel 4
Westminster Hall
You might have noticed that no Conservative MPs have contributed to this debate so far.
This is due to the fact that the cities in the UK that are bidding to host Channel 4's new HQ are mainly represented by Labour and SNP MPs.
York MP says relocation a 'global opportunity'
Relocation of Channel 4
Westminster Hall
Labour's York MP Rachael Maskell says Channel 4 coming to her city would be a "global opportunity for the broadcaster".
Making the case for the city, Ms Maskell says York has "seven million visitors a year" and its connectivity is "like no other" with the East Coast mainline enabling access to London within two hours.
Successive governments 'have failed'
Libyan IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Opening the debate, Conservative Laurence Robertson says that both Labour and Conservative governments have failed to raise the issue of compensation for victims, especially at a time when the relationship between the UK and Libya became strong during the early 2000s.
He says that in 2004, it was announced that Shell had obtained drilling rights off the coast of Libya, but there was still no compensation for victims.
The situation is more "disheartening" when compared with the fact that American, French and German governments have all managed to secure compensation for their citizens, he adds.
He asks the government to explore the option of using Libyan assets frozen in the UK to compensate victims.
Warning over 'slippery' whiplash compensation claims
Civil Liability Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
A Conservative former minister, Lord Faulks, warns that defining whiplash in legislation would enable fraudulent claimants to try to get around it.
He says: "We have to accept that we are dealing with a very slippery and
powerful opposition in trying to pin down this particular racket.
"Whiplash injuries have a particular attraction for fraudsters as they are
very difficult to prove or disprove on medical analysis."
Ministry of Justice spokesman Lord Keen of Elie responds that the government is trying to "address an issue that involves reconciling a legal
understanding of this matter with a medical definition".
He highlights that the use of regulations would allow for future flexibility
in the system.
MPs debate calls for compensation for Libyan-sponsored IRA attacks
Libyan-IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs now move to a backbench business debate on compensation for relatives of the victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA terrorism.
Former Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi supplied arms to the IRA and, during the Troubles, Libyan Semtex plastic explosive was a key weapon in the group's bombing campaign.
The motion calls for funds from Libyan assets frozen in the UK to be used to set up a compensation fund and finance community support programmes.
Previous calls for such a fund made by MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee have been rejected by the government.
Anyone affected should be compensated - Minister
Banking misconduct debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen says any business affected "should be compensated", adding that he has heard stories this afternoon where people have "been badly let down".
"RBS have committed to setting up an independent appeal process" for claims, he says.
"RBS have also agreed to stand aside from any money that might be returned", he adds.
He says an investigation from the FCA should be completed within the next three months. The FCA has published a consultation paper on expanding the remit of the Financial Ombudsman, he adds.
Sheffield 'perfect fit' - Dan Jarvis
Westminster Hall
Labour MP and newly elected mayor of the Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis jokes that the relocation debate has become a "beauty contest".
He says digital companies in his city boast "one of the highest growth rates" anywhere in the UK.
"Sheffield is a perfect fit for Channel 4, and Channel 4 is a perfect fit for Sheffield" says Mr Jarvis.
Labour: Government response has fallen short
Banking misconduct event
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow chief Treasury secretary Jonathan Reynolds says the debate today has been "sobering" and reiterates Labour's call for a public inquiry.
The government response "has fallen too short," he states.
He says there are concerns from Labour between the FCA review of the situation and the "heavily sanitised" final FCA report on GRG practices.
"We need to solve this crisis of trust in business banking," he adds.
West Mids 'least disruptive option' for Channel 4 - MP
Relocation of Channel 4
Westminster Hall
Labour MP for Birmingham Northfield Richard Burden says the West Midlands would be the "least disruptive option" for Channel 4's new location, citing its proximity to London and the availability of studio and production spaces in both Birmingham and Coventry.
"If Channel 4 want to reflect the United Kingdom of tomorrow, look at the West Midlands today and get closer to it", he urges.
'A relentless pursuit of profit'
Banking misconduct debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's economy spokeswoman Kirsty Blackman says the wife of one of her constituents suffered a cardiac arrest and died from the ongoing stress of dealing with the fallout from GRG.
"This was a relentless pursuit of profit," she says, agreeing with the need for a public inquiry.
"This has destroyed lives," she tells MPs.
The time for talking about this is over, she adds, saying that it is time for the government to take action.
SNP MP makes the case for Glasgow
Relocation of Channel 4
Westminster Hall
SNP MP Stewart Malcolm MacDonald says Channel 4 is one of the UK's most "precious broadcasting assets".
The expansion will "deepen" Channel 4's relationship with viewers, he says.
Making the case for Glasgow to be its new home, Mr MacDonald highlights the city's diversity and says "if Channel 4 were a city, it would be the city of Glasgow".
Labour MP asks for help from minister in misconduct case
Banking misconduct debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Chris Ruane says that despite numerous complaints to many regulators by his constituent, investigations have not been forthcoming.
He says there have been "undisclosed conflicts of interest" in his constituent's case, as well as accusations of "conspiracy to defraud", "misrepresentation" and "breaches of trust".
"These are serious charges, serious allegations that have gone on for 15 years," he says and he asks for the minister to meet him to try to resolve it.
MPs to debate relocation of Channel 4
Westminster Hall
MPs will debate the relocation of Channel 4 in Westminster Hall this afternoon.
Channel 4 has reached a deal with the government to move hundreds of staff out of London and create a new “national HQ” in another city – but it will not sell its £100m base in London.
The broadcaster has laid out a plan to move 300 of its 800 staff out of the capital next year. It currently employs only about 30 staff outside London.
Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield are some of the cities bidding to host the new HQ.
A decision is expected towards the end of 2018.
This debate has been tabled by Glasgow South MP Stewart MacDonald, who will argue that MPs should have the chance to make a pitch for their own cities.
What's happened today?
Government apologises to Libyan dissident
What happened in the Commons today?
The government has apologised to Libyan Abdul Hakim Belhaj and his wife, Fatima Boudchar, who say an MI6 tip-off led to their capture and his torture by Colonel Gaddafi's forces.
Attorney General Jeremy Wright said the settlement with the couple included a £500,000 payment to Ms Boudchar.
Mr Belhaj says MI6 helped the US kidnap him in Thailand in 2004 to return him and his wife to Libya.
UK actions had contributed to the couple's capture, Mr Wright said.
Mr Belhaj had not sought and would not receive financial compensation, Mr Wright added.
A leading opponent of the then Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, Mr Belhaj says he was abducted in Bangkok - along with his wife, then five-months pregnant - while attempting to fly to London to claim asylum in the UK.
Now a politician in Libya, Mr Belhaj spent six years in prison upon his return to the country, while Moroccan-born Ms Boudchar was released shortly before giving birth.
Today in the Commons
What happened?
House of Commons
Parliament
An urgent question on how the government is dealing with (or not dealing with) money resolutions for private member's bills saw MPs from both sides claiming that the bill in question has been approved by the House, and must now be given authorisation through a money resolution.
The Attorney General announced that the government has paid £500,000 in damages to the wife of a Libyan dissident and issued a formal apology after a lengthy litigation process. Abdul Hakim Belhaj will receive no compensation himself, as the Attorney General said he has never sought any, just an apology.
A sombre mood descended on the Commons for two backbench debates, the first on people affected by financial misconduct, in particular the Global Restructuring Group within RBS.
The second was on compensation for the victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA terrorism. The government stated in both cases that more does need to be done: in the case of RBS, it is waiting for the result of a review from the Financial Conduct Authority, and in the case of Libya/IRA terrorism, is unable to do anything further at the moment.
The Commons has adjourned for the day, and will return at 9:30am tomorrow.
Libyan assets cannot be used for compensation - minister
Libyan-IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Foreign Office Minister Alistair Burt says that the government is in no doubt Semtex and other materials supplied to the IRA and distributed in Ireland and the UK were supplied by the Libyan regime and "responsible for IRA-based terror".
On compensation, he says: "If it was straightforward and simple it would have been sorted. It isn't."
"The government has the greatest sympathy for the victims and their families," he says, many of whom still live with the effects of the attacks.
The government attaches "great importance" to finding a solution on this.
He adds that the government has helped in seeking compensation for the Lockerbie bombing, in these cases, there was no doubt of direct Libyan involvement, he states.
"It is a priority matter for the UK government," he says.
The advice he has is that there is "no lawful basis" under which the UK could use Libyan assets to compensate victims, and says that the UN has deemed that this money should eventually be returned to the country for the benefit of the Libyan people.
Using this money for compensation would be a "violation of international law", he states.
This is 'not a party political issue'
Libyan-IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow foreign office minister Fabian Hamilton echoes Labour's Kate Hoey and says this is "not a party political issue".
He says it is important that the UK does not forget those who are still suffering today from the impact of these terror attacks.
Since 2004 "there have been a series of mised opportunities to sort out the issue of compensation once and for all", he says, adding that there is importance in pressing upon the legitimate Libyan government of the importance of compensation.
Since 2011 Libya has descended into civil war, which complicates the process of getting compensation, he adds.
He tells MPs that the UK's position of asking individuals to seek compensation from Libya is at odds with the stance taken by France, Germany and the US, who were all more assertive in getting compensation.
Government 'lacking' in bringing forward compensation
Libyan-IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Patrick Grady says that 20 years after the Good Friday Agreement, there is still no moves for the victims of IRA terrorism.
He says he has found the government "lacking" in bringing about compensation for victims of these terror attacks.
"Now is the time for the government to act," he adds.
Government must do better for innocent victims - DUP MP
Libyan-IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The DUP's Jim Shannon asks why a British policeman who worked in the aftermath of a London bombing was not treated as well as an American citizen who happened to be visiting the city.
"Government, at the very highest level, and all of us, must do better for the innocent victims," he states.
He says it is time that the Crown Prosecution Service and the Serious Fraud Office looked at the cases of Libyan money in the UK.
"Minister, I look to you," he says.
Location decided by autumn - minister
Relocation of Channel 4
Westminster Hall
Culture Minister Michael Ellis says the decision regarding the new HQ location "is a matter for Channel 4", not the government.
Mr Ellis says it is clear that the channel should have a "major presence" outside of London and "reflect the voices that live outside the capital".
The minister tells MPs the new location for Channel 4 will be announced by the autumn, with staff moving by the end of 2019.
Shadow minister pleased about 'clarity' for Channel 4
Relocation of Channel 4
Westminster Hall
Shadow arts and heritage minister Kevin Brennan says all cities are "worthy candidates" for Channel 4's new location.
Mr Brennan says he is pleased about the "clarity" of Channel 4's role as a public broadcaster and this move showcases the government's commitment to it.
Libyan assets in UK 'have increased'
Libyan-IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Jim Fitzpatrick says that he knows that the minister on the frontbench - Alistair Burt - is "knowing and sympathetic of the cause".
He adds that some have died while waiting for their compensation. He states that there are "billions of pounds of Libyan assets frozen in UK bank accounts" accumulating interest.
He says that in 2011, the approximate value was £7.5bn, while in 2016 this had become £11.7bn in Libyan assets in the UK.
He says that many do not accept the government's view that these funds cannot be accessed.
Americans 'compensated for the same incidents'
Libyan-IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative James Cartlidge says that "what really struck me about that case" when he was arguing for a constituent caught up in the 1983 bombing of Harrods, was the Foreign Office informing him that an American citizen caught up in the same attack was compensated to the "tune of several millions of pounds".
He asks what the British government is doing for British citizens killed on British soil.
Just to say...
Relocation of Channel 4
Westminster Hall
You might have noticed that no Conservative MPs have contributed to this debate so far.
This is due to the fact that the cities in the UK that are bidding to host Channel 4's new HQ are mainly represented by Labour and SNP MPs.
York MP says relocation a 'global opportunity'
Relocation of Channel 4
Westminster Hall
Labour's York MP Rachael Maskell says Channel 4 coming to her city would be a "global opportunity for the broadcaster".
Making the case for the city, Ms Maskell says York has "seven million visitors a year" and its connectivity is "like no other" with the East Coast mainline enabling access to London within two hours.
Successive governments 'have failed'
Libyan IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Opening the debate, Conservative Laurence Robertson says that both Labour and Conservative governments have failed to raise the issue of compensation for victims, especially at a time when the relationship between the UK and Libya became strong during the early 2000s.
He says that in 2004, it was announced that Shell had obtained drilling rights off the coast of Libya, but there was still no compensation for victims.
The situation is more "disheartening" when compared with the fact that American, French and German governments have all managed to secure compensation for their citizens, he adds.
He asks the government to explore the option of using Libyan assets frozen in the UK to compensate victims.
Warning over 'slippery' whiplash compensation claims
Civil Liability Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
A Conservative former minister, Lord Faulks, warns that defining whiplash in legislation would enable fraudulent claimants to try to get around it.
He says: "We have to accept that we are dealing with a very slippery and powerful opposition in trying to pin down this particular racket.
"Whiplash injuries have a particular attraction for fraudsters as they are very difficult to prove or disprove on medical analysis."
Ministry of Justice spokesman Lord Keen of Elie responds that the government is trying to "address an issue that involves reconciling a legal understanding of this matter with a medical definition".
He highlights that the use of regulations would allow for future flexibility in the system.
MPs debate calls for compensation for Libyan-sponsored IRA attacks
Libyan-IRA terrorism debate
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs now move to a backbench business debate on compensation for relatives of the victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA terrorism.
Former Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi supplied arms to the IRA and, during the Troubles, Libyan Semtex plastic explosive was a key weapon in the group's bombing campaign.
The motion calls for funds from Libyan assets frozen in the UK to be used to set up a compensation fund and finance community support programmes.
Previous calls for such a fund made by MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee have been rejected by the government.
Anyone affected should be compensated - Minister
Banking misconduct debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen says any business affected "should be compensated", adding that he has heard stories this afternoon where people have "been badly let down".
"RBS have committed to setting up an independent appeal process" for claims, he says.
"RBS have also agreed to stand aside from any money that might be returned", he adds.
He says an investigation from the FCA should be completed within the next three months. The FCA has published a consultation paper on expanding the remit of the Financial Ombudsman, he adds.
Sheffield 'perfect fit' - Dan Jarvis
Westminster Hall
Labour MP and newly elected mayor of the Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis jokes that the relocation debate has become a "beauty contest".
He says digital companies in his city boast "one of the highest growth rates" anywhere in the UK.
"Sheffield is a perfect fit for Channel 4, and Channel 4 is a perfect fit for Sheffield" says Mr Jarvis.
Labour: Government response has fallen short
Banking misconduct event
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow chief Treasury secretary Jonathan Reynolds says the debate today has been "sobering" and reiterates Labour's call for a public inquiry.
The government response "has fallen too short," he states.
He says there are concerns from Labour between the FCA review of the situation and the "heavily sanitised" final FCA report on GRG practices.
"We need to solve this crisis of trust in business banking," he adds.
West Mids 'least disruptive option' for Channel 4 - MP
Relocation of Channel 4
Westminster Hall
Labour MP for Birmingham Northfield Richard Burden says the West Midlands would be the "least disruptive option" for Channel 4's new location, citing its proximity to London and the availability of studio and production spaces in both Birmingham and Coventry.
"If Channel 4 want to reflect the United Kingdom of tomorrow, look at the West Midlands today and get closer to it", he urges.
'A relentless pursuit of profit'
Banking misconduct debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's economy spokeswoman Kirsty Blackman says the wife of one of her constituents suffered a cardiac arrest and died from the ongoing stress of dealing with the fallout from GRG.
"This was a relentless pursuit of profit," she says, agreeing with the need for a public inquiry.
"This has destroyed lives," she tells MPs.
The time for talking about this is over, she adds, saying that it is time for the government to take action.
SNP MP makes the case for Glasgow
Relocation of Channel 4
Westminster Hall
SNP MP Stewart Malcolm MacDonald says Channel 4 is one of the UK's most "precious broadcasting assets".
The expansion will "deepen" Channel 4's relationship with viewers, he says.
Making the case for Glasgow to be its new home, Mr MacDonald highlights the city's diversity and says "if Channel 4 were a city, it would be the city of Glasgow".
Labour MP asks for help from minister in misconduct case
Banking misconduct debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Chris Ruane says that despite numerous complaints to many regulators by his constituent, investigations have not been forthcoming.
He says there have been "undisclosed conflicts of interest" in his constituent's case, as well as accusations of "conspiracy to defraud", "misrepresentation" and "breaches of trust".
"These are serious charges, serious allegations that have gone on for 15 years," he says and he asks for the minister to meet him to try to resolve it.
MPs to debate relocation of Channel 4
Westminster Hall
MPs will debate the relocation of Channel 4 in Westminster Hall this afternoon.
Channel 4 has reached a deal with the government to move hundreds of staff out of London and create a new “national HQ” in another city – but it will not sell its £100m base in London.
The broadcaster has laid out a plan to move 300 of its 800 staff out of the capital next year. It currently employs only about 30 staff outside London.
Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield are some of the cities bidding to host the new HQ.
A decision is expected towards the end of 2018.
This debate has been tabled by Glasgow South MP Stewart MacDonald, who will argue that MPs should have the chance to make a pitch for their own cities.